U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.71
    +1.57 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -11.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.42 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,727.23
    -1,862.69 (-4.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.26
    -54.49 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Early Warning News Release

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Australis Capital Inc., operating as AUDACIOUS (CSE: AUSA) (OTC: AUSAF) ("AUSA" or the "Company") today announced the Company has sold 9.9 million common shares in the capital of Body and Mind Inc. ("BaM") pursuant to a private agreement transaction.

The Company and a private purchaser entered into an agreement whereby the Company has sold 9,900,000 restricted BaM shares for a price of $$2,970,000.00. The number of BaM shares sold represents 9.8% of the shares of BaM and 54.7% of the Company's BaM shareholdings. After this sale, the Company continues to hold 8,206,549 BaM shares or 8.% of the issued and outstanding shares of BaM.

The Company will cease to be an insider of BaM following the disposition disclosed herein. With respect to its BaM shareholdings following the sale, AUSA disposed of the shares to reduce its holding in Body and Mind to below 10%, providing AUSA with increased flexibility as it pertains to the affiliate rules in the United States. AUSA continues to assess the strategic fit of certain of its legacy holdings. In pursuing such purposes, AUSA takes a long-term view of its investment. AUSA reserves the right to formulate other plans or make other proposals and take such actions with respect to its investment in the company. Depending on market conditions and other factors, AUSA may acquire additional securities of the company as AUSA may deem appropriate, whether in open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or otherwise. AUSA may dispose of some or all of such securities. AUSA may also reconsider and change its plans or proposals relating to the foregoing.

Management commentary

"As one of the early investors in Body and Mind we are pleased with the growth of the company, disciplined management and continued brand and license expansion across limited license markets and jurisdictions," stated Terry Booth, CEO of Audacious. "We see opportunities for both companies to work together, and will assess these in view of our reduced holding, which now provides us with additional flexibility."

Early warning report filed pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

This press release is issued pursuant to early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-104 and National Instrument 62-103. A copy of the early warning report is available under the company's SEDAR profile.

About AUSA

Audacious is at its roots a community and culture-based cannabis company. After the completion of a dissident shareholder battle that ended with convincing shareholder approval, Terry Booth, former Aurora CEO, who had to step away from AUSA upon spin off, re-joined AUSA as CEO on March 9, 2021. Since then, the company has reset the direction of AUSA and in just 3 months closed multiple accretive transactions, improved legacy contracts, established a world class Executive Team, and resolved previous executive and board exits.

Also, in the same 3-month time frame, AUSA with its acquisition of ALPS has entered the global Sustainable Controlled Environment Agriculture Industry, a rapidly growing segment of the global horticulture market. ALPS provides customized designs along with multiple services that allow operators to maximize yield and quality while minimizing inputs and resources, including labor. ALPS at present is active in cannabis and traditional horticulture projects across the globe, including the U.S., Canada, Denmark Finland, Iceland, Germany, Netherlands, Bahrein, United Arab Emirates, Southeast Asia, Australia, as well as other jurisdictions.

Total Capex committed by ALPS' clients since Aurora divested its interest just 12 short months ago during the Covid crisis, stands at approximately $1 billion, with a rapidly growing business development pipeline with over $4 billion in total Capex planned to be spent by potential clients.

AUSA's business assets include: a 51% ownership interest in ALPS, a milestone weighted deal with an option to acquire the remaining 49% of ALPS –- AUSA and Green Therapeutics, an award-winning MSO, have finalized and agreed to all terms with respect to AUSA's 100% acquisition (subject to regulatory state licensing approvals). AUSA also owns land assets in Bellingham, Washington - as well as the iconic West Coast brand Mr. Natural and the ingestibles brand LOOS with a footprint in the California market. AUDACIOUS also has a partnership with the PBR, the professional bull riders association. Under the partnership, the Company is launching a PBR endorsed line of topical CBD products under the Wreck Relief brand.

AUSA also has a supply partnership with Belle Fleur, founded by the team behind Rapper Weed. Machine Gun Kelly, recently stated: "I just bought $1,000 worth of Rapper Weed at Cookies in Maywood. These guys have the best flower in the game." AUSA and Belle Fleur are working towards a broader arrangement to include brand partnerships in Massachusetts and other jurisdictions the companies intend entering into.

AUSA furthermore has investments in Body and Mind Inc., a U.S. MSO, Quality Green, a Canadian licensed producer and Cocoon, a company changing the dispensary customer user experience through self-service kiosks. The Company also has entered into a sponsorship agreement with Endeavour owned Professional Bull Riders, as well as executed a term sheet for a JV partnership with U.S. and Canada-based 3 Rivers Biotech for plant tissue culture, genetics clean-up and micro propagation.

AUSA and ALPS have secured contracts or are in late-stage negotiations in the following jurisdictions: Australia, UAE, Bahrain, Canada, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Jordan, Kuwait, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Massachusetts, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Wyoming, and California, with other deals in other states presently being evaluated and negotiated. Audacious are laser focused on New York and New Jersey as well.

The Company's common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "AUSA" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "AUSAF".

"Terry Booth"

________________________________
Terry Booth
Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein is forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information in relation to: the ability of ALPS to convert its pipeline into contracts; the impact of the changes to U.S. federal and state statutory developments with respect to the cannabis industry and the opportunities this may present for the Company; and the Company's current liquidity. This forward-looking information reflects the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company and on assumptions the Company believes are reasonable. These assumptions include but are not limited to the ability of the Company to successfully satisfy the conditions to closing the proposed transaction; the ability of the Company to successfully execute on its plans for the Company and GT; legal changes relating to the cannabis industry proceeding as anticipated.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; the actual results of the Company's future operations; competition; changes in legislation affecting the Company; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals; risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures, service disruptions, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions that could limit the Company's ability to obtain external financing.

