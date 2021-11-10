U.S. markets close in 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,650.89
    -34.36 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,110.68
    -209.30 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,634.98
    -251.56 (-1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,391.93
    -35.36 (-1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.19
    -2.96 (-3.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.00
    +20.20 (+1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.69
    +0.37 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1484
    -0.0113 (-0.98%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5600
    +0.1280 (+8.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3411
    -0.0149 (-1.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8900
    +1.0100 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,579.70
    -1,655.43 (-2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,607.85
    -25.84 (-1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,340.15
    +66.11 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.78
    -178.68 (-0.61%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a side-step on the way to a fossil-free future? Register now for our webinar on 11/17 at 2PM ET

An early-stage founder shares the benefits of attending TC Sessions: Space 2021

Marquise Foster
·3 min read

It takes such a galactic amount of time, effort and expense to build a successful space startup, that you might find it difficult to justify carving out two days to attend TC Sessions: Space 2021 on December 14 – 15.

Here’s the thing. This event places you and your startup in the orbital path of the most influential people in the space ecosystem. The check-writers, the potential partners and customers that are essential for your ultimate success — all of them focused on pushing the boundaries of the space economy.

We can lather-rinse-and-repeat that fact from here to Alpha Centauri and back, but it might be more helpful to hear a testimonial from one of your own.

But first: Buy your pass today, and you’ll save $100 with the general admission price.

Now, let’s hear more about why one space CEO says attending TC Sessions: Space 2021 is an excellent use of your time, energy and budget.

Brian Manning, the co-founder and CEO of Xona Space Systems, an early-stage startup focused on precision LEO satellite navigation services, attended TC Sessions: Space 2020, our inaugural space conference. Here’s what he had to say about the overall experience.

TC: Why did you decide to attend and exhibit at TC Sessions: Space 2020?

BM: Our company was very new at that point, and our main goal was to gain exposure and to make connections. We also believed the event speakers and presentations would bring a great crowd of both potential investors and customers. We were excited about exhibiting and pitching.

TC: How did that pitching opportunity come about?

BM: We were one of 10 startups chosen by Starburst Aerospace — a global space accelerator — to participate in a pitch-off called Pitch Me to the Moon. It was a great opportunity to pitch live to a panel of high-profile judges from across the industry. We won the pitch-off and, along with terrific exposure, we received a strategy session with Starburst, free tickets to Disrupt 2021 and a podcast interview.

TC: Can you talk a bit about your networking experience?

BM: Last year everything went into virtual mode, which made 2020 interesting for events. The conference went well, and TechCrunch handled the setup and all the networking breaks cleanly. Networking virtually is always a challenge, but we did have several useful, spontaneous conversations.

TC: What, if anything, came as a result of attending TC Sessions: Space 2020?

BM: The event directly led to conversations with several potential high-value customers. A few of them came from unexpected areas, which pleasantly surprised us. In the past year, we’ve run into quite a few people who mentioned they remembered us from the TechCrunch event. Overall, we received great exposure that was very relevant to our company.

TC Sessions: Space 2021 takes place on December 14-15. Buy your pass (or passes) and expose your startup to an astronomic dose of out-of-this-world opportunity.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Space 2021? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/054de807d08247a54a95307c1ca7ea3f ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-054de807d08247a54a95307c1ca7ea3f') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-054de807d08247a54a95307c1ca7ea3f' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • With WarnerMedia Merger, Discovery Chief David Zaslav Says He’s Moving to L.A.

    David Zaslav is relocating from New York to the Left Coast: The CEO of Discovery, who is set to lead the proposed combo of WarnerMedia and Discovery, said he will primarily be based in Los Angeles by the time the deal is expected to close in mid-2022. “I’m moving to California,” Zaslav said, speaking Wednesday […]

  • Kraken CEO on what metaverse means for NFTs, gaming, and crypto

    With major tech players like Facebook and Microsoft staking their claims to the metaverse, metaverse technology has seen a meteoric rise into the mainstream consciousness. According to Kraken CEO Jesse Powell, the advent of metaverse platforms could have significant implications for the crypto space, NFTs, gaming, and more.

  • Disney+ Day: Deals and Park Perks and NFTs, Oh, My!

    The popular streaming service turns 2 on Friday, and the media giant is celebrating up and down its ecosystem.

  • NBCUniversal to launch livestream shopping, following Big Tech's lead

    NBCUniversal is making its livestream shopping debut with a show on Instagram and other platforms during the holiday season, allowing viewers to buy clothing, home decor and other products featured in the program, the Comcast Corp unit said on Tuesday. The traditional media company is vying with tech companies for a piece of the so-called social commerce industry, which is expected to balloon to $50 billion from $36 billion in annual U.S. sales by 2023 according to research firm eMarketer. TikTok is testing livestreamed shopping and Snap Inc is investing in augmented reality technology to help Snapchat users virtually try on items like watches, jewelry and other apparel to cut down on returns, a major problem faced by online retailers.

