This early Super Bowl commercial from Cetaphil is making everyone, including Swifties, cry

Taylor Swift looks on before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

It's hard to explain the Taylor Swift effect to anyone who is not a Swiftie, but a new heartwarming commercial by skincare brand Cetaphil ahead of Super Bowl Sunday does a pretty good job.

One Swiftie took to social media Friday morning to share the one-minute ad campaign, adding that the video was "actually so sweet."

The video, which has been viewed over 2 million times, shows a "real-life father and daughter living in New York" who are struggling to connect with each other.

The father, who is a football fan, has a difficult time figuring out how to interact with his teen, who only appears to be interested in her phone and skincare. The father approaches the daughter a couple of times over the course of the video, attempting to bond with little success.

It's not until the teen hears that the "most famous fan of the game," alluding to Swift has been spotted that she heads downstairs to check it out, sharing a brief bonding moment with her father as a result.

Her father, who noticed her interest in the game, brings his daughter a red jersey with the number "13" on it as she is doing her skincare routine. Her father encourages her to come down and watch the game with him, teasing her by taking a little bit of her skincare product to get that #GameTimeGlow.

The clip ends with both father and daughter not only decked out in game day gear, but also rocking a number of friendship bracelets.

"Dads and daughters everywhere have gotten closer because of a certain globe-trotting eras singer screaming from the football sidelines, and we’re here for it. So this season, we’re inviting dads and daughters to get closer to each other’s worlds – daughters sharing their love for skincare and dads sharing their love for the game," Cetaphil wrote on YouTube.

Cetaphil's Super Bowl ad has Swifties and non-Swifties alike 'crying'

Cetaphil’s super bowl commercial about the taylor swift effect is actually so sweet 🥹 pic.twitter.com/tXJ7XuOmR0 — Tayvis Nation 🏈🫶🏻 (@tayvisnation) February 9, 2024

Many have chimed in since the video was first posted, with numerous fans saying they got into football because of Swift.

"i’m not exaggerating when i say i got into football too cause is taylor and my brother, who loves football, loves talking to me about it now because i never had interest before," one user wrote.

Another user wrote that the clip was "pulling at my heart strings," saying that the clip "hit home" because this was the "first time ever that my teen daughter sat with me to watch football this season."

Even a Buffalo Wild Wings brand account got in on the action, stating a "bond as strong as wings & sauce."

Another user, named Michelle Lindsey, said that "As the daughter of a football coach and a diehard Swiftie, I adore this."

Others wondered aloud why the clip made them cry, asking "Who's cutting onions?"

♥️🇨🇦 The 13 jersey was perfect. ♥️🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/I5RE51Ji9p — Liz May (@Brookings17) February 9, 2024

