Early-bird savings end next Friday on tickets to Robotics+AI 2020

TechCrunch Sessions: Robotics+AI 2020 is gearing up to be one amazing show. This annual day-long event draws the brightest minds and makers from these two industries — 1,500 attendees last year alone. And if you really want to make 2020 a game-changing year, grab yourself an early-bird ticket and save $150 on tickets before prices go up after January 31.
Not convinced yet? Check out some agenda highlights featuring some of today's leading robotics and AI leaders:
- Saving Humanity from AI with Stuart Russell (UC Berkeley)
The UC Berkeley professor and AI authority argues in his acclaimed new book, "Human Compatible," that AI will doom humanity unless technologists fundamentally reform how they build AI algorithms.
- Automating Amazon with Tye Brady (Amazon Robotics)
Amazon Robotics' chief technology officer will discuss how the company is using the latest in robotics and AI to optimize its massive logistics. He'll also discuss the future of warehouse automation and how humans and robots share a work space.
- Engineering for the Red Planet with Lucy Condakchian (Maxar Technologies)
Maxar Technologies has been involved with U.S. space efforts for decades, and is about to send its sixth (!) robotic arm to Mars aboard NASA's Mars 2020 rover. Lucy Condakchian is general manager of robotics at Maxar and will speak to the difficulty and exhilaration of designing robotics for use in the harsh environments of space and other planets.
- Toward a Driverless Future with Anca Dragan (Waymo/UC Berkeley) and Jur van den Berg (Ike)
Autonomous driving is set to be one of the biggest categories for robotics and AI. But there are plenty of roadblocks standing in its way. Experts will discuss how we get there from here.
See the full agenda here.
If you're a startup, nab one of the five demo tables left and showcase your company to new customers, press, and potential investors. Demo tables run $2,200 and come with four attendee tickets so you can divide and conquer the networking scene at the conference.
Students, get your super-reduced $50 ticket here and learn from some of the biggest names in the biz and meet your future employer or internship opportunity.
Don't forget, the early-bird ticket sale ends on January 31. After that, prices go up by $150. Purchase your tickets here and save an additional 18% when you book a group of four or more.
