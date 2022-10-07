U.S. markets open in 7 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,750.50
    -6.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,952.00
    -30.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,520.50
    -21.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,757.60
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.24
    -0.21 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.20
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.83
    +0.17 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9806
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.52
    +1.97 (+6.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1170
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9750
    -0.0930 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,976.38
    -342.93 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    454.63
    -8.49 (-1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,997.27
    -55.35 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.67
    -194.63 (-0.71%)
     

Early Warning News Release for Dmyant Sangha

Dmyant Sangha, Shareholder
·2 min read

Early Warning News Release Pursuant to National Instruments 62-103 and 62-104

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dmyant Sangha (“Sangha”) announces that he has entered into a voting and support agreement (the “Support Agreement”) with SolGold plc (“SolGold”) pursuant to which Sangha has agreed, subject to the terms and conditions thereof, to vote all of his common shares (the “Common Shares”) of Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (“Cornerstone”) in favour of the proposed acquisition of Cornerstone by SolGold by way of a plan of arrangement (the “Transaction”). Under the terms of the arrangement agreement dated October 6, 2022 (the “Arrangement Agreement”), holders of Common Shares will receive 15 ordinary shares of SolGold in exchange for each Common Share. Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement, SolGold may elect to pay a portion of the consideration in cash, in which case the cash consideration would be pro rated among all holders of Common Shares and the number of SolGold Shares issuable to holders of Common Shares would be reduced. Sangha, together with Maxit Capital LP, a controlled affiliate of Sangha, beneficially owns and has control or direction over 7,184,993 Common Shares and 200,000 options to purchase Common Shares, representing approximately 19.89% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (calculated on a partially-diluted basis).

The Support Agreement may be terminated by the mutual written agreement of SolGold and Sangha. The Support Agreement will also terminate and be of no further force or effect in certain circumstances, including in the event that the Arrangement Agreement is terminated by Cornerstone in order to accept a superior proposal.

If the Transaction does not proceed and/or the Support Agreement is terminated, depending on various factors, including, without limitation, market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, Cornerstone’s business and financial condition and/or any other factors that Sangha may deem relevant, Sangha may take such actions with respect to his investment in Cornerstone as he deems appropriate including, without limitation, (i) acquiring, exercising, converting, exchanging, selling or otherwise disposing of securities of Cornerstone or securities exercisable for, or convertible or exchangeable into, securities of Cornerstone and/or (ii) developing plans or intentions or taking actions which relate to or would result in one or more of the transactions or matters referred to in paragraphs (a) through (k) of Item 5 of the early warning report (the “Early Warning Report”) to be filed on www.sedar.com.

This news release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues and National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and relates to: (i) the Common Shares of Cornerstone, whose head office is located at 1730 St. Laurent Blvd., Suite 800, Ottawa, Ontario, K1G 3Y7; and (ii) Dmyant Sangha at 181 Bay Street, Suite 830, Toronto, ON, M5J 2T3. A copy of the Early Warning Report can be obtained at www.sedar.com under Cornerstone’s company profile once filed in accordance with applicable securities laws or by contacting Dmyant Sangha at (416) 646-5316.


Recommended Stories

  • Long-term investors should ‘absolutely buy now,’ says Jeremy Siegel — why the world-renowned Wharton professor sees ‘excellent value’ in today’s stock market

    The message is simple. Be greedy when others are fearful.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Levi Strauss, AMD, Tilray, and more

    Levi Strauss, AMD and Tilray are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

  • VIX Surge to 150 Is Day’s Biggest Options Bet for ‘Fear Gauge’

    (Bloomberg) -- Uncertainty about the upcoming jobs report pushed the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, to close above 30 on Thursday. And someone is wagering that it won’t stop there.Most Read from BloombergMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Stocks Slide With Anxiety Run

  • AMD’s Revenue Misses by a Mile. The Stock Is Falling.

    The chip maker warned that revenue for the third quarter would be lower than expected. CEO Lisa Su said that the PC market has "weakened significantly."

  • ‘Take Opportunities on Days Like Today’: Mary Callahan Erdoes Says Now Could Be the Best Time to Invest. Here Are 3 Stocks to Consider

    Investors are facing a storm of headwinds right now – a genuine bear market, stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates, and increased fears of a recession in the near-term. However, Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of JPMorgan's Asset & Wealth Management division, advises investors to stay invested. "It's actually the easiest time in the world to find alpha — there is alpha everywhere... It's everywhere, because we are in such a state of change... While all the world is focused on all the black

  • Why Carnival Stock Sank Today While Royal Caribbean Sailed Happily Along

    Two of the major cruise line operators on the scene, Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) and Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), had very different voyages on the stock market Thursday. Carnival didn't quite barrel into an iceberg, but investors nevertheless bailed, sinking its main class of shares by over 6%. On the other hand, Royal Caribbean enjoyed a pleasant sailing, gaining more than 1% on the day.

