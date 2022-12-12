U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,935.25
    -1.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,479.00
    -19.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,574.50
    +4.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,797.70
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.71
    -0.31 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.40
    -8.30 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.38
    +2.09 (+9.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2263
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8920
    +0.3420 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,948.68
    -223.78 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    397.32
    -8.92 (-2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.27
    -25.36 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Early-stage startups will 'fly' with Sabancı ARF

·2 min read

ISTANBUL, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabancı Holding, Turkiye's leading conglomerate, is a holding company engaged in a wide variety of business activities through its subsidiaries and affiliates, mainly in the banking, financial services, energy, industrials, building materials, retail and digital sectors. Sabancı Holding is domiciled in Turkiye, with its headquarters in Istanbul.

Sabancı Group, with the aim of accelerating innovation and technology ideas and contributing to the entrepreneurial ecosystem and open innovation, launched Sabancı ARF – Almost Ready to Fly program.

Sabancı Group's purpose is to unite Turkiye and the World for a sustainable life with leading enterprises. Aligned with the Group purpose, Sabancı ARF will accelerate innovation and technology investments with a growth strategy.

Sabancı ARF, provides mentorship, cooperation and investment support to early-stage startups from inside and outside the Group. A total of 14 startups completed their orientation process and started the acceleration program.

  • Sabancı ARF works closely and intensively with early-stage startups for 20 weeks, to form their business model, to help them focus on the right actions to grow, to accelerate their commercialization and to connect them with real customers to pay.

  • Sabancı Center office area, in the headquarter of Sabancı Holding in Istanbul, is dedicated to the entrepreneurs.

  • Each startup is supported with a cash of 30K$ to utilize for their product development and/or pilot implementations.

  • At the end of the acceleration program, Sabancı ARF Jury will decide to invest further or not, up to 150K$ for each startup as a pre-seed/seed investment.

  • Each round will finalize with a Demo Day, where the startups will present their companies to carefully selected, invite-only investors.

  • But Sabancı ARF will not end on Demo Day. Sabancı ARF and alumni network will continue to help founders to connect with new customers and/or investors.

"EVERY BUSINESS NEEDS THE RIGHT SUPPORT TO FLY"

Sabancı Holding CEO Cenk Alper, stated at the press conference that as Sabancı Group, they have positioned energy and climate technologies, advanced material technologies and digital technologies under the name of 'new economy'. He emphasized that 'new economy' is at the core of Sabancı's sustainability and digital-oriented roadmap and continued his words as follows: "While we allocate 25% of our investments to protecting and growing of our core businesses, we invest 75% in 'new economy'."

We believe, Sabancı ARF will be in the center of the ecosystem and connect startups with our corporate resources. Startups will benefit from corporate funding, resources, and customer access while they grow their business in their early stages. Sabancı ARF will contribute to their growth and their transformation from an idea into a value generating business, starting from our country to the World.

Contacts - İrem Demirbaş / idemirbas@sabanci.com 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/early-stage-startups-will-fly-with-sabanc-arf-301699297.html

Recommended Stories

  • Got $3,000? 3 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

    Nations and companies worldwide will need to invest trillions of dollars in the coming years to switch our energy sources from carbon dioxide-emitting fossil fuels to cleaner alternatives. It will take decades to make this energy transition. Three emerging leaders in the green energy space are Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN) (NYSE: CWEN.A), and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP).

  • How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?

    Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...

  • ‘Leaky walls’ to cost families £350 more over winter

    Families living in old houses will pay £350 more for energy this winter than those in modern dwellings as a result of “leaky walls”, according to a new report.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Tokyo’s Broken Bond Market Needs More Than BOJ Tweaks to Heal

    (Bloomberg) -- A dialing back of massive Bank of Japan bond purchases and even a tweak to yield-curve control would fail to solve the liquidity drought in the country’s debt market next year, according to investors.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases

  • More Penalties, Industry Bans Come From Wells Fargo Scandal

    Over the last few years, it seems like Wells Fargo has come under investigation for no small number of regulatory infractions or discrimination practices. Just under a month ago, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) launched an investigation into the bank's automobile lending, consumer-deposit accounts, and mortgage lending practices. The ongoing investigation could cost the bank more than $1 billion in settlement fees.

