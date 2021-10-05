U.S. markets open in 8 hours 38 minutes

EAR INVESTOR ALERT: Thornton Law Firm Continues Investigation

·1 min read
BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that it is investigating Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) for potential securities violations. Investors who currently own shares or options of EAR may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/Eargo for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:www.tenlaw.com/cases/Eargo
On September 22, 2021, after the close of trading, Eargo disclosed that it is the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice related to insurance reimbursement claims Eargo has submitted on behalf of its customers covered by federal employee health plans. Eargo also announced it is withdrawing its financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. On this news, Eargo shares dropped more than 65 percent on September 23, 2021.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/Eargo
Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of investors. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

CONTACT:
Thornton Law Firm LLP
1 Lincoln Street
State Street Financial Center
Boston, MA 02111
www.tenlaw.com/cases/Eargo

SOURCE: Thornton Law Firm LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666693/EAR-INVESTOR-ALERT-Thornton-Law-Firm-Continues-Investigation

