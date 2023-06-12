Early 4th of July deals are here—shop 70+ sales at Amazon, Nectar and Coach

Early 4th of July deals are officially here and we have the inside scoop on all the best sales.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Ready to shop? Good, we are too! 4th of July is right around the corner and there's no better way to kick off summer 2023 than with a shopping spree. Today you can unlock stellar savings on seasonal must-haves, patio furniture, smart tech, home appliances and so much more. Keep scrolling for firework deals available now at Amazon, Walmart and Nordstrom.

Shop early 4th of July deals at Amazon

Shop our favorite early 4th of July deals

The best seasonal early 4th of July sales

The best home and kitchen early 4th of July sales

The best mattress and bedding early 4th of July sales

The best tech early 4th of July sales

The best fashion early 4th of July sales

The best beauty early 4th of July sales

The best lifestyle early 4th of July sales

Everything else you need to know about 4th of July 2023

The best seasonal early 4th of July sales

The best patio furniture deal: Sand & Stable Norris 52-Inch Outdoor Loveseat

Save big on patio furniture and seasonal must-haves just in time for 4th of July 2023.

Add a touch of comfort and style to your outdoor space with the Sand & Stable Norris 52-inch outdoor loveseat, currently on sale for just $369.99 at Wayfair thanks to a huge 60% markdown. The stunning patio piece comes with gray cushions with removable and machine-washable covers for easy cleaning and is made from solid acacia wood.

$369.99 at Wayfair (Save $549.01)

Amazon: In the market for 4th of July decor, barbecue essentials or outdoor patio furniture? Amazon has tons of affordable options on all that and more—find early 4th of July deals across all categories right now.

Frontgate: Hosting backyard gatherings this summer? Head to Frontgate to save up to $2,200 on outdoor furniture sets ahead of 4th of July.

Lowe's: If you're hosting this 4th of July, Lowe's can help you get your backyard in tip-top shape. Shop deals on everything from gas grills and patio furniture sets to lawn mowers and outdoor lighting right now.

Solo Stove: Solo Stove makes one of the best fire pits we’ve ever tested and you can get the Bonfire for $150 off for 4th of July 2023.

The Home Depot: Browse Home Depot's early 4th of July offers to save big on grills, patio furniture and more, plus save up to $150 on select power tools for a limited time only.

Walmart: Looking for affordable summer essentials? Shop Walmart's early 4th of July deals to scoop stellar rollbacks on patio furniture, pool toys, home goods, kitchen tools and so much more.

➤Walmart deals: Shop the best early 4th of July deals available at Walmart—save on Meta Quest and Carote

The best home and kitchen early 4th of July sales

The best appliance deal: Frigidaire Gallery GRQC2255BF Counter-Depth 4-Door Refrigerator

Save on all the appliances and home essentials you need for summer 2023.

With so many deals and discounts, 4th of July is the perfect time to shop for new kitchen or laundry appliances. Right now our favorite refrigerator, the Frigidaire Gallery GRQC2255BF, is on sale for $1,600 off at Best Buy bringing the total price to just $2,199.99. In testing, we loved that this model had near-perfect temperatures and a custom-temp compartment coupled with tons of great extra features.

$2,199.99 at Best Buy (Save $1,600)

AJ Madison: Early 4th of July markdowns are officially here at AJ Madison. Shop the sale today to save up to 40% on top-rated kitchen and laundry appliances while supplies last.

Appliances Connection: Give your kitchen or laundry room an update by shopping the best appliance deals at Appliances Connection. Enjoy savings of up to 50% off plus free shipping on select ranges, refrigerators, washers and dryers, microwaves and more during the current summer sale.

Ashley Furniture: Looking to spruce up your home? Shop Ashley Furniture now to score limited-time deals on living room sets, bedroom essentials and outdoor furniture just in time for 4th of July.

Best Buy: If you're after new appliances, Best Buy is a great place is start. The mega retailer has markdowns on refrigerators, dishwashers and more, plus plenty of discounts on top-rated tech including headphones, laptops and smart TVs.

