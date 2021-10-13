U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,353.14
    +2.49 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,320.59
    -57.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,528.31
    +62.39 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.77
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.60
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.60
    +34.30 (+1.95%)
     

  • Silver

    23.13
    +0.62 (+2.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1585
    +0.0051 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5600
    -0.0200 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3651
    +0.0063 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3800
    -0.2100 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,996.37
    +1,201.74 (+2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,341.72
    +7.32 (+0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

EAR ALERT - Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR).

On September 22, 2021, after the close of trading, Eargo disclosed that it is the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) related to insurance reimbursement claims the company has submitted on behalf of its customers covered by federal employee health plans. Eargo also announced it is withdrawing its financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

On this news, Eargo shares dropped more than 65 percent on September 23, 2021.

If you currently own stock or options in Eargo, Inc. and suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at Labaton.com.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz
(800) 321-0476
david@labaton.com

  1. SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667917/EAR-ALERT--Nationally-Ranked-Shareholder-Rights-Firm-Labaton-Sucharow-is-Investigating-Eargo-Inc-NASDAQEAR-for-Potential-Securities-Violations-and-Breach-of-Fiduciary-Duty

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to Unveil Plan to Ease Supply-Chain Problems

    U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil a plan to ease the supply-chain problems that are weighing on the economic recovery and may threaten the holiday season, according to a senior White House official. Biden will meet Wednesday afternoon with executives from the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles as well as Walmart (ticker: WMT), FedEx (FDX), UPS (UPS), Target (TGT), and union representatives and industry lobbies. The ports will run round-the-clock operations, and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union has indicated that its members accept working extra shifts.

  • Energy crunch causes US coal use to surge under Biden

    The US is ramping up its use of coal to generate electricity as high global gas prices deal a blow to Joe Biden’s ambitions to eliminate carbon emissions from America’s power grid.

  • Vape Maker Stocks Are Rising After FDA OKs an E-Cigarette in U.S. for the First Time

    Shares of British American Tobacco and other makers of e-cigarettes were rising Wednesday after the Food and Drug Administration approved an e-cigarette in the U.S. for the first time. U.S.-listed shares of British American Tobacco (ticker: BTI) were up 2% to $35.44. The FDA authorized e-cigarettes and tobacco-flavored pods made by Vuse, which are produced by RJ Reynolds, a unit of British American Tobacco.

  • United Airlines giving each employee $1,000

    United Airlines is giving each of its employees a $1,000 bonus. Scott Kirby, CEO of the Chicago-based carrier that employs an approximate 67,000 people, announced the bonus plan yesterday during a ceremony at a hangar at George Bush International Airport in Houston to honor the airline's top 100 employees from the previous year. Instead of honoring 100 employees this year, Kirby announced that all employees would get the bonus "for their exceptional work during 2020."

  • New CMO, new strategy for Red Hat: How newest C-level exec wants to shake things up

    As Red Hat works to bring hybrid cloud computing to the masses, it’s promoting one of its own to lead the battle strategy when it comes to branding.

  • Intel, Samsung Eye Fully Running Ho Chi Minh Plants in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresSaigon Hi-

  • Remote workers less attached to jobs, companies, co-workers than they were in the office: survey

    Prudential Financial Vice Chair Rob Falzon joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the shifts taking place in America's workforce, the struggles working from home, and the key takeaways from the Prudential survey.

  • Here's Why Aehr Test Systems' (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO May Have Their Pay Bumped Up

    The decent performance at Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR ) recently will please most shareholders as they go into the...

  • Oil Little Changed as OPEC Voices Caution on Global Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was little changed as traders assessed OPEC’s skepticism around the strength of crude demand even after prices hit the highest since 2014.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresFutures in New York pared losses along with equities as the dollar weak

  • Executive Deferred Compensation Plans

    Are you maxing out the 401(k) plan you have at work every year? Do you still have money left for saving and investment after contributing the maximum to your 401(k) and maybe an IRA or two? If so, then you … Continue reading → The post Executive Deferred Compensation Plans appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Could Be the Best Stock to Buy If You're Worried About Inflation

    The unexpected surge in consumer demand as economies started opening back up earlier this year has resulted in tight supply chains, labor shortages, and ultimately higher prices for goods. For investors, however, owning shares in companies that benefit from (or at least are resistant to) the effects of inflation is a solid strategy to protect your portfolio. Here's why PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) is an excellent stock that fits that description.

  • Lordstown Motors hires CFO to help execute Foxconn deal

    Lordstown Motors Corp. has hired a chief financial officer to help the electric vehicle developer bring its first product to market and seal a co-manufacturing and asset sale deal with Hon Hai Technology Group. The Youngstown, Ohio-area electric automaker has hired Adam Kroll as executive vice president and CFO, replacing Rebecca Roof, interim chief financial officer, who will remain with the company in a transition role through the end of the year, Lordstown Motors said in a press release. Most recently, Kroll spent five months as chief administration officer for Hyzon Motors, the Menlo Park, California, company that is making hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, according to his LinkedIn profile.

  • Europe's carmakers face raw material bottleneck for EV batteries

    Major carmakers like Volkswagen, Daimler and Stellantis have been racing to secure battery cell supplies in Europe, but may face a bigger challenge as they seek to go electric - finding enough battery raw materials. Failure to obtain adequate supplies of lithium, nickel, manganese or cobalt could slow the shift to electric vehicles (EVs), make those vehicles more expensive and threaten carmakers' profit margins. "There is a serious question as to whether supply can keep up with demand across the battery supply chain," says Daniel Harrison, an auto analyst at Ultima Media.

  • Apple Finally Falls Victim to Never-Ending Supply Chain Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., the world’s most valuable company, has finally joined a growing list of household names from Toyota to Samsung forced to cut back on business because of a global shortage of semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresApple is now

  • You may be working a lot longer than planned — blame COVID-19

    The data, from a study by Northwestern Mutual, the Milwaukee-based insurance giant, says that among those who think they’ll have to delay retirement, 39% think they’ll now have to work an additional three to five years. For them, the dream of retirement could remain just that: a dream.

  • Coal Rises to Record in China as Floods Keep Supply Tight

    (Bloomberg) -- A dramatic surge in coal prices in China is beginning to cool as top production hubs recover from the impact of floods, signaling a reprieve in the nation’s energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresMost coal mines shuttered as a result of h

  • Oil Prices Aren’t Slowing Down. Play the Rebound With These Stocks.

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • Oracle Plans to Open 14 New Cloud Data Centers in Major Global Push

    The 14 new facilities, planned to open in the next year, will increase Oracle's capacity by almost 50%.

  • 'Desperate for tires.' Components shortage roils U.S. harvest

    Dale Hadden cannot find any spare tires for his combine harvester. New Ag Supply in Kansas is pleading with customers to order parts now for spring planting. "You try to baby your equipment, but we're all at the mercy of luck right now," said Holub, a fourth-generation corn and soybean farmer in Buckingham, Iowa.

  • Green Cryptocurrency Mining Could Be the Way of the Future

    Photo by Executium on Unsplash Crypto mining is arguably the modern-day gold rush. However, instead of physically digging to find buried treasure, thousands of computers use their generated power, solving complex mathematical equations in order to mine new cryptocurrency coins. With cryptocurrency like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) currently having a market value of over $1071.21 billion, mining is not only very profitable — it is vital. However, concerns surrounding the amount of energy it takes to produce