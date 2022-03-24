U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.50
    +5.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,264.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,470.00
    +23.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,049.20
    +1.80 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.68
    +0.75 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.60
    +11.30 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    +0.19 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1006
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    -0.0520 (-2.19%)
     

  • Vix

    23.57
    +0.63 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3200
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.9900
    -0.1230 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,088.59
    +677.70 (+1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.16
    +26.56 (+2.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,671.19
    -368.97 (-1.32%)
     

Early Detection Saves Lives: HPV Testing Kits - Chula's Innovation for Women's Health

·2 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Chula researchers developed a simple, accurate, and fast urine test kit for cervical cancer that's got the nod from the National Research Council of Thailand's 2021 Outstanding Inventions Award.</span>

BANGKOK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in Thai women age 30-60, after breast cancer, with 10,000 new cases per year, and claiming as many as 5,000 lives annually. Though curable if detected early, many women are afraid of getting tested due to the cost, and their fear of the Pap Smear method. It is a sexually transmitted disease caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), not preventable by condoms. And though there is a vaccine for HPV, it's not yet prevalent, nor does it provide 100% protection.

HPV Testing Kits - Chula&#x002019;s Innovation for Women&#x002019;s Health
HPV Testing Kits - Chula’s Innovation for Women’s Health

Today, the Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science, Chulalongkorn University's research team, comprising Prof. Dr. Orawan Chailapakul, Dr. Prinjaporn Tee-ngam, Sarida Naorungroj, Dr. Somrak Petchcomchai, and Prof. Dr. Tirayut Vilaivan have invented the urine HPV paper-based DNA sensor testing kits for cervical cancer that would allow a simpler and pain-free procedure that can be done frequently.

The urine HPV paper-based DNA sensor testing kits are easier and much faster than the Pap Smear. It eliminates the need to insert a tool and hold the vaginal walls open.

"The kits test for HPV DNA using PNA (Peptide Nucleic Acid), a synthetic substance that imitates our DNA, and designed to target specific cancer-causing strains of the virus," said Prof. Dr. Orawan.

"Urine sample is mixed in a solution, then dropped onto the paper sensor, so the color change can be observed. The normal color is bright red, and it gets lighter according to the amount of the virus detected. Urine has fewer DNA materials than tissues, so a smartphone colorimeter app amplifying the DNA level is used alongside to make color change more visible." Test results show the test kit's high accuracy with a sensitivity of 85%, specificity of 78%, and reproducibility rate of 100%."

The less-than-500-Baht HPV Testing Kits are not for home use and must be administered by health centers and community hospitals.

To stay safe from cervical cancer, women should "always keep the vaginal area clean, and get regular checkups," Prof. Dr. Orawan concluded.

For more information, visit https://www.chula.ac.th/en/highlight/67741/

Media Contact:

Chulalongkorn University Communication Center

Email: Pataraporn.r@chula.ac.th

Research Team Contact:

Prof. Dr. Orawan Chailapakul

Email: orawon.c@chula.ac.th

SOURCE Chulalongkorn University Communication Center

Recommended Stories

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Pfizer shares slide after it recalls blood pressure drug over cancer-risk fears

    Pfizer is recalling Accuretic due to its high levels of nitrosamine—a chemical compound which increases cancer-risk Shares in the American pharmaceutical giant have fallen 2.1% since the recall was announced.

  • 4D Pharma Shares Soar On MRx0518/Keytruda Combo Trial Data In Renal Cell Carcinoma

    4D pharma plc (NASDAQ: LBPS) has announced interim results from Phase 1/2 study evaluating the combination of MRx0518 and Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The Part B of its signal finding study of MRx0518 & Keytruda combo in solid tumors that have progressed on a prior immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) had met its primary efficacy endpoint ahead of enrollment completion. The primary efficacy endpoint for Part B of the study is more than three

  • The Biotech Sector Nears an Inflection Point; Analysts Offer 3 Stocks to Consider

    Mirroring the markets’ overall trend, the biotech sector has not gotten off to a good start in 2022, as evidenced by the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) tilting 12% into the red year-to-date. However, according to Yaron Werber, biotech analyst at investment firm Cowen, that is not necessarily indicative of how the rest of the year will pan out. In fact, taking the Cowen Annual Health Care Conference in late February/early March (this year’s took place between March 7-9) as a “time point” that c

  • India is the first country to approve the Novavax vaccine for teens, as the world readies for another COVID wave

    It’s the first country to approve Novavax’s COVID vaccine for those ages 12 through 18.

  • COVID-19 variant BA.2: Here are the most commonly experienced symptoms

    "If you're vaccinated, it seems to be more milder symptoms, and I'm very hopeful that we're not going to have an additional strain on the health care system," said a local researcher.