HexClad: The makers of some of our favorite cookware sets are letting you save 30% on pot, pans and more kitchen essentials.

HSN: Snag $10 off your first purchase of $20 or more when you enter the coupon code HSN2023 at checkout.

iRobot: Make your cleaning routine easier with robot vacuums, mops, air purifiers and more. Save up to $620 on select iRobot bundles for 4th of July 2023.

Maytag: 4th of July is just around the corner and it's the perfect time to save 30% on high-quality appliances. Shop deals on kitchen appliances, washing machines and more today.

QVC: Shop the retailer's sale section to save on everything from home goods to fashion pieces this 4th of July 2023. New customers can use code SURPRISE at checkout for $10 off their first order.

The best mattress and bedding early 4th of July sales

The best mattress deal: Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress

Sink into dreamy savings with mattress markdowns at Cocoon by Sealy and more.

With tons of early 4th of July sales live, now is the perfect time to give your bedroom an update. One dreamy option is the Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress, down from $1,079 to just $699 for the queen size. In testing, we were fans of the sleepers' medium-firmness and found it to be an especially great choice for back sleepers.

From $399 at Cocoon by Sealy (Save $220 to $490)

Allswell: We think the affordable hybrid Allswell mattress is one of the best mattresses under $800. Score 15% off the best-selling Allswell mattress when you text DREAMBIG to 61652.

Amerisleep: Invest in your rest this 4th of July by shopping mattress markdowns at Amerisleep. Save as much as $450 on beds and get free delivery, too, when you use coupon code AS450 at checkout.

Avocado: Shop environmentally-friendly sleepers at Avocado and save up to $1,499 on mattresses and score discounts on adjustable bases, bed frames, pillows and more.

Awara: Sleep soundly by taking advantage of Awara's Sizzling Savings sale. Shop now to score $300 off all hybrid sleepers and get free sleep accessories valued at up to $499 with your mattress purchase.

Cocoon by Sealy: This popular mattress brand is offering an incredible early 4th of July deal on the Cocoon by Sealy Chill memory foam mattress that we named among our favorite mattresses. During the holiday sale you can scoop the mattress for 35% off and get free pillows and sheets, too.

DreamCloud: DreamCloud mattresses are Reviewed-approved and they're on mega sale ahead of 4th of July. Shop the brand's Biggest Offer Ever to save as much as 40% on top-quality sleepers.

GhostBed: For a limited time, save 50% on all adjustable base bundles during this sweet GhostBed 4th of July sale.

Gravity Blanket: Stay cozy and save up to 20% on select Father's Day gifts ahead of 4th of July 2023.

Leesa: 4th of July is one of the best times of the year to buy a new mattress. For a bed that your back and bank account will love, head to Leesa and shop their Summer Daze sale to save up to $700 today.

Mattress Firm: Right now, you can save up to 50% on sleepers from Sleepy's and more at the limited-time Mattress Firm 4th of July sale.

Nectar: We love Nectar mattresses for their temperature regulation and side support, and right now you can take one home for 33% off during this early 4th of July sale.

Nolah Sleep: If you prefer a soft mattress and huge savings, head to Nolah for 30% off all mattresses and two free pillows. We tested the Nolah Evolution hybrid mattress and found that it diffused heat so well that it was one of the coolest mattresses we’ve ever tested.

Purple: Purple makes some of the best mattresses we've ever tested and right now you can scoop a free gift (valued at up to $219) with select mattress purchases.

Saatva: For resort-like luxury at home, you can't go wrong with a Saatva mattress. The brand makes one of our all-time favorite hybrid beds and for a limited time you can save up to $500 on your mattress purchase.

Serta: Shop the Serta sale to save up to $900 on mattresses with select adjustable bases.

