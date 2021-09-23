Eargo Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



The Portnoy Law Firm advises Eargo, Inc. ("Eargo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:EAR) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com

After the markets closed on September 22, 2021, Eargo disclosed that it is the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) related to insurance reimbursement claims the Company has submitted on behalf of its customers covered by federal employee health plans. In light of this information, Eargo also announced it is withdrawing its financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

On this news, the Company’s shares fell over 60% during intraday trading on September 23, 2021.

