U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,745.26
    +25.37 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,235.65
    +234.40 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,393.59
    +50.65 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,801.58
    +21.85 (+1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.49
    +3.32 (+3.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.70
    +42.80 (+2.62%)
     

  • Silver

    20.58
    +1.15 (+5.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9905
    +0.0154 (+1.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1500
    +0.0260 (+0.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1293
    +0.0133 (+1.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1000
    -1.0640 (-0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,131.75
    +887.58 (+4.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.94
    +22.89 (+4.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,353.44
    +164.81 (+2.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

EARLY GENETIC TESTING PREDICTS HEART DISEASE AND NOVEL THERAPIES FOR WOMEN WITH LUPUS

·4 min read

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPEL BioSolutions today announced a genetic precision medicine test for lupus patients that could save lives by predicting heart disease before it happens and providing decision support for prophylactic therapies.  Shared genes that predispose both to lupus and cardiovascular disease are revealed in the peer-reviewed journal Cell Reports Medicine.  AMPEL's breakthrough approach characterizes inherited genetic markers in blood samples that drive pathways that can be targeted by drugs.  The CardioGENE® lab test, only a concept for the last few years, is now ready for development for practical use as a decision support biomarker test.

AMPEL's innovative approach linking genetic predisposition to molecular pathways targeted by drugs may greatly impact health care by allowing physicians to identify cardiovascular disease risk following lupus diagnosis and select appropriate prophylactic treatments.  According to the Johns Hopkins Lupus Center, female lupus patients aged 35-44 are 50-times more likely to have a fatal cardiovascular event than other women in their age group. One-third of all lupus deaths are due to unrecognized coronary artery disease leading to heart attacks and strokes.

This innovation marks AMPEL's expansion into genetic testing as a second platform technology in addition to the work it already conducts in the field of RNA analytics and machine learning.  By identifying the DNA-driven pathways, CardioGENE® will allow health care professionals to prevent serious cardiovascular events with prophylactic targeted treatment. This is the first time cardiovascular genetic risk factors that result in strokes and heart attacks have been identified in immune and inflammatory system genes even when a patient does not smoke, have elevated cholesterol or high blood pressure.  Importantly, FDA-approved drugs that target inflammatory cytokines such as IL6 as well as immune cells are candidates for prophylactic therapy.

"CardioGENE® marks a diversification of AMPEL's portfolio into genetic testing, and we are extremely excited to share our results," said Dr. Amrie Grammer, AMPEL Co-Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer. "We are confident that CardioGENE® will make a difference in the lives of lupus patients, especially young women who disproportionately suffer from the disease's cardiovascular impacts."

"Accelerated and prevalent atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in patients with Lupus is not explained by traditional risk factors and has been attributed by my research group as well as other groups to relate to undefined variables associated with the emergence of Lupus," said Dr. Jane Salmon, Co-Director Mary Kirkland Ctr for Lupus Research, Collette Kean Research Chair and Professor of Medicine at HSS and Cornell Weill, "For the first time, AMPEL's elegant work elucidates the genetic risk factors shared between patients with coronary artery disease and those with Lupus, providing a new opportunity to consider novel therapeutic approaches to prevent and treat atherosclerotic CVD in patients with Lupus."

"This research not only contributes to our understanding of the genetic basis of the increased frequency of cardiovascular events in patients living with lupus, but also provides practical information on new molecular pathways contributing to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease," said Dr. Peter Lipsky, AMPEL Co-Founder, CEO and Chief Medical Officer. "We believe this work will usher in new approaches to ameliorate one of the leading causes of death in lupus patients."

"By leveraging the growing knowledge of lupus and cardiovascular disease genetics, this novel Mendelian randomization study provides new insights into the biological pathways and causal relationship between these two intertwined diseases. Ultimately, this information may lead to a deeper understanding of the relationship between these conditions, informing clinician care," said Dr. Carl Langefeld, Professor of Biostatistics and Data Science, Wake Forest School of Medicine.  CardioGENE® emerged from AMPEL's collaboration with Wake Forest and was funded by a DoD Impact Award, awarded in 2020 as one of six applications funded from a pool of 115 applicants.  Dr. Langefeld is a statistical geneticist and has co-authored three peer-reviewed publications investigating the genetic basis of Lupus.