A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. However, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Australis Capital Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/10/c0266.html

Recommended Stories

  • Peloton rally continues, Kroger boosts guidance, AMC on the rise

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Friday’s trendy tickers.

  • More Strategists Say a Storm Is Brewing in the U.S. Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Strategists from almost all the top Wall Street banks have come out this week with a nervous message about the U.S. stock market.The latest views hail from Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and echo earlier pronouncements from Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. While investment banks tend to be measured in their outlooks, there are common threads that underpin their predictions that the market is vulnerable. Valuations are at historical extremes,

  • These 2 Meme Stocks Have Legitimate Long-Term Upside

    Meme stocks have taken over the market in 2021. Described loosely as stocks with high short interest and/or gamma squeeze potential that become popular on social platforms like Twitter and Reddit, meme stocks are a whole new classification of stocks for investors to follow. While most meme stocks are downward-trending businesses trading at absurd valuations (like Gamestop and AMC Entertainment), a select few are actually strong companies that could be much larger five to 10 years from now.

  • Stock market news live updates: Wall Street ends 5-day losing streak; Apple sinks after Epic ruling

    The broader market is coming off a 4-day losing streak, as investors get more jittery about COVID-19's economic impact.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Get ready to make some defensive portfolio moves. At least, that’s the bottom line according to Raymond James strategist Tavis McCourt, who is taking a close look at the issues facing US investors as we put the Labor Day holiday behind us. The key point, according to McCourt, is the sheer number of possible impactors on the market. The COVID virus is still burning its way across the world, and new variants are creeping up. The US Congress still has not come to grips with passing a budget – and m

  • Why DocuSign Stock Slumped This Week

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock has been on something of a rollercoaster ride over the past week. The company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results late last week that sent shares surging, but the rally was short-lived. The electronic-signature specialist slumped as much as 9.9% this week, though shares were down roughly 9.3% when the market closed on Thursday.

  • Undaunted by Bitcoin flash crash, crypto bulls say 'the greatest time' to invest is now

    Despite the ugly price action, most of crypto's true believers are still just that.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Popped 8% Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) closed 7.7% higher on Friday. You can thank rival lithium company Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) for that. In its 2021 Investor Day held Friday, Albemarle told investors that a surge in demand for lithium -- which is used to build batteries for electric cars -- is going to lift its profits in 2022.

  • 4 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    Inflation is high today, but don't get scared. These four dividend stocks have handily beat inflation over the long term.

  • Crypto crash: Here's why billionaire John Paulson's 'worthless' call might be right

    Is this week's crypto plunge a sign of things to come?

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Beaten Down Stocks She Just Bought

    All of these stocks are more than 40% below their peaks, but at least one important investor thinks they can recover.

  • 15 Best Energy Stocks to Invest In Today

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best energy stocks to invest in today. You can skip our detailed analysis of the energy stocks and the industry’s future outlook and go directly to the 5 Best Energy Stocks to Invest In Today. Due to oil prices reaching their multiyear high and the growing trends of clean […]

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Slipping Again Today

    A reported delay in India's EUA for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine appears to still be weighing on the stock.

  • Support.com shareholders approve merger with bitcoin miner Greenidge, stock falls

    Shares of Support.com Inc. tumbled 16.5% in afternoon trading Friday, after soaring 34.8% over the past two sessions, after the customer and technical support services company said it shareholder approved the deal to be acquired by bitcoin mining company Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. The stock has now pulled back 40.0% since it closed at a 17-year high of $36.39 on Aug. 30, after a meme-stock like rally that took the heavily shorted stock up 364% in two weeks. "We are grateful for our stock

  • Why Affirm Stock Soared 34% Today

    Shares of Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) rocketed 34.4% on Friday after the payment network's fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter growth metrics dazzled investors. Affirm's flexible payment options are proving popular with shoppers. Both businesses and consumers are flocking to Affirm's network.

  • Market Recap: Friday, September 10

    Stocks on Friday extended their losing streak to a fifth day. Mike Gibbs, Raymond James managing director of Equity Portfolio & Technical Strategy and Robert Dye, Comerica Bank Chief Economist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • Will FAANG stocks get routed because of the Federal Reserve?

    Fans of the high growth FAANG stocks may want to lighten the load a bit ahead of a Federal Reserve bond tapering program, hints this top strategist.

  • 3 Red-Hot Healthcare Stocks to Buy in September

    There is no shortage of stocks making big gains. Jason Hawthorne (Danaher): Danaher has been widely recognized for its operational excellence and decentralized model. In fact, its Danaher Business System was profiled in the Harvard Business Review in 2015.

  • Here's Why Up Fintech Stock Is Making Big Gains

    Shares of Up Fintech Holdings (NASDAQ: TIGR) gained roughly 8.6% in Friday's trading. Up Fintech published its Q2 report before the market opened today, and the overall results were encouraging despite sales and earnings for the period coming in below the market's expectations. The China-based online brokerage company posted a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per American depositary share of $0.03 on revenue of $60.23 million, while the average analyst estimate had called for adjusted earnings of $0.15 per share on sales of $74.78 million.

  • Risk of ‘hard’ stock-market valuation correction is growing, says Deutsche Bank — here’s why

    Stock-market valuation are “historically extreme” by almost every measure, notes Deutsche Bank's Binky Chadha. While valuation corrections don't necessarily result in market pullbacks, the risks of a “hard” correction is growing, he warns.