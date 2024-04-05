Advertisement
Early Retirement: Here’s How Much Savings Is Needed To Retire by 40 in Every State

1
Heather Taylor
·19 min read
courtneyk / Getty Images
courtneyk / Getty Images

Want to retire early? Depending on where you live, you may need to step up your nest egg savings to reach this milestone.

To find out how much is needed in savings to retire at 40, GOBankingRates reviewed each state’s cost-of-living indexes. For each slide listed, the total monthly cost combines monthly expenditure and mortgage costs while the total annual cost combines expenditures and mortgage costs for the average annual cost of living for retired residents. Savings needed to retire at 40 years old were calculated using Social Security benefits (assuming individuals wait until they’re 65 to retire for full benefits), along with cost of living and assuming different age ranges.

Ranked in order from the least to the most savings you’d need to cover cost of living expenses, this is how much savings is needed to retire by 40 in every U.S. state.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

  • Total monthly cost: $2,429.64

  • Total annual cost: $29,155.65

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $831,060.53

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $865,116.98

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $899,173.42

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $967,286.30

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

  • Total monthly cost: $2,544.59

  • Total annual cost: $30,535.12

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $886,239.54

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $927,193.35

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $968,147.17

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,050,054.80

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

Oklahoma

  • Total monthly cost: $2,653.94

  • Total annual cost: $31,847.33

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $938,727.98

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $986,242.86

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,033,757.73

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,128,787.47

dlewis33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dlewis33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

  • Total monthly cost: $2,693.65

  • Total annual cost: $32,323.81

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $957,787.16

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,007,684.44

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,057,581.71

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,157,376.25

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

  • Total monthly cost: $2,694.83

  • Total annual cost: $32,337.96

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $958,352.93

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,008,320.92

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,058,288.91

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,158,224.89

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

  • Total monthly cost: $2,759.21

  • Total annual cost: $33,110.54

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $989,256.03

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,043,086.90

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,096,917.78

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,204,579.54

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

  • Total monthly cost: $2,769.60

  • Total annual cost: $33,235.20

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $994,242.75

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,048,696.97

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,103,151.19

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,212,059.62

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

  • Total monthly cost: $2,780.04

  • Total annual cost: $33,360.49

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $999,254.39

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,054,335.07

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,109,415.74

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,219,577.09

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

  • Total monthly cost: $2,816.98

  • Total annual cost: $33,803.76

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,016,985.14

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,074,282.16

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,131,579.18

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,246,173.21

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

  • Total monthly cost: $2,909.88

  • Total annual cost: $34,918.62

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,061,579.26

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,124,450.55

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,187,321.83

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,313,064.40

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Total monthly cost: $2,920.01

  • Total annual cost: $35,040.08

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,066,438.00

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,129,916.62

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,193,395.24

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,320,352.49

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

  • Total monthly cost: $2,929.19

  • Total annual cost: $35,150.24

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,070,844.02

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,134,873.39

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,198,902.77

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,326,961.53

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

  • Total monthly cost: $2,930.34

  • Total annual cost: $35,164.11

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,071,399.08

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,135,497.85

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,199,596.61

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,327,794.13

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

  • Total monthly cost: $3,063.24

  • Total annual cost: $36,758.84

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,135,188.11

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,207,260.50

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,279,332.89

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,423,477.66

Pgiam / Getty Images
Pgiam / Getty Images

Illinois

  • Total monthly cost: $3,096.68

  • Total annual cost: $37,160.19

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,151,242.37

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,225,321.54

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,299,400.71

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,447,559.05

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Total monthly cost: $3,133.55

  • Total annual cost: $37,602.60

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,168,938.76

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,245,229.97

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,321,521.19

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,474,103.63

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Dakota

  • Total monthly cost: $3,149.08

  • Total annual cost: $37,788.93

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,176,391.62

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,253,614.45

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,330,837.27

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,485,282.93

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

  • Total monthly cost: $3,341.30

  • Total annual cost: $40,095.58

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,268,657.69

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,357,413.77

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,446,169.86

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,623,682.03

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Dakota

  • Total monthly cost: $3,354.02

  • Total annual cost: $40,248.29

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,274,766.15

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,364,285.80

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,453,805.44

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,632,844.73

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Texas

  • Total monthly cost: $3,362.63

  • Total annual cost: $40,351.50

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,278,894.70

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,368,930.41

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,458,966.13

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,639,037.55

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

  • Total monthly cost: $3,378.71

  • Total annual cost: $40,544.56

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,286,617.15

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,377,618.17

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,468,619.19

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,650,621.23

Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

  • Total monthly cost: $3,381.54

  • Total annual cost: $40,578.47

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,287,973.48

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,379,144.04

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,470,314.60

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,652,655.72

ivanastar / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ivanastar / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

  • Total monthly cost: $3,384.31

  • Total annual cost: $40,611.70

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,289,302.58

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,380,639.28

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,471,975.98

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,654,649.37

graphiknation / Getty Images/iStockphoto
graphiknation / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia

  • Total monthly cost: $3,495.70

  • Total annual cost: $41,948.43

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,342,771.86

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,440,792.21

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,538,812.57

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,734,853.29

jimkruger / Getty Images
jimkruger / Getty Images

Minnesota

  • Total monthly cost: $3,576.09

  • Total annual cost: $42,913.09

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,381,358.09

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,484,201.73

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,587,045.36

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,792,732.64

stockphoto52 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
stockphoto52 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