AMPEL BioSolutions is a precision medicine company commercializing a development pipeline of CLIA-certified gene expression tests for blood or tissue samples that provide clinical decision support by determining disease status, identifying molecular pathway and predicting drug options.  AMPEL's technology is a cloud-based platform that hosts proprietary DNA/RNA analytic tools and machine learning algorithms covered by 25+ filed/pending patents and 85+ peer-reviewed publications. Disease Areas for AMPEL's precision medicine test portfolio include Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Psoriasis, Scleroderma, Atopic Dermatitis, Lupus Nephritis, Fibromyalgia, Cardiovascular, Sjogren's Syndrome, ASD, Wellness, Lung Cancer and SARS-Cov2. AMPEL's platform technology covers over 95% of all known genes and AMPEL's exclusive curated database of >15,000 individual gene expression profiles with rich clinical information fuels machine learning predictions based on evidence. AMPEL BioSolutions was elected to the Coalition for 21st Century Precision Medicine in early 2022.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/early-genetic-testing-predicts-heart-disease-and-novel-therapies-for-women-with-lupus-301668975.html

SOURCE AMPEL BioSolutions

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    Equity markets are deep in the red for the year, and so is the broader biotech industry. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is living proof that drugmakers do not necessarily need a diversified and deep lineup to be successful. Here's the catch: Vertex holds a monopoly in this area.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for November

    CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is submitting what may become its first commercialized gene-editing treatment to regulators this month. Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) just started selling a potential blockbuster antidepressant. The gene-editing specialist, along with its partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals, begins a regulatory submission this month.

  • Citing Efficacy, GSK Stops Two Pivotal UTI Antibiotic Trials Early

    GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) announced that phase 3 EAGLE-2 and EAGLE-3 trials evaluating gepotidacin for uncomplicated urinary tract infection would stop enrolment early for efficacy. The move follows a recommendation by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC). This decision was based on a pre-specified interim analysis of efficacy and safety data in over 3,000 patients across the trials. IDMC flagged that the non-inferiority trials testing GSK’s gepotidacin versus nitrofurantoin already met th

  • 'What we have here is so amazing': Comcast CEO Brian Roberts on Philadelphia, health care, hybrid workplaces, and more

    "We should be celebrating things that are working really well, and at the top of the heap has to be health care."

  • Novo Nordisk Says the Weight-Loss Drug Shortage Will Be Fixed by Year End

    The first highly effective weight-loss drug, Wegovy, has been in short supply since it was approved last year.

  • Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's

    A study on mice done in Australia suggests that nose picking or plucking the nose hairs may increase a risk of developing Alzheimer's disease later in life. More study is needed, the authors note.

  • Why Horizon Therapeutics' Shares Rose 11.32% on Wednesday

    Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP), a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in rare, autoimmune, and inflammatory diseases, saw its shares jump 11.32% on Wednesday after the company released its third-quarter earnings. Horizon's third-quarter numbers were mostly down year over year. Net income was listed at $135.8 million, down 58% year over year, and earnings per share of $0.58 was down 58% compared to the same period in 2021.

  • 10 Smart Ways to Pay for Long-Term Care

    The costs of long-term care for older adults can be significant, and federal Medicare health insurance benefits do not cover most of these costs. Most people who incur costs for long-term care cover them with a combination of personal savings, long-term care insurance and Medicaid, among other sources. Consider working with a financial advisor as you find ways to pay for long-term care needs.

  • White Nurse Accuses Black Pregnant Woman of Fraud in Horrifying Viral Video

    Last month, a pregnant Black woman named Jillian visited the Philly Pregnancy Center in Norristown, Pennsylvania, to pick up a doctor’s note that had already been approved for her. Jillian is the mother of a 3-year-old child and has scoliosis. Seven months into her current pregnancy, she was experiencing pain and other complications that made it difficult to continue working as a home health aide, and a doctor had approved a note for her to show her employer to begin her maternity leave.