  • Zynga CEO on its blockchain gaming division and navigating the advertising crisis

    Beating the street and its own guidance, Zynga reported record third-quarter revenue of $705 million, up 40% from the same period last year and reaching its largest mobile audience ever of 183 million monthly active users, up 120% year over year. Despite warning in the second quarter of a material impact from Apple’s privacy policy changes that caused a dramatic 30% sell off in its stock from August 5 through November 4, Zynga’s share price jumped today on news that it had better than expected user-acquisition performance and is back on track to finish the year strong. TechCrunch spoke with Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau on how the mobile game giant has been able to navigate the advertising crisis while making moves to expand cross-platform and onto the blockchain.

  • Brian Williams to Part Ways With MSNBC by Year’s End

    Brian Williams, the veteran anchor who became an integral part of MSNBC after a critical on-air gaffe in 2015 while behind the anchor desk at “NBC Nightly News” led to his removal from that landmark program, is parting ways with the cable-news outlet and striking out on his own. His next steps in the news […]

  • Geraldo slams Fox News personalities for being vaccinated while encouraging viewers to fight mandates

    Geraldo Rivera got worked up while discussing Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday’s "Hannity."

  • 'DWTS' pro Jenna Johnson was nervous to do 'a very sensual dance' with JoJo Siwa

    Johnson sat down with Yahoo's "Last Night Now" to discuss the "palpable chemistry" between her and Siwa.

  • 19 Truly Awful Films We Once Thought Were Legitimately Good That Prove Times Are A-Changing

    "If movies aged like milk, The King and I has aged like a raw steak left sitting on a hot roof in Texas for a month."View Entire Post ›

  • Big Bird Comes Up With Scathing New Name For Sen. Ted Cruz In 'Late Show' Parody

    The "Sesame Street" character coined a new word just for the Texas senator.

  • Disney’s Streaming-Service Subscriber Growth Under Microscope

    The company’s earnings report follows CEO Bob Chapek’s earlier warning about adding fewer new users to Disney+ than analysts expected.

  • Netflix has a plan to prove Quibi wasn’t wrong

    The fall of Quibi has been framed as a cautionary Hollywood tale of an ambitious startup trying to be a bit too clever on its path to capturing mobile viewers. Netflix just added a new feature to its mobile app. Called Kids Clips, it offers short-form videos that may compete with the likes of TikTok and YouTube Shorts.

  • 11 Famous People Who Despised The Movies Made About Their Lives, And 12 Who Said "Pass The Popcorn"

    Stephen Hawking liked The Theory of Everything so much that he gave the filmmakers an extraordinary gift.View Entire Post ›

  • First Look at Netflix’s Live-Action GUNDAM Movie

    Legendary Pictures will produce a live-action Gundam movie, based on the iconic anime, with director Jordan Vogt-Roberts and writer Brian K. Vaughn. The post First Look at Netflix’s Live-Action GUNDAM Movie appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Review: Sweet kid, lovable dog, uneven script in ‘Clifford’

    On some levels the film, directed by Walt Becker, understands this, giving us plenty of lovely, warmhearted scenes between Clifford and young Emily Elizabeth (an appealing Darby Camp) that show it knows its core audience: young children. For those who worried that the CGI version of Clifford wouldn't look real or otherwise meet expectations, rest assured that it's fine. There are also a bunch of “Saturday Night Live” actors in cameos — with the funniest, not surprisingly, coming from the gifted Kenan Thompson as a veterinarian tasked with examining Clifford.

  • "Cobra Kai" Season 4 Is Dropping This December

    Fans of Netflix's "Cobra Kai" are hoping for a fourth season to find out what happens to their favorite new karate kids. Find out all the big news here!

  • 20 Personalized Gifts That Show You Really Know Them

    Show the recipient you really know them with these personalized gifts for him, her, parents, friends and more. There are Christian gifts and travel gifts and Disney gifts. Personalized presents are not only thoughtful, they’re also something that you know your recipient doesn’t already own.

  • Musk Briefly Changes His Twitter Name to Lorde Edge, Sparks New Crypto

    Elon Musk, who briefly changed his Twitter name to Lorde Edge, triggered a cryptocurrency of the same name to launch the same day, which saw its price quickly soar. See: Musk's Twitter Antics Could...

  • Facebook parent Meta to remove ad targeting for sensitive topics

    Facebook’s parent company Meta says it will remove sensitive ad targeting options related to health, race or ethnicity, political affiliation, religion or sexual orientation beginning on Jan. 19.

  • Here's Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucy and Desi in the 'Being the Ricardos' Trailer

    'Being the Ricardos' stars Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz.