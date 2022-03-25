How the Early Education Career Institute's ECE Apprenticeship Program is Helping Build a Better Future for Children and Childcare Providers

The Purpose-Driven Program Helps Early Educators Create and Sustain a Successful Career in ECE While Shaping and Nurturing Future Generations

COLUMBIA, S.C., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is widely understood that children hold the key to the nation's future, yet so few programs exist to support early childhood educators in becoming the role models they need to help children thrive while simultaneously creating a meaningful and sustainable career. However, the Early Education Career Institute is on a mission to change the face of the industry, and usher in a new era of empowered early childcare practitioners dedicated to creating a better future for themselves and those they care for.

The Early Education Career Institute understands that early childhood education is so much more than simply playing with children. Each educator plays an integral role in the development of children and helps set the path for their lives. For that reason, they have developed their ECE Apprenticeship program to provide instructional opportunities and equip educators in the digital age. By providing diversified methods of course delivery their curated Early Childhood Educator course meets the needs of those with access to technology or learning barriers which typically narrow the barrier of entry to high quality education and wages in the childcare workforce. Each course at Early Education Career Institute is integrated with theory, child development best practices to support career competence, and practical strategies, with 840 instructional hours.

The competence program is registered with the US Department of Labor to preserve the historic role that educators play in the lives and education of young people. Course work is provided using classroom technology, intentional teaching practices, and flipped learning techniques to aid both adults and high school students through the successful use of course learning tools.

Upon completion of the program:

Apprentices earn a higher industry wage for on-the-job training for over 1400 hours while working in a center-based or family childcare program

Apprentices have completed a dual Child Development Associate (CDA) credential relevant to placement

100% of apprentices receive career promotion

Career Lattice and Pathway goals into higher learning is met as they leave with 12 College Credit Hours

The Early Education Career Institute is breathing new life into the industry by enriching and empowering providers to take control of their future, their career, and make a lasting impact in the lives of children across the nation.

"It is important that childcare laborers receive opportunities that aid in bridging both academic and wage gaps. Through the Early Education Career Institute's National ECE Registered Apprenticeship Program we hope to do both", states co-founder Shawntel Green.

Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to helping educators and children thrive in the digital age, the Early Education Career Institute's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

About Early Education Career Institute

The Early Education Career Institute is an entity of TIPS for Child Care Institute established to build, recruit and preserve the childcare workforce. Founded in 2020 by Billie Green-Smith and Shawntel Green, the Early Education Career Institute works on many exciting projects helping to improve the day-to-day early childhood educator career experience. Understanding that early educators impact the economical flow of the nation, the Early Education Career Institute seeks to provide the tools and resources necessary to equip childcare providers with everything they need to reflect career competence and succeed. The Early Education Career Institute is very proud of the progress that they continue to make in impacting practitioners' lives through career services, community partnerships, and resources.