Tuft & Needle: Upgrade your sleep set up ahead of 4th of July 2023 and save as much as $700 on the new Mint Hybrid mattress at Tuft & Needle.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The best tech early 4th of July sales

The best laptop deal: HP ENVY Laptop

Grab a new laptop for a neat price just in time for 4th of July 2023.

For a laptop that does it all, look to the HP ENVY. This popular device is outfitted with a 17.3-inch touch screen, a speedy 12th Generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16 gigabytes of memory along with 1 terabyte of SSD storage. With it's brilliant display and powerful processor, this laptop can take your Zoom meetings and gaming sessions to the next level. Pick it up today at HP for just $1,049.99—a $430 markdown.

$1,049.99 at HP (Save $430)

Apple: Thinking about upgrading your devices? Now's the time to shop. Apple is offering up to $630 of credits when you trade-in a qualifying device today.

Eufy: If you want the best tech for your home, Eufy has you covered. The popular retailer is offering discounts on smart home essentials, including security cameras, electronic locks and video doorbells, ahead of 4th of July 2023.

HP: Score markdowns of up to 67% on laptops, monitors and more when you shop HP’s Summer savings event today.

Samsung: Browse Samsung deals on smartphones, TVs, wearables, appliances and more ahead of 4th of July 2023.

Sennheiser: Save on customer-favorite speakers and headphones this 4th of July 2023. Shop Sennheiser tech starting at just $50.

➤Save big on must-have tech: Shop 30+ early 4th of July deals on LG, Beats and Lenovo at Best Buy

The best fashion early 4th of July sales

The best purse deal: Kate Spade Kristi Chain Flap Crossbody

Score a Kate Spade purse for a huge price cut this 4th of July.

Step out of the house in style this 4th of July by picking up the Kate Spade Kristi chain flap crossbody, currently down from $249 to $65 at Kate Spade Surprise. The chic purse is the perfect accessory for everything from date nights to running errands—it features a magnetic snap closure, an exterior slip pocket and plenty of interior credit card slots.

$65 at Kate Spade Surprise (Save $184)

Academy Sports & Outdoors: Save up to 53% on swimsuits, sandals and flip-flops for summer at Academy Sports & Outdoors. Shop tons of summer gear for the entire family this 4th of July.

Aerie: Dive into 4th of July weekend in style. Shop swimsuits, dresses, summer style essentials and more and save 25% with coupon code TREAT at checkout.

Adidas: Ready to give your activewear collection a refresh? You're in luck, Adidas is offering 4th of July savings with markdowns of up to 50% off shoes, clothing and accessories right now.

American Eagle: Summer 2023 is here and American Eagle is helping you gear up for the warmer weather with 25% off your purchase using coupon code SUNSOUT25.

Anthropologie: Anthropologie's sale section is stocked with summer styles and right now and you enjoy discounts on dresses, shorts, tanks and so much more.

Athleta: Save up to 60% on best-selling Athleta activewear. Shop shorts, tank tops, leggings and more for men and women in Athleta’s sale section.

Banana Republic Factory: For the best 4th of July closet refresh, head to Banana Republic Factory and save up to 60% sitewide. Enjoy discounts on dresses, shorts, tops and more.

Baublebar: Shop the prettiest summer stacking bracelets and save 20% when you use code STACKING20 at checkout.

Betsey Johnson: Make a style statement this summer with eye-catching handbags and accessories from Betsey Johnson. Shop the sale section for 4th of July deals on purses and accessories we love.

Brilliant Earth: For a limited time, shop beautiful Brilliant Earth jewelry and receive a free pair of lab diamond studs (a $200 value) with purchases over $1,000

Carhartt: While summer may be here, it's a great time to stock up on winter gear on a budget. Shop Carhartt's refreshed clearance section for incredible discounts on gloves, hats, vests, jackets and more.

Coach: Shop Coach's sale section to save up to 50% on select handbags, wallets, shoes, accessories and clothing for 4th of July 2023.

Coach Outlet: Step into summer in style and score a cute handbag for under $100 today at Coach Outlet.

