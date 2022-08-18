These early Labor Day 2022 TV deals from Samsung, TCL and LG are crystal clear winners
With summer winding down, everyone will be looking to cozy up indoors soon enough. What better way to spend a day or night than by streaming an amazing movie or gripping new show? For that, you'll need a superb TV and right now, there are plenty of quality screens from Samsung, TCL, LG and more on sale just in time for Labor Day.
TVs come in a wide variety of sizes, brands, features and prices. We should know because we've tested the best TVs on the market (and some of the worst!). Whether you’re shopping for the best TV for gaming or just need a budget-friendly screen, there are TV deals for pretty much every need.
Here's a list of our favorite deals, broken down by retailer. If you're not sure what you're looking for in a TV, check out our Best TVs of 2022 guide for a complete run-down of what all those confusing acronyms like OLED and QLED actually mean.
Labor Day LG TV deals
The LG OLED C1 Series 4K Smart TV is one of the best TVs we've ever tested. The C1 offers amazing colors and incredible contrast in its images with perfect black levels and stellar highlights. It's also our top-rated TV for gaming thanks to its low latency and other gaming-friendly features. Right now, Amazon has it on sale in its 65-inch size for 36% off at $1,596.99.
LG UQ9000 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV at B&H Photo from $326.99 (Save $20 to $50)
LG 55-Inch Class UP7000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV at Best Buy for $349.99 at checkout (Save $50)
LG 70-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD 2160P Smart TV at Best Buy for $599.99 (Save $50)
LG 48-Inch OLED A1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV at Amazon for $696.99 (Save $503)
LG C2 Smart OLED evo 4K UHD TV at Crutchfield from $1,246.99 (Save $100 to $300)
LG 65-Inch OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV at Amazon from $1,596.99 (Save $903)
LG 65-Inch Class G1 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV at Best Buy at $1,799.99 (Save $500)
Labor Day TCL TV deals
Walmart has plenty of rollbacks on quality screens right now. We love the TCLs with built-in Roku. It's a smart, user-friendly streaming platform that makes it easy and affordable to have a Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Disney+, etc. experience wherever you plunk down a TV. The TCL 4-Series is highly ranked in our Best TVs Under $500 guide. The 3-Series carries over a lot of those winning attributes, but this Walmart deal somehow manages to keep the price under $100.
TCL 32-Inch 3-Series Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV at Walmart for $124 (Save $25)
TCL 43-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV at Walmart for $218 (Save $40)
TCL 40-inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV at Amazon for $219.99 (Save $130)
TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV at Walmart for $278 (Save $171.99)
TCL 55-Inch Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV at Best Buy for $329.99 (Save $20)
TCL 50-Inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV (2019) at Amazon for $398 (Save $81.99)
TCL 55-Inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV at Walmart for $428 (Save $271.99)
TCL 50-Inch Class 5-Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV at Amazon for $429.99 (Save $270)
TCL 65-Inch Class 5-Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV at Best Buy for $599.99 (Save $50)
TCL 65-Inch 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV at Amazon for $999.99 (Save $500)
Labor Day Hisense TV deals
Hisense may not be one of the most well-known TV brands, but it creates quality screens. One of them is the Hisense U7G, which you can get in a 65-inch size at Amazon for $699.99—that's 36% off its list price of $1,099.99. When we tested the U7G, its brightness and super-responsive software wowed us. Gamers will also be impressed with its two HDMI 2.1 inputs that serve up 4K gaming at 120fps and its excellent Game mode picture preset.
Hisense A4 Series HD Smart Android TV at Amazon from $139.99 (Save $20 to $30)
Hisense 50-Inch A6 Series Class 4K UHD LED XClass Smart TV at Walmart for $248 (Save $100)
Hisense 55-Inch Class U6GR Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV at Best Buy for $270 (Save $270)
Hisense 55-inch Class R6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV at Best Buy for $309.99 (Save $290)
Hisense 65-Inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision HDR 4K UHD Roku Smart TV at Amazon for $409.99 (Save $390)
Hisense 65-Inch A6 Series 4K UHD Smart Google TV at Amazon for $419.99 (Save $50)
Hisense 65-Inch U6G Series ULED 4K Premium QLED Android 4K Smart TV at Best Buy for $494.99 (Save $55)
Hisense 65-Inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV at Amazon for $692.55 with on-page coupon (Save $36.45)
Hisense ULED Premium QLED Series Android 4K Smart TV at Amazon from $699.99 (Save $300 to $351.99)
Hisense 65-Inch U7G Series ULED Premium QLED Android 4K Smart TV at Amazon for $699.99 (Save $400)
Labor Day Samsung TV deals
Samsung is known for making devices that are as powerful as they are stylish, and its TVs are no exception. One of the many gorgeous TV screens you can get on sale ahead of Labor Day 2022 is the Samsung Q60B 4K Smart TV. Right now, HSN has a 65-inch model for $400 off at $899.99—that's a 31% discount from its list price of $1,299.99. When we tested the Q60B, we were impressed by its design that was easy to set up and its consistently deep black levels that preserve a fair amount of detail during dark scenes of shows and movies.
Samsung 40-Inch Class 5 Series LED Full HD Smart Tizen TV at Best Buy for $239.99 (Save $40)
Samsung 32-Inch Class Q60A Series 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV at Amazon for $447.99 (Save $52)
Samsung 50-Inch Class 4K Smart LED TV at Walmart for $377.99 (Save $60)
Samsung Class Q70A Series 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV at Amazon from $897.99 (Save $202 to $302)
Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED 4K UHD Q60B Series Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa at HSN for $899.99 (Save $400)
Samsung 50-Inch Q80B Smart QLED 4K UHD TV at Crutchfield for $947.99 (Save $50)
Samsung 85-Inch Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV at Walmart for $1,597.99 (Save $200)
Samsung 65-Inch Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV at Samsung for $1,599.99 (Save $1,000)
Samsung 55-Inch Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV at Samsung for $1,599.99 (Save $300)
Samsung S95B Quantum HDR OLED 4K UHD Smart TV at Crutchfield from $1,797.99 (Save $400 to $800)
