Early Retirement: Here’s How Much Savings Is Needed To Retire by 40 in Every State

Want to retire early? Depending on where you live, you may need to step up your nest egg savings to reach this milestone.

To find out how much is needed in savings to retire at 40, GOBankingRates reviewed each state’s cost-of-living indexes. For each slide listed, the total monthly cost combines monthly expenditure and mortgage costs while the total annual cost combines expenditures and mortgage costs for the average annual cost of living for retired residents. Savings needed to retire at 40 years old were calculated using Social Security benefits (assuming individuals wait until they’re 65 to retire for full benefits), along with cost of living and assuming different age ranges.

Ranked in order from the least to the most savings you’d need to cover cost of living expenses, this is how much savings is needed to retire by 40 in every U.S. state.

West Virginia

Total monthly cost: $2,429.64

Total annual cost: $29,155.65

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $831,060.53

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $865,116.98

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $899,173.42

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $967,286.30

Mississippi

Total monthly cost: $2,544.59

Total annual cost: $30,535.12

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $886,239.54

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $927,193.35

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $968,147.17

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,050,054.80

Oklahoma

Total monthly cost: $2,653.94

Total annual cost: $31,847.33

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $938,727.98

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $986,242.86

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,033,757.73

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,128,787.47

Arkansas

Total monthly cost: $2,693.65

Total annual cost: $32,323.81

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $957,787.16

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,007,684.44

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,057,581.71

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,157,376.25

Kentucky

Total monthly cost: $2,694.83

Total annual cost: $32,337.96

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $958,352.93

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,008,320.92

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,058,288.91

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,158,224.89

Louisiana

Total monthly cost: $2,759.21

Total annual cost: $33,110.54

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $989,256.03

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,043,086.90

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,096,917.78

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,204,579.54

Alabama

Total monthly cost: $2,769.60

Total annual cost: $33,235.20

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $994,242.75

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,048,696.97

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,103,151.19

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,212,059.62

Kansas

Total monthly cost: $2,780.04

Total annual cost: $33,360.49

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $999,254.39

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,054,335.07

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,109,415.74

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,219,577.09

Iowa

Total monthly cost: $2,816.98

Total annual cost: $33,803.76

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,016,985.14

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,074,282.16

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,131,579.18

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,246,173.21

Michigan

Total monthly cost: $2,909.88

Total annual cost: $34,918.62

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,061,579.26

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,124,450.55

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,187,321.83

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,313,064.40

Ohio

Total monthly cost: $2,920.01

Total annual cost: $35,040.08

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,066,438.00

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,129,916.62

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,193,395.24

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,320,352.49

Missouri

Total monthly cost: $2,929.19

Total annual cost: $35,150.24

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,070,844.02

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,134,873.39

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,198,902.77

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,326,961.53

Indiana

Total monthly cost: $2,930.34

Total annual cost: $35,164.11

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,071,399.08

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,135,497.85

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,199,596.61

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,327,794.13

Nebraska

Total monthly cost: $3,063.24

Total annual cost: $36,758.84

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,135,188.11

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,207,260.50

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,279,332.89

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,423,477.66

Illinois

Total monthly cost: $3,096.68

Total annual cost: $37,160.19

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,151,242.37

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,225,321.54

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,299,400.71

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,447,559.05

Pennsylvania

Total monthly cost: $3,133.55

Total annual cost: $37,602.60

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,168,938.76

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,245,229.97

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,321,521.19

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,474,103.63

North Dakota

Total monthly cost: $3,149.08

Total annual cost: $37,788.93

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,176,391.62

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,253,614.45

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,330,837.27

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,485,282.93

South Carolina

Total monthly cost: $3,341.30

Total annual cost: $40,095.58

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,268,657.69

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,357,413.77

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,446,169.86

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,623,682.03

South Dakota

Total monthly cost: $3,354.02

Total annual cost: $40,248.29

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,274,766.15

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,364,285.80

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,453,805.44

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,632,844.73

Texas

Total monthly cost: $3,362.63

Total annual cost: $40,351.50

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,278,894.70

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,368,930.41

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,458,966.13

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,639,037.55

Tennessee

Total monthly cost: $3,378.71

Total annual cost: $40,544.56

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,286,617.15

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,377,618.17

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,468,619.19

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,650,621.23

Wisconsin

Total monthly cost: $3,381.54

Total annual cost: $40,578.47

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,287,973.48

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,379,144.04

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,470,314.60

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,652,655.72

New Mexico

Total monthly cost: $3,384.31

Total annual cost: $40,611.70

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,289,302.58

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,380,639.28

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,471,975.98

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,654,649.37

Georgia

Total monthly cost: $3,495.70

Total annual cost: $41,948.43

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,342,771.86

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,440,792.21

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,538,812.57

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,734,853.29

Minnesota

Total monthly cost: $3,576.09

Total annual cost: $42,913.09

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,381,358.09

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,484,201.73

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,587,045.36

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,792,732.64

Wyoming

Total monthly cost: $3,593.97

Total annual cost: $43,127.67

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,389,941.40

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,493,857.95

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,597,774.50

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,805,607.60

North Carolina