Eddie Bauer: Enjoy the great outdoors in style by shopping discounts on gear, footwear and clothing at Eddie Bauer. For a limited time, take an extra 40% off clearance styles with the coupon code KAYAK40.

EyeBuyDirect: Treat yourself to new glasses this 4th of July 2023. Shop buy one, get one free deals when you enter coupon code BOGODAYZ at checkout.

Gap: Shop early 4th of July markdowns at Gap and score up to 50% off select summer wardrobe pieces right now.

GlassesUSA: In the market for some new glasses? GlassesUSA has you covered—just use the code SAVE30 to get 30% off select frames right now.

JCPenney: Early 4th of July deals are here at JCPenney. For a limited time you can save up to 50% plus an extra 30% on select items when you enter coupon code GOFAMILY at checkout.

Jos. A. Bank: Shop the Father's Day sale to save big on stylish men’s suits and dress clothes at Jos. A. Bank, one of the best places to buy a suit according to our editors.

Kate Spade Surprise: Save up to 75% on stylish totes, handbags and crossbodies. Snag a free beach towel with every purchase of $175 or more while supplies last.

lululemon: lululemon's We Made Too Much section features tons of the brand's iconic leggings, sports bras, tanks and more at more at prices that will make your wallet smile.

Macy's: Save an extra 30% on clothing, luggage, furniture and more at Macy's Friends & Family sale. Enter coupon code FRIEND at checkout to scoop the savings.

Men's Wearhouse: Just in time for wedding season, shop the massive sale at Men’s Wearhouse for buy one, get one 50% off dress shirts and sport coats starting at just $99.99.

Michael Kors: Shop for affordable summer handbags right now at Michael Kors and enjoy markdowns on select items in the sale section.

Nike: Save up to 50% on select styles during Nike's early 4th of July sale right now.

Nordstrom: Refresh your closet ahead of summer 2023 by shopping the Nordstrom sale section. Snag discounts on clothing, shoes and accessories any fashionista would love.

Reebok: Save 50% on sale items and 35% off select sitewide items when you enter coupon code DADGRAD at checkout.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Refresh your closet and save as much as 50% on select designer styles at Saks Fifth Avenue ahead of 4th of July.

Tory Burch: Make a splash this 4th of July with chic savings on handbags, shoes and accessories. Shop the sale section now to save hundreds on tons of best-selling pieces.

Urban Outfitters: Want to add some new pieces to your summer wardrobe? Head to Urban Outfitters now to score up to 75% off clearance styles including dresses, tops and more.

Victoria's Secret: Whether you're after a sweet, sporty or sexy summer look, Victoria's Secret has your back. Shop now to save up to 60% on bras, underwear, sleepwear, swimsuits, accessories and more.

The best beauty early 4th of July sales

The best beauty deal: Supergoop sunscreen

Save big on beauty must-haves from Supergoop and more this 4th of July.

If you really want to glow at the beach this summer, you need to add Supergoop sunscreen to your beach bag. The brand's cult-favorite skincare products protect your skin from the sun's rays while also leaving a beautiful, glowy finish. New customers can enter their email address to unlock 10% off their entire order today.

Shop Supergoop sunscreen

Paula's Choice: Elevate your skincare routine and score 25% off moisturizers and boosters for a limited time only.

SiO Beauty: Enter your email address to score 15% off SiO Beauty products today.

Supergoop: Enjoy summer fun while also protecting your skin from harmful UV rays by shopping cult-favorite products at Supergoop. Enter your email to unlock 10% off your first purchase right now.

The Beard Club: Pick up some of our favorite Father's Day gifts for 15% off right now at The Beard Club. Just enter coupon code DAD at checkout to scoop the savings.

The best lifestyle early 4th of July sales

The best pet deal: Goody Box Dog Toys and Treats

Treat your pet to early 4th of July savings right now at Chewy.

