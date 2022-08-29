Early bird uncaged for Labor Day savings on Disrupt tix

Summer’s nearly over here in the States, and we’re heading toward Labor Day, the last long holiday weekend of the season. Try as we might, we can’t roll back time. We can, however, uncage the early bird and roll back prices to TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20 in San Francisco, with an online day October 21.

The early-bird rollback sale starts today and runs through Tuesday September 6 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. Buy your pass today — before holiday festivities distract you from significant savings.

Buy a General Admission pass and save $200

Buy an Investor pass and save $200

Buy a Student/Nonprofit pass and save $100

What can you expect at Disrupt this year? Tech icons and other high-caliber speakers from across the early-stage startup spectrum are always a given. Here are just two examples. Be sure to explore the full, three-day agenda.

Acing Venture: Serena Williams is the greatest to ever play the game of tennis, and she’s already made a name for herself as a VC in the tech world. At Disrupt, Williams and her Serena Ventures partner Alison Rapaport will join us to discuss the next chapter of Serena’s career, swapping out the racket for several (hundred) inbound pitch decks. We’ll talk about their investment thesis, her plans to bring more diversity into tech, and what she brings to the table as a VC.

How OnlyFans Changed the Internet’s Oldest Industry: Nothing drives tech innovation like sex. But after earning billions in revenue and providing stable income to thousands of adult creators, OnlyFans dropped a bombshell: it would ban porn. After creator backlash, those plans didn’t last long — the founding CEO stepped down, and now Amrapali Gan and Keily Blair are in charge. Hear from these newly installed execs about what their leadership means for OnlyFans.

Then there’s the Startup Battlefield, the expo floor featuring 200 curated Startup Battlefield companies, the TechCrunch+ stage, the Discovery stage, breakout sessions and roundtable discussions. Participate in world-class networking — use the event app to schedule 1:1 meetings or try your hand at speed networking; sign up for Dinner for 6 and meet other attendees over a meal; or just go old school and, you know, talk to people.

TechCrunch Disrupt takes place in San Francisco on October 18–20 with an online day on October 21. Take advantage of this holiday-inspired rollback and save up to $200. Buy your Labor Day early-bird passes before the deadline expires on September 6 at 11:59 p.m. (PDT).

