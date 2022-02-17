U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,447.25
    -22.75 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,741.00
    -110.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,480.25
    -119.75 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,062.80
    -14.70 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.85
    -0.81 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.80
    +5.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.54
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1349
    -0.0034 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    +0.0020 (+0.10%)
     

  • Vix

    24.29
    -1.41 (-5.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3572
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2460
    -0.2060 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,559.27
    -242.22 (-0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.26
    -13.12 (-1.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.78
    -339.62 (-1.24%)
     

Early Results and Settlement of Cash Tender Offer by CSN Resources S.A.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SID

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ("CSN") (NYSE: SID) informs today the early results of the previously announced cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer") by its Luxembourg finance subsidiary, CSN Resources S.A. ("CSN Resources"), for up to US$300.0 million in aggregate principal amount (the "Maximum Tender Amount") of its outstanding 7.625% Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Notes due 2026 (the "Notes"). The Notes are fully, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by CSN. In addition, CSN Resources informs that the Financing Condition (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) has been satisfied.

The Tender Offer is being made on the terms and is subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated February 3, 2022 (the "Offer to Purchase").

The following table sets forth the total consideration for the Notes:

Title of Security

CUSIP/ISIN

Principal Amount
Outstanding

Total Consideration(1)





7.625% Senior Unsecured
Guaranteed Notes due 2026

144A: 12644VAC2 /
US12644VAC28

Regulation S: L21779AD2 /
USL21779AD28

US$600,000,000

US$1,048.75





(1)

The amount to be paid for each US$1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered prior to the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase. The Total Consideration includes an Early Tender Payment of US$30.00 for each US$1,000 principal amount of Notes. In addition, accrued interest up to, but excluding, the Early Settlement Date (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) will be paid.

The Tender Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on March 3, 2022, unless extended by CSN Resources (such time and date, as it may be extended, the "Expiration Date").

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 16, 2022 (the "Early Tender Date"), according to D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender agent and information agent for the Tender Offer, tenders were received (and not validly withdrawn) representing approximately US$448,592,000 million in aggregate principal amount of Notes.

As the aggregate principal amount of the Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) as of the Early Tender Date exceeded the Maximum Tender Amount, the Notes will be accepted for purchase by CSN Resources with approximately a proration factor of 61.1%. Since the aggregate principal amount of the Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) as of the Early Tender Date exceeded the Maximum Tender Amount, CSN Resources will not accept for purchase any Notes tendered after the Early Tender Date.

Pursuant to the terms of the Tender Offer, CSN Resources has elected to accept for purchase all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn up to the Maximum Tender Amount at or prior to the Early Tender Date and will pay for such early tendered Notes on February 17, 2022.

Withdrawal rights with respect to the Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 16, 2022. Accordingly, Notes tendered in the Tender Offer may no longer be withdrawn, except as may be required by applicable law (as determined by CSN Resources).

CSN Resources reserves the absolute right to amend or terminate the Tender Offer in its sole discretion, subject to disclosure and other requirements under applicable law. In the event of a termination of the Tender Offer, any Notes tendered and not accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will be promptly returned to the tendering holders.

CSN Resources has engaged Banco BTG Pactual S.A. – Cayman Branch, BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and UBS Securities LLC to act as the dealer managers (the "Dealer Managers") in connection with the Tender Offer. Questions regarding the terms of the Tender Offer may be directed to Banco BTG Pactual S.A. – Cayman Branch at +1 (212) 293-4600 (collect), BNP Paribas Securities Corp. at +1 (888) 210-4358 (U.S. toll free) or +1 (212) 841-3059 (collect), Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at +1 (800) 558-3745 (U.S. toll free) or +1 (212) 723-6106 (collect), Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at +1 (800) 828-3182 (U.S. toll free) or +1 (212) 357-1452 (collect), Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC at +1 (800) 624-1808 (U.S. toll free) or +1 (212) 761-1057 (collect), UBS Securities LLC at +1 (888) 719-4210 (U.S. toll free) or +1 (203) 719-4210 (collect).

