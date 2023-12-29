Early in-person voting starts Jan. 4-5 on county sales tax proposal

Dec. 29—Early in-person absentee ballot voting is set to start during the first week of the New Year for the first 2024 election in Pittsburg County.

The early-in person absentee balloting for the Jan. 9 Special Election regarding a proposed quarter cent Pittsburg County sales tax increase, a 5% county hotel/motel tax and PSO utility franchise election in Kiowa, is set from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, and Friday, Jan. 5.

All of the early in-person absentee ballot voting for Jan. 4 and Jan. 5 will be held in the Pittsburg County Election Board's temporary offices at the Southeast Expo Center, 4500 W. U.S. Highway 270.

Early voting will be conducted on the second floor of the Expo Center, said Assistant Pittsburg County Election Secretary Christy Holt.

Those casting ballots in the election will need identification such as a Pittsburg County Voter identification Card, an Oklahoma Drivers License, or some other type of photo ID, such as those issued by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

Those two days of early voting will be followed by the Special Election on Tuesday, Jan. 9, when polling places are set to be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. throughout Pittsburg County.

Pittsburg County commissioners have said they are seeking the quarter-cent sales tax increase to benefit the Southeast Expo Center and the Pittsburg County Fairgrounds.

Ballot language also leaves the door open for the sales tax proceeds to be used on other county properties.

The ballot states the proposed quarter-cent county sales tax will be "for the purposes of providing funding for the operation, maintenance, expansion, construction, or new construction of public facilities owned by Pittsburg County, including the Pittsburg County Fairgrounds and the Southeast Exposition Center."

It states the tax will be "of unlimited duration or until repealed by the voters of Pittsburg County, except that the tax shall not be terminated so long as indebtedness incurred remains outstanding, authorizing the pledge of the sales tax and use for debt service if applicable."

Story continues

Both the proposed quarter-cent county sales tax increase and the other county measure seeking the 5% hotel/motel tax will be presented as separate measures.

Pittsburg County commissioners have said the hotel/motel tax will not apply to any community which already has its own hotel/motel tax in place. District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers said it is primarily aimed at Airbnbs.

An Airbnb is primarily identified as a residence, boat or other properties that are available for rental to vacationers and travelers.

A third item on the ballot is a utility franchise election for Kiowa residents. The measure would grant PSO a 25-year non-exclusive franchise to Public Service Co. of Oklahoma to provide electrical service to Kiowa.

No early in-person absentee ballot voting will be available on the Saturday preceding the Jan. 9 Special Election.