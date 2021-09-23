U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

Eargo Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Portnoy Law
·1 min read
Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Eargo, Inc. ("Eargo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:EAR) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

After the markets closed on September 22, 2021, Eargo disclosed that it is the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) related to insurance reimbursement claims the Company has submitted on behalf of its customers covered by federal employee health plans. In light of this information, Eargo also announced it is withdrawing its financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

On this news, the Company’s shares fell over 60% during intraday trading on September 23, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


