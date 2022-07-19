U.S. markets open in 53 minutes

EARI Beverage Group concludes largest acquisition to date by bringing Original New York Seltzer LLC. and LA Bottle Works Inc., as wholly owned subsidiaries into the company portfolio.

·4 min read
  • EARI

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment Arts Research (OTC: EARI), a diversified beverage and media group, has concluded the largest acquisition to date of Original New York Seltzer LLC., and LA Bottle Works Inc. with combined revenues generated over the last 3 years of $50 Million.

The legendary Original New York Seltzer brand held under Original New York Seltzer LLC., was relaunched in May of 2015 after a 25-year hiatus.  Building a well-supported and growing distribution network of 168 wholesale distributors in the US and Canada in just 7 years. The brand is available in over 10,000 accounts across an omnichannel network of chain, mass, foodservice, online retail and on premise. Iconic in the craft soda category, this all-natural craft soda has four simple ingredients and is packed in a 10 oz premium glass bottle.

LA Bottle Works Inc., is the production arm for Original New York Seltzer and Cock 'n Bull cocktail mixers, located in Los Angeles. "Bringing Seltzer and Cock 'n Bull into the EARI Beverage Group, creates endless opportunities for cross selling, horizontal product innovation and line-extensions across the Group's current Brand portfolio" said Bernard Rubin, the EARI Beverage Group CEO. The Cock 'n Bull mixer range consists of tonic water, ginger beer, club soda, bitter lemon, and bitter orange. The bottling plant has sufficient capacity to double the current production output and offers turnkey consulting for formulation, packaging, labelling, branding, and marketing from concept to consumer.

Further commenting, Rubin said "Concluding this acquisition accelerates the EARI Beverage Group to well over $20 Million in annual revenues and our plans to up list to Nasdaq. We now have a strong base to become a serious contender in the craft beverage industry and will continue to execute the business plan. With Original New York Seltzer we have just added the "third C" to our group - Craft Soda, Craft Beer, and Craft Spirits, with the global Craft Soda market category at US$600M in sales and anticipated to grow at a 5.1% CAGR for the period 2019-2025. With additional acquisitions and by utilizing the shared cross functional resources and expertise within the group, there is a huge opportunity to achieve greater efficiencies and inhouse innovation. Subsidiaries within the group will benefit from economies of scale, production control and reciprocal distribution expansion on the West and East Coasts".

For more information on Original New York Seltzer and LA Bottle Works, please visit https://www.newyorkseltzer.com/ and http://www.labottleworks.com/. We also encourage our shareholders to visit our official Twitter account for updates: https://twitter.com/EARI_Bev_Group

ABOUT EARI:

The Company trades on OTC Markets with the symbol, EARI and is a diversified beverage and media group, with a portfolio of brands in the hand-crafted spirit and functional drinks categories, covering "Craft Soda, Craft Beer, and Craft Spirits". In addition, the company also owns media streaming platforms with proprietary AR/AI/VR technology that can be used to promote the beverage brands.

Company Websites

www.earigroup.com   www.betta4ubrands.com   www.drinkfury.com www.whiterhinovodka.com www.neosuperwater.com www.foodytv.com  http://zegen.com.ph/   https://bellcitybrewing.com/  https://laketahoedistilling.com/  https://4elementalspirits.com/

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made under the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, and financial condition. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable, but there is no assurance they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. EARI competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and risk factors, including those disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eari-beverage-group-concludes-largest-acquisition-to-date-by-bringing-original-new-york-seltzer-llc-and-la-bottle-works-inc-as-wholly-owned-subsidiaries-into-the-company-portfolio-301589066.html

SOURCE EARI Beverage Group