Grab the perfect birthday gift for your four-legged bestie right now at Chewy. Pick up the birthday Goody Box today for just $27.99 and save 35% off the full $42.92 list price. Stuffed with toys and treats your pup will love, this box is the perfect buy for any pet parent. If you're a new pet parent you can also take advantage of Chewy's new customer offer, which lets you save $20 on your first order of $49 or more with coupon code NEWCHEWY.

$27.99 at Chewy (Save $14.93)

Chewy: Shop wag-worthy deals on pet toys, treats, beds and more today at Chewy. For even more savings enter coupon code NEWCHEWY at checkout to get $20 off your first order of $49 or more.

Crowd Cow: For a busy summer, the gift of grocery deliveries could be a dream come true. Sign up for a Reviewed-approved Crowd Cow meat subscription and get $150 worth of free A5 Wagyu in your first three orders.

EveryPlate: If you sign up today, you can get your first two EveryPlate meal kit deliveries for 20% off. We named EveryPlate among the best meal kit delivery services we've tested thanks to the range of recipes and how easy the meals are to prepare.

Factor: With coupon code REVIEWED60OFF, you'll get 60% off your first Factor meal kit box and 20% off your second, third, fourth and fifth boxes for up to a whopping $276 in total savings.

Green Chef: Help your family eat right this year with the help of Green Chef. One of our favorite meal kit delivery services, the outlet is offering $250 off the first five orders for new members.

HelloFresh: Newcomers to HelloFresh can save as much as $131—the equivalent of getting 18 free meals with free shipping on your first delivery—over the course of six weekly meal kit deliveries.

Home Chef: You can sign up for the best meal kit delivery service we’ve tested and get 60% off your first three boxes and a free surprise gift.

Minted: Looking for a Father's Day gift? Score 15% off at Minted when you use coupon code DADGIFTS23.

Priceline: Ready for a vacation? Priceline is offering 15% off select hotels when you book two or more rooms today.

Rifle Paper Co.: The stationary brand makes colorful planners and accessories and you can score 15% off when you enter your email address now. Plus, get a free hydrangea notebook with all purchases of $25 or more.

Snake River Farms: 4th of July is the prime time for grilling up delicious burgers. Enter your email now to score $25 off your first Snake River Farms order of $149 or more.

Urbanstems: Shop flower subscription plans now at Urbanstems and save up to 30% on select bouquets for a limited time.

When is 4th of July 2023?

The 4th of July 2023 will be celebrated across the U.S. on Tuesday, July 4. The federal holiday is observed each year in recognition of the country's independence. Independence Day celebrations date back to the 18th century when the Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776.

When do 4th of July 2023 sales start?

Many of the earliest 4th of July sales started this week and we expect to see even more retailers drop 4th of July deals in the days and weeks ahead. Like in years past, you can expect to see some of the steepest markdowns on 4th of July proper, which is Tuesday, July 4.

What are the best 4th of July 2023 sales?

Mattresses, bedding, TVs and countertop appliances typically see some of the biggest 4th of July discounts. Independence Day has become one of the hottest shopping holidays of the summer, with plenty of Black Friday-level markdowns at massive retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's and so much more. Right now you can also score huge price cuts on fashion and beauty essentials from the likes of lululemon and American Eagle. Whatever it is you're shopping for, you're sure to find impressive markdowns across all categories in honor of 4th of July.

Where should I shop for 4th of July sales?

As always, we recommend shopping at Amazon for all your tech, fashion, home, kitchen and beauty needs. You're nearly guaranteed to get the most bang for your buck when shopping Amazon's 4th of July deals—plus, it's a great one-stop shopping spot so you can quickly find the best deals and get back to your firework festivities.

While Amazon is our go-to place, we're also obsessing over the holiday sales at Walmart, Lowe's and Nordstrom. Meanwhile, tons of other Reviewed-approved brands—like Tuft & Needle and Solo Stove—are also offering impressive price cuts ahead of the holiday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 4th of July: Shop the 70+ best deals of 2023