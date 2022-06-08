U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,115.77
    -44.91 (-1.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,910.90
    -269.24 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,086.27
    -88.96 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,891.01
    -28.56 (-1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.39
    +0.28 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.10
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0720
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0290
    +0.0570 (+1.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2540
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3880
    +0.1560 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,298.07
    -747.33 (-2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    655.24
    +3.60 (+0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.00
    -5.93 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

The early signs of startup layoffs to come

Natasha Mascarenhas
·1 min read

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. As the team takes a break this week, we decided to replay an old yet prescient episode from earlier this week. In February, Natasha and Alex asked: What can startups learn from the rise, and now struggles, of Hopin? For companies that grew like weeds, what’s next?

Hopin was one of the first tech companies to conduct layoffs in 2022; and as we said then, while it is is perhaps a very visible canary, it is hardly the only startup that rode COVID-19’s economic disruptions to new heights. Tell us how the episode aged, and if you're on team reckoning or team recorrection?

Hopin’ into lessons from Peloton

The market is changing. And while Hopin grew rapidly in 2021, a host of companies that thrived during COVID-19 are now resetting both internal and external expectations. New year, new market.

Equity drops every Monday at 7 a.m. PDT and Wednesday and Friday at 6 a.m. PDT, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts.