Total monthly cost: $3,602.34

Total annual cost: $43,228.03

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,393,955.94

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,498,374.31

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,602,792.67

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $1,811,629.41

Delaware

Total monthly cost: $3,945.20

Total annual cost: $47,342.45

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,558,532.44

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,683,522.87

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,808,513.29

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,058,494.15

Virginia

Total monthly cost: $4,026.71

Total annual cost: $48,320.50

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,597,654.47

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,727,535.16

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,857,415.84

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,117,177.21

Maine

Total monthly cost: $4,124.89

Total annual cost: $49,498.67

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,644,781.37

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,780,552.91

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,916,324.46

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,187,867.55

Florida

Total monthly cost: $4,169.51

Total annual cost: $50,034.13

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,666,199.87

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,804,648.73

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $1,943,097.59

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,219,995.30

Vermont

Total monthly cost: $4,273.72

Total annual cost: $51,284.59

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,716,218.05

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,860,919.18

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $2,005,620.31

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,295,022.57

Idaho

Total monthly cost: $4,304.14

Total annual cost: $51,649.67

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,730,821.55

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,877,348.12

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $2,023,874.69

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,316,927.82

Nevada

Total monthly cost: $4,318.81

Total annual cost: $51,825.71

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,737,862.96

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,885,269.70

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $2,032,676.45

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,327,489.93

Connecticut

Total monthly cost: $4,352.69

Total annual cost: $52,232.31

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,754,126.93

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,903,566.67

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $2,053,006.41

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,351,885.90

Alaska

Total monthly cost: $4,376.38

Total annual cost: $52,516.54

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,765,496.24

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,916,357.14

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $2,067,218.05

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,368,939.86

Montana

Total monthly cost: $4,409.36

Total annual cost: $52,912.35

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,781,328.66

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,934,168.62

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $2,087,008.58

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,392,688.49

Arizona

Total monthly cost: $4,459.75

Total annual cost: $53,516.96

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,805,513.10

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,961,376.11

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $2,117,239.12

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,428,965.15

Maryland

Total monthly cost: $4,519.25

Total annual cost: $54,230.98

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,834,073.92

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $1,993,507.03

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $2,152,940.15

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,471,806.38

Rhode Island

Total monthly cost: $4,562.29

Total annual cost: $54,747.45

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,854,732.56

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $2,016,748.01

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $2,178,763.45

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,502,794.34

New Hampshire

Total monthly cost: $4,685.67

Total annual cost: $56,228.00

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,913,954.64

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $2,083,372.85

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $2,252,791.06

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,591,627.47

Utah

Total monthly cost: $4,807.36

Total annual cost: $57,688.32

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,972,367.40

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $2,149,087.20

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $2,325,807.00

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,679,246.60

New York

Total monthly cost: $4,811.51

Total annual cost: $57,738.08

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $1,974,357.92

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $2,151,326.53

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $2,328,295.15

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,682,232.38

Oregon

Total monthly cost: $4,934.02

Total annual cost: $59,208.22

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $2,033,163.33

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $2,217,482.62

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $2,401,801.91

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,770,440.49

Colorado

Total monthly cost: $5,032.23

Total annual cost: $60,386.81

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $2,080,306.81

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $2,270,519.04

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $2,460,731.27

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,841,155.72

New Jersey

Total monthly cost: $5,039.02

Total annual cost: $60,468.22

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $2,083,563.40

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $2,274,182.70

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $2,464,802.00

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $2,846,040.60

Washington

Total monthly cost: $5,481.69

Total annual cost: $65,780.31

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $2,296,047.06

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $2,513,226.82

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $2,730,406.58

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $3,164,766.10

Massachusetts

Total monthly cost: $6,205.37

Total annual cost: $74,464.45

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $2,643,412.62

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $2,904,013.07

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $3,164,613.52

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $3,685,814.43

District of Columbia (DC)

Total monthly cost: $6,884.52

Total annual cost: $82,614.26

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $2,969,405.18

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $3,270,754.70

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $3,572,104.22

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $4,174,803.27

California

Total monthly cost: $7,014.74

Total annual cost: $84,176.84

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $3,031,908.29

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $3,341,070.70

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $3,650,233.11

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $4,268,557.94

Hawaii

Total monthly cost: $8,910.05

Total annual cost: $106,920.55

Live to 80, 40 years of retirement, CoL: $3,941,656.55

Live to 85, 45 years of retirement, CoL: $4,364,537.49

Live to 90, 50 years of retirement, CoL: $4,787,418.44

Live to 100, 60 years of retirement, CoL: $5,633,180.32

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the average amount needed in savings to retire by 40 years old in every state. First GOBankingRates found the cost-of-living indexes for each state as sourced from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center. Using the national average expenditure costs for retired residents as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure for Retired Residents, the average expenditure costs for each state can be calculated. Using Zillow’s Home Value Index to find the average single family home value in each state and using the national fixed 30-year average mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Research, the average mortgage cost can be calculated for each state. Combining the average mortgage and the average expenditure costs gives an average annual cost of living for retired residents. Assuming someone waits until they are 65 and then receives full Social Security Benefits from the Social Security Administration, the average income to be expected can be calculated. Using the Social Security Benefits, cost of living, and assuming different age ranges, the savings needed to retire at 40 years old can be calculated. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 18, 2024.