  • Pfizer's new ulcerative colitis drug improves clinical remission rates in Phase 3 study

    Shares of Pfizer Inc. gained 0.2% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said the experimental ulcerative colitis drug it bought through the recent Arena Pharmaceuticals deal improved clinical remission rates. The findings came from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the drug, etrasimod, in 354 patients with ulcerative colitis. Pfizer closed its $6.7 billion acquisition of Arena earlier this month. Pfizer's stock is down 10.2% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 has decline

  • The real Rip Van Winkle: 'I've lost so many years because I can't stop sleeping'

    Helena Smythe's rare sleep condition means she has to plan her entire life around nap times.

  • Urovant Reports Publication of New Efficacy, Safety Data On Gemtesa For Overactive Bladder

    Urovant Sciences, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd, announced the publication of a new review of data on Gemtesa (vibegron) 75 mg in the peer-reviewed journal, Therapeutics and Clinical Risk Management. Sumitovant, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, is also the majority shareholder of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE: MYOV). The paper points out that Gemtesa treatment was associated with significant improvements compared with placebo in the efficacy outcomes o

  • Trying to Solve a COVID Mystery: Africa's Low Death Rates

    KAMAKWIE, Sierra Leone — There are no COVID fears here. The district’s COVID-19 response center has registered just 11 cases since the start of the pandemic, and no deaths. At the regional hospital, the wards are packed — with malaria patients. The door to the COVID isolation ward is bolted shut and overgrown with weeds. People cram together for weddings, soccer matches, concerts, with no masks in sight. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Sierra Leone, a nation of 8 milli

  • Nurse in tears as landmark homicide trial begins over automated drug dispenser error

    RaDonda Vaught faces charges of reckless homicide over the death of 75-year-old Charlene Murphey during the Christmas holidays in 2017

  • Cipher Pharmaceuticals Announces Partner, Moberg Pharma's Regulatory Submission to FDA for North American Phase 3 Study

    Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: CPH) ("Cipher" or "the Company") today announced that the Company's partner, Moberg Pharma AB, ("Moberg Pharma") has submitted a regulatory filing for the next clinical Phase 3 study for MOB-015 (nail fungus treatment) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA").

  • Pfizer recalls brand name, generic blood pressure medications for carcinogen content

    Eleven lots of drugs recalled for having too much nitrosamine.

  • MacKenzie Scott donates a record $275 million to Planned Parenthood

    Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $275 million to women's healthcare provider Planned Parenthood, the largest gift from a single donor in the organization's more than 100-year history, Planned Parenthood said on Wednesday. The donation, which is part of Scott's pledge to give away the majority of her wealth, was made to Planned Parenthood's national office and 21 regional affiliates. Scott, who is now married to Dan Jewett, a Seattle science teacher, received a 4% stake in Amazon.com Inc as part of her divorce from Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos.

  • Biden's plan for new normal spurs worries about next covid surge - and who is being left behind

    Cathy Colledge, who has Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, feels like she's on her own trying to avoid a coronavirus infection that might kill her. New guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention telling 99 percent of Americans living in counties labeled green or yellow that they can safely go without masks puts the onus on her to protect herself, whether she goes to the grocery store or travels to Florida to see her grandchildren.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the m

  • ObsEva Unveils Additional Efficacy Results for Linzagolix In Endometriosis-Associated Pain

    ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) has announced additional efficacy results from the Phase 3 EDELWEISS 3 trial of linzagolix for moderate-to-severe endometriosis-associated pain (EAP). The results build upon the positive topline results announced in January 2022. Two dose regimens were tested, a 200 mg once-daily dose of linzagolix combined with hormonal add-back therapy (ABT) and a 75 mg dose of linzagolix without ABT. Both dysmenorrhea (DYS) and non-menstrual pelvic pain (NMPP) showed rapid reductions

  • Woman who suffered heart attack near L.A. Marathon finish line dies at hospital

    Race organizers confirmed that Trisha Paddock died at a hospital after the race. Paddock was a Charity Challenge Half Marathon participant, organizers said.

  • Enlarged prostate symptoms to be treated in 20 minutes by new NHS steam therapy

    Thousands of middle-aged men who suffer from enlarged prostates will be offered 20-minute steam treatments, under an NHS drive to offer speedier and more efficient care.

  • Medicare Advantage enrollment period is coming to an end – how to make sense of your healthcare before it’s too late

    The Medicare Advantage enrollment deadline is March 31, and those still looking to change healthcare plans should do their research on coverage before signing up. Retirement Tip of the Week: Do a deep dive into the costs, benefits and rules before signing up for any healthcare plan – a mistake could be quite expensive. Eight in 10 people said their understanding of their Medicare Advantage plan is “good” or “very good,” according to a Healthcare.com survey of more than 1,000 participants who were 65 or older and said they were currently or previously enrolled in Medicare Advantage.

  • Nina Agdal Is Total-Body #Goals In A Brand New Nude Selfie On Instagram

    Nina Agdal, 29, just revealed her strong abs and booty in a brand new nude photo on Instagram. Fasting, yoga, boxing, and spin classes help her stay fit.