Early Believer In Tesla And NVIDIA, Cathie Wood And Her Firm Changed Modern Investing - Just What Does ARK Invest Offer?

As head of ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one of the few celebrities in the financial world. She has solidified her status as a trailblazer and oracle in her near-decade-leading ARK. Wood and her firm have become synonymous with forward-thinking investing, focusing on disruptive, game-changing technologies. And she is not afraid to take positions in "risky" companies. She bought stock in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in 2016.

Wood has big ideas and makes splashy predictions – like her belief Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will top $1M by 2030. Cutting her teeth at firms like Capital Group and AllianceBernstein, Wood founded ARK in 2014, obsessed with transforming the way we think about investing, eschewing broad market, index-linked ETFs, in favor of focused, thematic funds that allow investors to express their view of the world to come.

The Funds

ARK "strives to invest at the pace of innovation". The firm offers 8 US-listed ETFs. They are:

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) is Wood's flagship fund. It is all about disruptive innovation across various sectors, from technology to healthcare and beyond. It focuses on companies that are at the forefront of innovative and transformative technologies. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) invests in companies involved in gene editing, gene therapy, and genomic sequencing. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) is all about the Internet and innovative web-related technologies. It invests in companies related to cloud computing, e-commerce, streaming, and social platforms. It seeks to capture the growth of the next-generation internet. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) focuses on autonomous technology and robotics. It invests in companies at the forefront of automation, autonomous vehicles, 3D printing, and other advances in the robotics space. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF) invests in companies disrupting traditional financial services through innovations like digital wallets, blockchain technology, and peer-to-peer lending. ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) focuses on space exploration and innovation. It aims to capture the growth potential in the aerospace and space industries. It invests in satellite technology, space tourism, and other advancements in the space sector. 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT), unlike the above, is linked to an index. However, that index is ARK's own. The fund invests in 3D printing hardware, computer-aided design ("CAD") and 3D printing simulation software, 3D printing centers, scanning and measurement, and 3D printing materials. ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL), like PRNT, is tied to an index created by ARK. The fund invests in Israeli companies at the forefront of global innovation in manufacturing, technology, healthcare, and communications.

ARK's funds have consistently performed well, largely outpacing the market. However, they are more prone to downswings and higher pain. That’s the cost for the significant upside each fund offers. Take ARKK, for example, the fund is up over 30% on the year, while the S&P is up 14%.

For those who want to further maximize their view, leveraged funds can help. The AXS 2X Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK), for example, aims to return twice the daily return of ARKK.

Looking to Maximize Potential Upside in ARKK? Traders and investors looking for leveraged long exposure to ARKK can play the AXS 2x Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK).

TARK is an actively managed 2X leveraged ETF aiming to return 200% of the daily performance of ARKK.

