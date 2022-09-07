U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

EARLY LEARNING COALITION OF HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES HIRE OF SPIRIT CONSULTING TO SEARCH FOR NEXT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

·1 min read

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors has approved the hiring of Spirit Consulting to undertake the search for the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County's (ELCHC) next CEO.

(PRNewsfoto/Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County)
(PRNewsfoto/Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County)

Chair of the Board, Aakash Patel, said "On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, with the help of Spirit Consulting, we look forward to finding the next leader who will advance our mission preparing all children for future success by focusing on early learning."

Chris Gomez, CEO of Spirit Consulting said, "We are truly honored to support the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County on the search for their next CEO. The importance of the ELCHC to the more than 22,000 children & families served and the more than 800 child care providers cannot be understated, and it is a privilege to be tasked with upholding such an inspiring mission. We are excited to get to work, and cannot wait to find the ELCHC, as well as the children, families and communities they serve, the leadership they so rightly deserve."

All interested candidates should contact cgomez@spirtimco.com

Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County (ELCHC)

Established by the State Legislature, the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County (ELCHC) is a 501(c)(3) organization focused on promoting school and life success for young children and their families through quality school readiness services and supports. The ELCHC administers School Readiness and VPK (Voluntary Prekindergarten) programs in Hillsborough County, offers teacher trainings and coaching, and provides Child Care Resource and Referral (CCR&R) along with other services that daily serve more than 22,000 children and their families.

Contact: Alison Fraga
Phone: 813-205-6205
Email: afraga@elchc.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/early-learning-coalition-of-hillsborough-county-board-of-directors-approves-hire-of-spirit-consulting-to-search-for-next-chief-executive-officer-301619666.html

SOURCE Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County