  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals is spending big on R&D. Here’s what it has on tap for 2023.

    Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has successfully brought to market drugs for schizophrenia and sleep disorders, and now it’s looking to new areas of treatment to drive its next phase of growth. The D.C. based biotech is advancing several clinical trials for treatments of chronic gastrointestinal disease and cholera, and getting ready to file multiple submissions with regulators to bring the drugs to market. A green light would mean new revenue streams for the 19-year-old company, positioning it for long-term growth, founder and CEO Mihael Polymeropoulos said on the company’s third-quarter call Wednesday evening.

  • Conflict, crisis fuel cholera surge across Mideast hot spots

    Shadia Ahmed panicked as rainwater flooded her shack one night, drenching her seven children. After an aid group administered tests for cholera in Ahmed's Syrian refugee encampment in the northern Lebanese town of Bhanine, her youngest, 4-year-old Assil, tested positive. Cholera has swept across Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq as the countries struggle with devastated infrastructure, turmoil and housing large populations of people who have been displaced by conflict.

  • Amgen posts higher profit, says obesity drug data coming next month

    (Reuters) -Biotechnology company Amgen Inc on Thursday said its third-quarter revenue rose 1% as higher volume growth for its cancer, rheumatology and cardiovascular products was offset by lower prices and foreign exchange losses. The company also said data from a Phase I study of its potential obesity treatment AMG133 will be presented at the World Congress on Insulin Resistance, Diabetes, and Cardiovascular Disease conference in early December. AMG133, which has garnered increased attention following strong sales for similar drugs launched recently by Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk, is designed to block a hormone and a protein involved in blood sugar control.

  • Europe Approves AstraZeneca-Sanofi Partnered Antibody To Prevent RSV Infection In Infants

    The European Commission has approved AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) and Sanofi SA’s (NASDAQ: SNY) Beyfortus (nirsevimab) long-acting antibody to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) lower respiratory tract disease in newborns and infants during their first RSV season. Beyfortus is the first and only single-dose RSV passive immunization for the broad infant population, including those born healthy, at term or preterm, or with specific health conditions. In the pivotal MELODY efficacy trial, B

  • California woman with stage 4 breast cancer denied mammogram at age 29: 'I'll be fighting forever'

    Philecia La’Bounty of Huntington Beach, California, told Fox News Digital she was diagnosed with "terminal" stage 4 breast cancer after being denied a mammogram "due to age" at 29. Here's her story.

  • Is This Chinese Pharmaceutical Stock Worth the Risk?

    BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE), is a Chinese biopharmaceutical company with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Basel, Switzerland; and Beijing. It focuses on unique therapies to treat cancer, specializing in B-cell malignancies and solid tumors in lung and gastrointestinal cancers. Amid delisting concerns, a lot of Chinese stocks have fallen this year.

  • New Antibiotic for Urinary-Tract Infections Found Effective in Trials

    GSK said its experimental treatment for uncomplicated urinary-tract infections was effective in two large clinical trials, paving the way for what could be the first new oral antibiotic for the common ailment in more than two decades.

  • Americans Who Have Traveled Overseas Are Revealing The One Thing That Made Them Say, "Whoa, We're Not In America Anymore"

    "In Argentina, it was eye-opening to see that most of the public restrooms had it first."View Entire Post ›

  • East Bay biotech Exelixis puts fat wallet to work with 2 deals

    President and CEO Michael Morrissey said the deals tap the company's balance sheet and share risks with its partners.

  • Dose of synthetic "magic mushrooms" temporarily eases depression, study finds

    Patients took the psychedelic drug in a supervised medical setting in a session that lasted six to eight hours.

  • Right now is the time to stock up on rapid COVID-19 tests, experts say

    Experts urge everyone to stock up on rapid at-home COVID-19 tests, which are free or low-cost to most people, ahead of the winter and a potential tripledemic.