EAR ALERT - Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty

·1 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR).

On September 22, 2021, after the close of trading, Eargo disclosed that it is the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) related to insurance reimbursement claims the company has submitted on behalf of its customers covered by federal employee health plans. Eargo also announced it is withdrawing its financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

On this news, Eargo shares dropped more than 65 percent on September 23, 2021.

If you currently own stock or options in Eargo, Inc. and suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at Labaton.com.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz
(800) 321-0476
david@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666432/EAR-ALERT--Nationally-Ranked-Shareholder-Rights-Firm-Labaton-Sucharow-is-Investigating-Eargo-Inc-NASDAQEAR-for-Potential-Securities-Violations-and-Breach-of-Fiduciary-Duty

