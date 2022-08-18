U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,283.74
    +9.70 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,999.04
    +18.72 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,965.34
    +27.22 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.73
    +13.41 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.57
    +2.46 (+2.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.60
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    19.46
    -0.27 (-1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0090
    -0.0090 (-0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8800
    -0.0130 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1933
    -0.0118 (-0.98%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8950
    +0.8050 (+0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,431.53
    +38.94 (+0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.11
    +1.38 (+0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.85
    +26.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,942.14
    -280.63 (-0.96%)
     

These early Labor Day 2022 TV deals from Samsung, TCL and LG are crystal clear winners

Jon Winkler, Jillian Lucas and Jessica Kasparian, Reviewed
·3 min read
Show off your favorite shows and movies in a new way with these TV deals available now.
Show off your favorite shows and movies in a new way with these TV deals available now.

With summer winding down, everyone will be looking to cozy up indoors soon enough. What better way to spend a day or night than by streaming an amazing movie or gripping new show? For that, you'll need a superb TV and right now, there are plenty of quality screens from Samsung, TCL, LG and more on sale just in time for Labor Day.

TVs come in a wide variety of sizes, brands, features and prices. We should know because we've tested the best TVs on the market (and some of the worst!). Whether you’re shopping for the best TV for gaming or just need a budget-friendly screen, there are TV deals for pretty much every need.

Labor Day 2022: Shop the 70 best early sales at Lowe's, Best Buy and Amazon

Appliance sales: Save on Samsung, LG and Whirlpool for Labor Day 2022

Here's a list of our favorite deals, broken down by retailer. If you're not sure what you're looking for in a TV, check out our Best TVs of 2022 guide for a complete run-down of what all those confusing acronyms like OLED and QLED actually mean.

Labor Day LG TV deals

The LG OLED C1 Series 4K Smart TV is one of the best TVs we've ever tested. The C1 offers amazing colors and incredible contrast in its images with perfect black levels and stellar highlights. It's also our top-rated TV for gaming thanks to its low latency and other gaming-friendly features. Right now, Amazon has it on sale in its 65-inch size for 36% off at $1,596.99.

The LG C1 has the power and features to make any viewing experience memorable, get it on sale at Amazon today.
The LG C1 has the power and features to make any viewing experience memorable, get it on sale at Amazon today.

Labor Day TCL TV deals

Walmart has plenty of rollbacks on quality screens right now. We love the TCLs with built-in Roku. It's a smart, user-friendly streaming platform that makes it easy and affordable to have a Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Disney+, etc. experience wherever you plunk down a TV.  The TCL 4-Series is highly ranked in our Best TVs Under $500 guide. The 3-Series carries over a lot of those winning attributes, but this Walmart deal somehow manages to keep the price under $100.

The TCL 4-Series offers quality visuals without breaking the bank, especially now that it's on sale at Walmart.
The TCL 4-Series offers quality visuals without breaking the bank, especially now that it's on sale at Walmart.

Labor Day Hisense TV deals

Hisense may not be one of the most well-known TV brands, but it creates quality screens. One of them is the Hisense U7G, which you can get in a 65-inch size at Amazon for $699.99—that's 36% off its list price of $1,099.99. When we tested the U7G, its brightness and super-responsive software wowed us. Gamers will also be impressed with its two HDMI 2.1 inputs that serve up 4K gaming at 120fps and its excellent Game mode picture preset.

Brighten up your living room with the Hisense U7G, on sale for less than $700 at Amazon.
Brighten up your living room with the Hisense U7G, on sale for less than $700 at Amazon.

Labor Day Samsung TV deals

Samsung is known for making devices that are as powerful as they are stylish, and its TVs are no exception. One of the many gorgeous TV screens you can get on sale ahead of Labor Day 2022 is the Samsung Q60B 4K Smart TV. Right now, HSN has a 65-inch model for $400 off at $899.99—that's a 31% discount from its list price of $1,299.99. When we tested the Q60B, we were impressed by its design that was easy to set up and its consistently deep black levels that preserve a fair amount of detail during dark scenes of shows and movies.

Get a more colorful picture with the Samsung Q60B now on sale at HSN today.
Get a more colorful picture with the Samsung Q60B now on sale at HSN today.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Labor Day 2022: Shop TV deals on LG, TCL, Samsung and more

