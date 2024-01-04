How early can you file your taxes in 2024? Here's what you need to know for tax season

The 2024 tax season is nearly upon us and the proactive among us are already wondering when we can begin filing, how to file and if there are any changes to know beforehand.

You can start filing your 2023 taxes in mid- to late-January and while the process is essentially the same as it’s always been, there are some changes to note.

Here’s what to know about filing your taxes in 2024.

When can I file my taxes in 2024?

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) hasn’t announced a hard and fast date for when they will begin accepting 2023 tax returns, but it typically starts in mid-January.

Don't wait to file 2023 taxes: Your single largest payday may be a 2023 tax filing away. File early to get a refund sooner

When is the 2024 tax filing deadline?

Taxpayers will have until April 15 to pay owed taxes for 2023. People who need to file an extension can receive an additional six months to complete their return, with the new deadline falling on Oct. 15.

How to file your taxes for free with the IRS Free File program

Almost all taxpayers can file their taxes electronically for free on IRS.gov or with the IRS2Go app through the IRS Free File program.

When will you receive your tax refund?

Most refunds are issued by the IRS in less than 21 days, according to its website.

Where’s my refund?

You can check the status of your 2024 tax refund by heading over to the IRS website here. You’ll be asked a handful of questions to verify your identity, including your social security number, the tax year you’re inquiring about, your filing status and the refund amount.

You can also check your tax refund status through the IRS’ official mobile app, IRS2Go.

Tax filing changes for 2024

The tax filing process for 2024 remains relatively unchanged, but about a handful of things have shifted slightly and should be kept in mind in case unclear discrepancies occur during the process.

Taxable income brackets shifted

The seven tax brackets remain but have all shifted slightly to account for inflation.

Story continues

The standard deduction increased

The standard deduction has increased similarly to account for inflation. Taxpayers will notice the 2023 standard deduction jumped to $13,850 for single filers and married couples filing separately, $20,800 for single heads of household and $27,700 for married couples filing jointly.

IRA and 401(k) limits slightly up

Traditional IRA and Roth contributions are up a bit from last year. Taxpayers can contribute up to $6,500 to an IRA, while those age 50 and older can make an additional $1,000 catch-up contribution.

Contribution limits for tax-deferred 401(ks) have also increased to $22,500, with an additional $7,500 catch-up contribution for individuals age 50 and older.

More savings in health savings accounts (HSA)

The maximum contribution limit for HSAs has increased to $3,850 for individuals and $7,750 for families. People 55 years old or older can make an extra $1,000 catch-up contribution.

Where can I find a tax refund estimator?

TurboTax, H&R Block, NerdWallet and AARP all offer tax refund estimators.

What is the income limit for child tax credits?

The 2023 child tax credit is worth up to $2,000 per qualifying dependent under age 17, according to NerdWallet. The credit decreases if your modified adjusted gross income exceeds $200,000, or $400,000 for a married couple filing jointly.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: When can you file your 2023 taxes in 2024? What to know for tax season