  • Total monthly cost: $3,593.97

  • Total annual cost: $43,127.67

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,389,941.40

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,493,857.95

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,597,774.50

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,805,607.60

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

North Carolina

  • Total monthly cost: $3,602.34

  • Total annual cost: $43,228.03

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,393,955.94

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,498,374.31

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,602,792.67

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,811,629.41

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

  • Total monthly cost: $3,945.20

  • Total annual cost: $47,342.45

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,558,532.44

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,683,522.87

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,808,513.29

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,058,494.15

ferrantraite / Getty Images
ferrantraite / Getty Images

Virginia

  • Total monthly cost: $4,026.71

  • Total annual cost: $48,320.50

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,597,654.47

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,727,535.16

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,857,415.84

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,117,177.21

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Total monthly cost: $4,124.89

  • Total annual cost: $49,498.67

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,644,781.37

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,780,552.91

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,916,324.46

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,187,867.55

Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images
Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images

Florida

  • Total monthly cost: $4,169.51

  • Total annual cost: $50,034.13

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,666,199.87

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,804,648.73

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,943,097.59

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,219,995.30

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Vermont

  • Total monthly cost: $4,273.72

  • Total annual cost: $51,284.59

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,716,218.05

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,860,919.18

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $2,005,620.31

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,295,022.57

christiannafzger / Getty Images/iStockphoto
christiannafzger / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

  • Total monthly cost: $4,304.14

  • Total annual cost: $51,649.67

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,730,821.55

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,877,348.12

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $2,023,874.69

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,316,927.82

photoquest7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
photoquest7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nevada

  • Total monthly cost: $4,318.81

  • Total annual cost: $51,825.71

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,737,862.96

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,885,269.70

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $2,032,676.45

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,327,489.93

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

  • Total monthly cost: $4,352.69

  • Total annual cost: $52,232.31

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,754,126.93

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,903,566.67

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $2,053,006.41

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,351,885.90

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

  • Total monthly cost: $4,376.38

  • Total annual cost: $52,516.54

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,765,496.24

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,916,357.14

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $2,067,218.05

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,368,939.86

DianeBentleyRaymond / Getty Images
DianeBentleyRaymond / Getty Images

Montana

  • Total monthly cost: $4,409.36

  • Total annual cost: $52,912.35

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,781,328.66

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,934,168.62

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $2,087,008.58

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,392,688.49

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

  • Total monthly cost: $4,459.75

  • Total annual cost: $53,516.96

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,805,513.10

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,961,376.11

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $2,117,239.12

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,428,965.15

Tim Pruss / Getty Images
Tim Pruss / Getty Images

Maryland

  • Total monthly cost: $4,519.25

  • Total annual cost: $54,230.98

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,834,073.92

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,993,507.03

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $2,152,940.15

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,471,806.38

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

  • Total monthly cost: $4,562.29

  • Total annual cost: $54,747.45

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,854,732.56

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $2,016,748.01

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $2,178,763.45

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,502,794.34

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

  • Total monthly cost: $4,685.67

  • Total annual cost: $56,228.00

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,913,954.64

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $2,083,372.85

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $2,252,791.06

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,591,627.47

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

  • Total monthly cost: $4,807.36

  • Total annual cost: $57,688.32

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,972,367.40

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $2,149,087.20

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $2,325,807.00

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,679,246.60

OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto
OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Total monthly cost: $4,811.51

  • Total annual cost: $57,738.08

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,974,357.92

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $2,151,326.53

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $2,328,295.15

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,682,232.38

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Oregon

  • Total monthly cost: $4,934.02

  • Total annual cost: $59,208.22

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $2,033,163.33

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $2,217,482.62

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $2,401,801.91

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,770,440.49

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

  • Total monthly cost: $5,032.23

  • Total annual cost: $60,386.81

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $2,080,306.81

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $2,270,519.04

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $2,460,731.27

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,841,155.72

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

  • Total monthly cost: $5,039.02

  • Total annual cost: $60,468.22

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $2,083,563.40

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $2,274,182.70

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $2,464,802.00

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,846,040.60

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

  • Total monthly cost: $5,481.69

  • Total annual cost: $65,780.31

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $2,296,047.06

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $2,513,226.82

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $2,730,406.58

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $3,164,766.10

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Massachusetts

  • Total monthly cost: $6,205.37

  • Total annual cost: $74,464.45

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $2,643,412.62

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $2,904,013.07

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $3,164,613.52

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $3,685,814.43

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

District of Columbia (DC)

  • Total monthly cost: $6,884.52

  • Total annual cost: $82,614.26

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $2,969,405.18

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $3,270,754.70

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $3,572,104.22

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $4,174,803.27

zorazhuang / iStock/Getty Images
zorazhuang / iStock/Getty Images

California

  • Total monthly cost: $7,014.74

  • Total annual cost: $84,176.84

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $3,031,908.29

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $3,341,070.70

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $3,650,233.11

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $4,268,557.94

sorincolac / Getty Images/iStockphoto
sorincolac / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hawaii

  • Total monthly cost: $8,910.05

  • Total annual cost: $106,920.55

  • Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $3,941,656.55

  • Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $4,364,537.49

  • Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $4,787,418.44

  • Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $5,633,180.32

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the average amount needed in savings to retire by 40 years old in every state. First GOBankingRates found the cost-of-living indexes for each state as sourced from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center. Using the national average expenditure costs for retired residents as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure for Retired Residents, the average expenditure costs for each state can be calculated. Using Zillow’s Home Value Index to find the average single family home value in each state and using the national fixed 30-year average mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Research, the average mortgage cost can be calculated for each state. Combining the average mortgage and the average expenditure costs gives an average annual cost of living for retired residents. Assuming someone waits until they are 65 and then receives full Social Security Benefits from the Social Security Administration, the average income to be expected can be calculated. Using the Social Security Benefits, cost of living, and assuming different age ranges, the savings needed to retire at 40 years old can be calculated. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 18, 2024.