Disclaimer

Please refer to the Offer to Purchase for a description of the offer terms, conditions, disclaimers and other information applicable to the Tender Offer.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. The Tender Offer is being made solely by means of the Offer to Purchase. The Tender Offer is not being made to holders of Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In those jurisdictions where the securities, blue sky or other laws require any tender offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Tender Offer will be deemed to be made on behalf of CSN Resources by the Dealer Managers or one or more registered brokers or dealers licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including those related to the Tender Offer. Forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future, and, accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL
Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/early-results-and-settlement-of-cash-tender-offer-by-csn-resources-sa-301484425.html

SOURCE Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Miner Barrick Unveils Variable Dividend That Could Mean a 3% Yield

    Barrick Gold one of the two largest gold mining companies in the world, plans to introduce a variable dividend linked to debt levels that could result in a yield of nearly 3% based on the current share price. Many investors have wanted Barrick Gold (ticker: GOLD) to initiate such a program given that rival Newmont (NEM) already has one. Barrick announced the dividend policy in conjunction with its fourth-quarter earnings, which were flat from a year ago, at 35 cents a share, topping the FactSet consensus estimate of 30 cents.

  • Charlie Munger: Crypto traders 'want to get rich quick' without doing 'anything for civilization'

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger on Wednesday sharply criticized cryptocurrency traders as participants in a get-rich-quick scheme and faulted the US for what he considers a failure to ban cryptocurrency trading outright.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • Nvidia posts strong Q4 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's quarterly earnings report.

  • Nvidia beats Q4 estimates on power of data center, gaming businesses

    Nvidia reported its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates.

  • Cisco stock rises after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the after-hour action surrounding tech manufacturer Cisco Systems after beating earnings and revenue estimates.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in the these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedg

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • Shopify Stock Tumbles After Forecasting Slower Revenue Growth

    Shares of the e-commerce software provider were on track to close at their lowest levels since June 2020 after the company said the forces that made it one of the biggest winners of the pandemic are starting to slow.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Nvidia Underwhelms in First Results Since Scrapping Arm Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., which walked away from a $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd. earlier this month, failed to impress investors with its latest forecast, a sign of the lofty expectations for the most valuable U.S. chipmaker.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Elon Musk Don

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Nvidia Stock Slips Despite an Earnings Beat and Strong Guidance

    Nvidia said revenue jumped 53% in its fiscal fourth quarter to $7.64 billion. The company is projecting better-than-expected results for the current quarter, as well.

  • ‘My partner is afraid to marry me because of my debt.’ I’m 35 and have $380K in student loans from two master’s degrees. What should I do?

    Need help getting out of student loan debt or other debt? Answer: Though this issue likely seems insurmountable, and you’re scared about what happens when your student loan payments may resume in May, don’t panic: You’re already doing some things right, like getting on the income-based repayment program, which no doubt, has lowered your payments already. Anna Helhoski, student loan expert at NerdWallet, advises that you “stay on it,” adding that “after 20 or 25 years, depending on your debt, your loans will be forgiven.”

  • Charlie Munger warns of inflation, bolsters Apple and Chevron

    Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer details several takeaways from Daily Journal Chairman Charlie Munger's shareholders' meeting, including his statements on inflation, the tech sector, and crude oil.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • QuantumScape stock falls after EV battery maker's Q4 loss

    Shares of QuantumScape Corp. fell more than 6% in the extended session Wednesday after the maker of solid state lithium metal batteries for electric cars posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. QuantumScape also promised to hit several milestones in 2022, including the delivery of samples using the company's proprietary cell format to at least one customer. The company lost $70.8 million, or 16 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $1.3 billion, or $4.42 a share, in

  • 10 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential

    In this post, we will take a look at ten growth stocks from the semiconductor industry. If you want to skip our introduction and jump straight to the top five stocks, then head on over to 5 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential. The semiconductor industry is one of the hottest topics in the technology sector […]

  • Here comes $7 gas prices, warns oil strategist in dire outlook

    Start saving up those pennies because gas prices could spike real soon, warns one veteran oil strategist.

  • Cisco Stock Jumps on Strong Earnings and a Growing Buyback

    The networking giant reported revenue of $12.7 billion in the latest quarter, up 6% from a year ago. It also announced an additional $15 billion worth of potential stock buybacks