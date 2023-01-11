U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,942.00
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,869.00
    +20.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,277.50
    -4.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,833.10
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.52
    -0.60 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.90
    +4.40 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0738
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6210
    +0.1040 (+2.96%)
     

  • Vix

    20.58
    -1.39 (-6.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2155
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4750
    +0.2830 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,410.77
    +204.28 (+1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.38
    +3.31 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,694.49
    -30.45 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,457.56
    +282.00 (+1.08%)
     

Early 2023 New Year Deals and Documentary Hero Recruiting From BLUETTI

BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD
·2 min read

Sun Shines Wherever You Go

Sun Shines Wherever You Go
Sun Shines Wherever You Go

SYDNEY, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLUETTI, a well-known solar generator brand, kickstarts a themed promotion from Jan. 10 to 26, 2023, to celebrate the new year and Australia Day. In addition, it is holding an open call for "BLUETTI Heroes" among its global users to make documentaries.

BLUETTI Hero Recruitment 
All BLUETTI users can apply to be a BLUETTI hero this year. About 15 applicants will be selected to participate in the filming of documentaries and can pick any BLUETTI products under $1000 as a gift.

The following generators enjoy 22% off during this early sale.

AC300+ B300-Modular Power Backup System
With a modular approach, the AC300&B300 combo allows for easy upgrade to an all-house power system to meet every need, maxing out at 12,288Wh. The AC300 inverter can comfortably power all regular household appliances with 3,000W continuous output and 6,000W surge capability. Its recharging rate can top 5,400W if combining 3,000 AC input and 2,400 solar input, which is supported by two separate MPPT controllers.

AC200MAX All-in-one Power Beast
A successor to the AC200P, the AC200 Max offers expandable options with additional battery modules, such as two B230 to 6,144Wh and two B300 to 8,192Wh. Even standalone, it has 2,048Wh power in the belly and can deliver 2,200W to multiple devices via its 13 outlets, plus two wireless charging pads on top. There are seven ways to top up this all-round power beast, including 1400W AC and solar dual charging.

EP500 Home Emergency Power
It features a 5,100Wh capacity,  a 2,000W inverter, and 14 outlets, great for home emergencies and off-grid living. For easy mobility, it's equipped with four smooth and solid wheels on the bottom. It does not take much time to recharge the large battery. Combining solar and AC charging inputs up to 1,800W, the EP500 can be recharged in just 3.3 hours. It also supports 24/7 UPS to protect essential loads from outages.

About BLUETTI
From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe.

For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at www.bluettipower.com.au

Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bluetti.au
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bluetti_australia/
Youtube：https://www.youtube.com/@BLUETTIOfficial

Contact Information:
Amanda Yan
Integrated Marketing for BLUETTI
pr@bluetti.com
+8615013559696

Related Images






Image 1: Sun Shines Wherever You Go



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Oxbotica raises $140 million to deploy self-driving commercial vehicles

    Self-driving software startup Oxbotica has raised $140 million from investors to speed deployment of autonomous vehicles (AVs) in areas including heavy industry, ports and airports. The Series C round includes funding from new investors including Japanese insurer Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance, the venture capital arm of software company Trimble and the venture capital arm of Japanese oil refiner Eneos. It also includes fresh funding from existing investors including Tencent and the venture capital arm of BP, as well as Kiko Ventures, the clean tech investment platform of IP Group and Oxbotica's first institutional investor.

  • Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of AnnAik Limited (Catalist:A52)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of AnnAik Limited ( Catalist:A52 ) by taking the forecast...

  • Florida Hurricane Ian survivors face deadline to apply for FEMA aid

    Survivors of Hurricane Ian are running out of time to submit applications for Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster aid, with the deadline set for Jan. 12.

  • Short-Tenor India Credit Lures Fund Seeing End to RBI Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Investment in India’s short-tenor credit may boost returns from as early as next month, with rate-setters coming close to the end of their monetary tightening cycle, according to IDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT Cre

  • Oil slips as U.S. crude, fuel inventories reignite demand concerns

    Oil prices fell on Wednesday, erasing the previous session's gains, after industry data showed an unexpected build in crude and fuel inventories in the United States, the world's biggest oil user, which reignited worries about fuel demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 59 cents, or 0.8%, to $74.53 a barrel at 0134 GMT, while Brent crude futures were down 62 cents, or 0.8%, at $79.48 a barrel. U.S. crude stocks jumped by 14.9 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 6, sources said, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute (API).