  • Tycoon Richard Li Said to Weigh $200 Million FWD Investment

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li is weighing investing about $200 million in his insurance company FWD Group Holdings Ltd. as part of a funding round, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgePutin

  • Marketmind: Last hurrahs

    The finishing line for one of the most turbulent financial market years on record is in sight, but investors must brace for one final wave of volatility this week as the Federal Reserve and three other major central banks set interest rates. The Fed, European Central Bank, Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank are all widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points each later this week, so the potential market disruption will come from the subsequent press conferences. In Asia, the central bank of The Philippines is expected follow the Fed and reduce the pace of rate hikes to 50 bps from 75 bps at its last meeting, and policymakers in Taiwan are expected to deliver another 12.5 bps hike.

  • The Block CEO resigns after reports of undisclosed loans from Alameda Research

    Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto news outlet The Block, resigned after reports revealed that he received undisclosed multi-million dollar loans from Alameda Research.

  • Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now: 5 Top Tech Stocks For December

    The technology sector is home to many of the best stocks to buy or watch, although it's slim pickings these days.

  • Exclusive-Toyota to outline 3-year EV plan changes to suppliers -sources

    Toyota Motor Corp is expected to outline adjustments to its electric vehicle (EV) strategy to key suppliers early next year, as it races to narrow the gap on price and performance with industry leaders Tesla and BYD, two people with knowledge of the work said. Toyota has been looking at ways to improve the competitiveness of EVs being planned for this decade, in part by speeding up the adoption of performance-boosting technologies for planned EVs, from electric drive systems - including motors - to the electronics that convert power from the grid to energy stored in batteries and more integrated heating and cooling systems, the people said. The changes would be for the successors to Toyota's first two EVs for major markets, the bZ4X and the Lexus RZ, and intended to close the gap with Tesla Inc on cost and performance, the people said.

  • FTX hearing, Fed decision, consumer inflation top week ahead

    FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to testify before Congress, consumer inflation may remain elevated and Delta to deliver investor update.

  • Waning trust: China shadow banks pivot away from property to survive

    For more than a decade, Chinese developers' debt-fuelled construction boom enriched the country's shadow banks, who were eager to capitalise on the needs of an industry desperate for credit and too risky for traditional lenders. Now, in the wake of a government clampdown on real estate firms' debt binge, that credit demand has collapsed - and so too has the single biggest revenue stream for shadow banks, also known as trust firms. China's shadow banking industry - worth about $3 trillion, roughly the size of Britain's economy - is scrambling for new business, including direct investment in companies, family offices and asset management.

  • Binance Is Trying to Calm Investors, but Its Finances Remain a Mystery

    The crypto exchange has begun releasing data to shore up investor confidence following the collapse of FTX.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 Tax Tips Could Save You Big

    With interest rates rising, it's increasingly important to make sure you're taking advantage of all interest deductions you're entitled to so you can avoid paying more in taxes than you need to. Three interest deductions are particularly important, according to … Continue reading → The post JP Morgan Reveals 3 Tricks to Cut Taxes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I’m 68, my husband is terminally ill, and his $3 million estate will go to his son. I want to spend the rest of my days traveling — will I have enough money?

    First, develop a plan (some might call it a budget), said Robert Gilliland, managing director and senior wealth adviser at Concenture Wealth Management. Take into consideration every single possible expense you anticipate after your husband dies, and account for inflation as well. You can break these expenses down into the short term, such as one to five years, the intermediate term, which would be the six- to 10-year span, and the long term, or beyond 10 years.

  • Exclusive-Geely's premium electric car brand Zeekr seeks over $1 billion in U.S IPO - sources

    Zeekr, Chinese automaker Geely's upmarket electric car brand, has confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering, aiming to raise more than $1 billion, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. In what would be the first major Chinese float in the United States in more than a year and a half, Zeekr is seeking a valuation of more than $10 billion, two of the sources said. The plans come as the brand, which competes with Tesla Inc and Chinese peer Nio Inc, sets its sights on marketing its 001 crossover - its first and only model - in Europe next year.

  • Why Indonesia’s Financial Revamp Has Market on Edge: Q&A

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia is set to enact sweeping changes to its financial sector regulation as soon as this week, after two years of thwarted attempts and market pushback. Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgePutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear Fi

  • Roth IRA Contributions With No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • Here's Why Fund Managers Are Turning Bullish On Chinese Stocks For 2023

    China relaxed some of its COVID-19 restrictions last week, following a public backlash to the country's rigorous "zero-COVID" policy. As COVID rules are easing, fund managers are now bullish on Chinese stocks for 2023 and predict a rally for the equities, reports Bloomberg. According to a survey of 134 fund managers by the media outlet, close to 60% recommended buying Chinese stocks, while 31% said they are a sell. The survey found that what attracts most fund managers to Chinese stocks is the c