U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,003.75
    -5.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,952.00
    -68.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,607.25
    -17.25 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,892.30
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.86
    +0.68 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,912.10
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0793
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    +0.0240 (+0.68%)
     

  • Vix

    19.36
    -0.13 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2280
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5190
    +0.3110 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,229.23
    +185.75 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    493.01
    +2.16 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,851.03
    -9.04 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,292.69
    +154.01 (+0.59%)
     

Early Ethereum Backer Raises $500 Million to Buy the Crypto Dip

Zheping Huang
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- HashKey Capital Ltd. has raised $500 million to create one of Asia’s biggest crypto investment pools, betting on a rebound in the industry still reeling from the collapse of FTX.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Hong Kong-based asset manager fell shy of its initial target of $600 million, reflecting growing caution about the sector after a series of confidence-shaking blowups and bankruptcies over the past year.

“Timing matters more than size,” said HashKey Chief Executive Officer Deng Chao. “We think the market is already at the bottom of a cycle, and that’s why we moved faster.”

HashKey’s latest fund will invest in blockchain infrastructure and applications that have potential for mass adoption, with money from investors including sovereign wealth funds, family offices and high-net-worth individuals, according to a company statement.

Founded in 2018, HashKey has managed over $1 billion in client assets. Its investment portfolio includes Animoca Brands Corp., Polkadot and Blockdaemon Inc. Its Shanghai parent Wanxiang Group Corp. is one of the earliest investors in the Ethereum platform.

Crypto startup funding plunged to its lowest level in almost two years during the final quarter of 2022 after the implosion of digital-asset exchange FTX. Tokens such as Bitcoin and Ether have rallied in recent days, with Bitcoin climbing above $20,000 for the first time in two months.

Read more: Early Ethereum Backer Targets Asia’s Biggest Crypto Venture Fund

--With assistance from Yoolim Lee.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Semiconductor Stocks Taiwan Semiconductor, Nvidia, and Skyworks Solutions Rallied Today

    Shares of semiconductor stocks Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) were rising on Tuesday, up as much as 3.4%, 4.6%, and 2.2%, before settling into gains of 2.7%, 4%, and 0.6%, respectively, as of 1:42 p.m. ET. The sector-wide optimism was helped along by a positive note from Bank of America semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya this morning, along with continued optimism over moderating inflation and the broader economy. Arya wrote, "We assume a soft-landing (nonmemory semi sales down [less than 5% year over year], also confirmed by recent Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) results/outlook) as consumer chip inventory correction is completed by [the first half] and as industrial/auto chip pricing remains resilient."

  • Why Investors Hung Up on Verizon Today

    On a generally down Tuesday for the stock market, Verizon Communications' (NYSE: VZ) shares did worse than those of many other companies. The telecom giant saw its stock price erode by nearly 2.5%, amid a general slump in tech stocks and related titles, combined with a discouraging price cut from a prominent bank. Before market open, analyst Bryan Craft of Deutsche Bank enacted a 10% cut to his level on Verizon stock.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Got Another Healthy Dose of Good News

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) lost more than 50% of their value last year. The company faced two severe headwinds: surging interest rates and concerns about some of its tenants' ability to pay rent. Meanwhile, the company has gotten good news on some of its ailing tenants.

  • Stocks moving after the close: Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Alibaba, Roblox

    Yahoo Finance Live co-hosts Dave Briggs and Seana Smith check out several trending stocks following mixed market closings after Tuesday's bell.

  • Why Tesla Soared and Chinese EV Makers Dropped Tuesday

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has ruffled some investors' feathers in recent weeks, as it has slashed prices of its electric vehicle (EV) offerings, first in China and then in Europe and the U.S. Ramifications from those moves continue to drive momentum in the stock. Today that momentum is to the upside, with Tesla stock jumping almost 7% at its morning high. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Tesla shares were still trading up by 4.6%.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Suggests It's 32% Undervalued

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:AMC ) by...

  • Jim Cramer Doesn't Mince Words After Goldman Sachs Earnings

    The bank's profit plunged 66% in the fourth quarter, with high expenses and weak investment banking revenue.

  • Why SoFi Technologies Stock Was Up 4.3% Today

    The major indexes were mixed on Tuesday, as the S&P 500 was down 8 points (0.2%), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 392 points (1.1%), while the Nasdaq Composite was down 16 points (0.14%). It is fourth-quarter earnings season, and the market took a bit of a hit today as some of the big bellwether banks reported Tuesday, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs had its worst earnings miss in a decade, as it got hit hard by the slowdown in the investment banking business.

  • Would You Still Dare to Invest in Amazon.com (AMZN)?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Opportunity Equity” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A quarterly net increase of 1.85% has been recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2022, below the S&P 500 Index’s 7.56% gain for the same period. […]

  • After losing 28% in the past year, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) institutional owners must be relieved by the recent gain

    A look at the shareholders of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 55% stake...

  • Why Devon Energy's Recent Pain Could Become This Ultra-High-Yield Oil Stock's Gain

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) has become one of the more popular stocks in the oil patch over the past year. Thanks to its innovative fixed-plus-variable dividend framework, Devon paid over $5 per share in dividends last year, giving it a roughly 8% annualized yield on the recent stock price. Devon's pain could become Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) gain.

  • Goldman Sachs’ Bull Case Sees S&P 500 Rebounding 12% in 2023 — Here Are 3 Stocks to Bet on It

    After 2022’s inflation-driven market meltdown, 2023’s bogey number 1 appears to be the fear of a global recession. However, Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani, CIO of Goldman Sachs’ wealth-management segment, does not necessarily think this is a particularly bad omen for the stock market. “We’re not arguing that today’s valuations fully discount a recession, but considering last year’s equity drawdown, we do think a significant part of any valuation reset has already occurred,” Mossavar-Rahmani opined. In

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy in 2023

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is off to a good start in 2023, with its share price up by 14% year to date. While the company's e-commerce and cloud computing segments are still under pressure from ongoing macroeconomic challenges, new business opportunities can help power the next leg of long-term growth. Let's discuss three reasons Amazon stock could make an excellent long-term investment.

  • Altria (MO) Troubled by High Costs, Soft Smokeable Volumes

    Altria Group (MO) has been troubled by cost woes and soft volumes in the Smokeable Products segment.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is a Trending Stock

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Here's The Real Reason Warren Buffett Loves Occidental Stock

    Occidental Petroleum stock's 91% rise in the past year is impressive. You can be sure Warren Buffett is paying attention to another trait.

  • Cantor Pounds the Table on Lucid Stock

    As weird as it may sound, it’s really not that exceptional to come across stocks that have shed 80% of their value over the past year, especially from those that went public via the SPAC route prior to the market meltdown. Once such example is Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID), the luxury EV maker that was put through the wringer in 2022. Factoring in supply chain snags and logistical problems, the start-up slashed its annual production targets twice last year and investors turned away in droves. Howev

  • New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU)Q2 2023 Earnings CallJan 17, 2023, 8:00 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood evening, and thank you for standing by for New Oriental's fiscal year 2023 second-quarter results earnings conference call.

  • Goldman Sachs Had a 'Miserable' Quarter -- But Wider Market Destruction May Be Coming

    The bank's numbers weren't great. But it foresees "deterioration" in the future for everyone.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $12.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day.