  • Micron Faces Long Downturn as Samsung Keeps Investing

    The memory chip markets are in severe oversupply, the worst imbalance since the financial crisis. The entire supply chain is drowning in inventory, and some manufacturers are aggressively cutting production and slowing down capital spending plans in efforts bring the situation back under control. One of those manufacturers pulling back is Micron (NASDAQ: MU).

  • Intel Rolls Out Design Aimed at Winning Back Server Market Share

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. released chips with its delayed server design that are key to regaining control of one of the most lucrative markets in computing. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT CreatorStocks Bounce Back With Brewing Optimism Over CPI: Markets WrapXeo

  • Chart of the Day: A Price Check on This Retailer

    Last week, we saw big retailer Costco have an amazing day following a note on their holiday season. Costco had robust sales during the holidays, with double-digit growth. No doubt those long lines, crowded parking lots and empty shelves were meaningful.

  • T-Mobile Just Had a Great Fourth Quarter. Here's What's Next.

    T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) released preliminary fourth-quarter results earlier this month, and investors liked what they saw. T-Mobile continued to show strength in postpaid phone subscriber additions, claiming it outpaced both Verizon Communications and AT&T in the quarter. The same factors that led to T-Mobile's success last quarter ought to fuel more great results in 2023.

  • Report: Broadcom's biggest customer — Apple — is going to stop buying a key part

    In what could be a huge blow to Broadcom Inc., Apple Inc. reportedly plans to replace a wireless networking chip it gets from the semiconductor company with one it's developed in house. Apple is already working on its replacement processor, according to the report. The Cupertino-based tech giant is Broadcom's biggest customer.

  • Apple says it’s paid out $320 billion to developers since 2008 as App Store fight heats up

    Apple says it's paid out $320 billion to app developers since it launched the App Store in 2008.

  • Microsoft in talks to invest $10 billion in ChatGPT-owner OpenAI - Semafor

    The news underscores rising interest in the artificial intelligence company, whose chatbot has dazzled amateurs and industry experts with its ability to spit out haikus, debug code and answer questions while imitating human speech. The funding could also include other venture firms and documents sent to prospective investors outlining its terms indicated a targeted close by the end of 2022, according to the report. Microsoft declined to comment, while OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

  • Could Apple WiFi chips just be a ploy to get a better deal from Broadcom?

    Broadcom shares fell on reports that Apple was working on its own RF chips, but one analyst wondered if it was all a negotiating ploy.

  • Microsoft Has Found Its Anti-Google Weapon

    Software giant sees artificial intelligence as opportunity to challenge Alphabet's dominance in internet search.

  • Apple’s Push for In-House Chips Could Target Broadcom, Qualcomm

    Broadcom and Qualcomm stocks take a hit on a report that Apple is looking to develop in-house chips that could handle wireless functions.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Microsoft Flexes Cloud Platforms

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Exclusive-Apple supplier BOE plans new factories in Vietnam -sources

    Chinese display maker BOE Technology Group Co Ltd, a supplier of both Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, plans to invest a substantial sum to build two factories in Vietnam, two people familiar with the matter said. BOE is in talks to rent dozens of hectares of land in north Vietnam to add to its relatively small plant in the south that supplies mostly television screens to South Korea's Samsung and LG Electronics Inc, the people said, declining to be identified as negotiations were confidential. Northern Vietnam has in recent years attracted significant investment from electronics giants, becoming a major hub for the production of smartphones, computers and cameras, including flagship goods from Apple and Samsung.

  • OpenAI’s ChatGPT has awed the world. Expect a version of Google Duplex to strike back amid a wave of AI assistants

    Since it was unveiled in 2018, Google Duplex has been making waves in the world of artificial intelligence and voice assistants, steadily gaining attention and popularity. Simply put, Duplex is a voice assistant that uses natural language processing and deep learning algorithms to carry out complex tasks and conversations in a way that is indistinguishable from a human. One of the key features that makes Google’s AI so special is its ability to mimic the rhythm, tone and inflections of human speech.

  • Blackberry (BB) at CES 2023: A Look at Main Announcements

    Blackberry's (BB) IVY and QNX solution is leveraged by leading automakers and software developers.

  • Microsoft Is Coming After Alphabet's Money Printing Business

    In this video, I will talk about Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and how it will challenge Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Search thanks to its investments in OpenAI. I will also go over some company-related news.