  • Tech Stocks Set for More Pain as AMD Revives Earnings Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology stocks are facing more pain after chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc. revived fears about the upcoming earnings season after warning that third-quarter sales were softer than expected.Most Read from BloombergMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwi

  • Inflation is going to fall just as fast as it rose, and that’s investors’ cue to enter the stock market

    “If you buy at the (inflation) peak, you do pretty darn well over the next 12 months,” says investment strategist Jim Paulsen.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Jobs Report Looms; AMD Warns, Elon Musk Wins Twitter Trial Delay

    The major indexes reversed from short-term levels Thursday with the September jobs report on tap. Twitter fell as Elon Musk made new demands. AMD warned late.

  • Biden hails IBM's $20 billion New York manufacturing deal

    POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Thursday championed his administration's push to subsidize U.S. semiconductor chip manufacturing and boost blue-collar jobs at a visit to an IBM Corp facility in New York. IBM plans to invest $20 billion in New York's Hudson Valley region, once a manufacturing powerhouse, over the next decade to make and develop semiconductors, mainframe technology, artificial intelligence and quantum computing. "Where is it written that we can’t lead manufacturing in the world?” Biden said.

  • Explainer-How will Elon Musk pay for Twitter?

    Elon Musk bought himself some time on Thursday, after a judge accepted the billionaire's request to halt a Twitter lawsuit to allow him to close his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social media company by Oct. 28. Musk said earlier this week he would buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, the price that was agreed in April, but included a condition that the closing of the deal be contingent on debt financing for the transaction coming through. Musk has pledged to provide $46.5 billion in equity and debt financing for the acquisition, which covers the $44 billion price tag and closing costs.

  • US national debt now tops $31 trillion for the first time ever — here's who the country owes

    It works out to $93K per person.

  • Buy Verizon Stock for a Turnaround and Its Big Dividend, Says Analyst

    Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan upgraded Verizon stock to Outperform from Perform, citing its cheap valuation and attractive 6.6% dividend yield.

  • Bill Gross Sides With Pimco Bond Bulls in Seeing Yields Peaking

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gross and his former colleagues at Pacific Investment Management Co. can agree on at least one thing: bonds are attractive now. Why? Because the market is now pricing in the Federal Reserve’s key borrowing costs will peak at 4.5%. That’s too high, according to Gross, the co-founder of Pimco who was ousted from the bond powerhouse in 2014.Fed Chair Jerome Powell can’t afford to keep raising rates to slay inflation in the way his predecessor Paul Volcker did in the 1980s, becau

  • These 3 REITs Are Paying Huge Dividends

    Smart investors know that when a solid company is out of favor with Wall Street and its stock has been beaten down, it’s usually just a matter of time before the stock rebounds and the shares begin to sell in more of their usual range. When REITs are out of favor, their usual 4% or 5% dividend yield can soar to above-average percentages. It takes courage to buy them at these times, but the rewards can be substantial if appreciation occurs, along with the huge dividend yields locked in for the lo

  • The Fed's reverse repo use just hit a fresh record of $2.4 trillion — why that's one of the clearest 'bad signs' for the market

    The volatile market has investors playing it safe.

  • Why Agenus Stock Rose 18.4% on Thursday

    Shares of Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in immuno-oncology, saw its shares jump 18.4% on Thursday. First, the company on Wednesday said it planned to present data on botensilimab, a therapy that is being studied for its effectiveness as a combination drug or a monotherapy to active T-cell immune responses in patients who have pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, or melanoma, a type of skin cancer. Another move that helped push up the stock was the announcement of inside buying of Agenus stock by some members of the company's board of directors on Wednesday, including Susan Hirsch, Wadih Jordan, Ulf Wiinberg, and Timothy Wright, totaling more than 30,000 Agenus shares.

  • Chips Are Down but Not Out; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Semiconductor Stocks From a Top Analyst

    Chip stocks have had a brutal ride in 2022. The tables have turned on a sector particularly sensitive to cycles; after seeing outsized growth during the pandemic, and despite the global chip shortage, waning demand has seen many in the segment hit hard. Factor in some lofty valuations, a slowing economy and fears of a full-blown recession and the result is the SOX (the main Semiconductor index) is down by 38% year-to-date. That said, there are many good companies operating in the space whose sha

  • These 3 S&P 500 Companies Are Cash-Generating Machines

    Let's face it - searching for stocks is difficult, especially with so many options available. One way to cut out the bad apples is by focusing on stocks with strong free cash flow.

  • Why Ford, Tesla, and Nio Stocks Fell Today

    Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are down 2%, 1.9%, and 5.9%, respectively. In the case of electric vehicle (EV) specialists Tesla and Nio, it's basically Wall Street to blame for today's declines. Granted, yesterday's announcement that Elon Musk has apparently decided he will buy Twitter after all is probably still having an effect on Tesla stock -- but there's new news, too.