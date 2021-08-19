Early Warning Report Filed Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Cannmed Products Limited ("Cannmed") announces that it has received 59,090,909 common shares (each, a "Share") of Poko Innovations Inc. ("POKO") pursuant to a Share Exchange Agreement dated August 13, 2021 (the "Transaction").

Concurrent to the completion of the Transaction, Cannmed disposed 4,727,273 Shares as compensation to services received and it will have control and direction over an aggregate of 54,363,636 Shares representing 69.74% of the issued and outstanding Shares of Poko.

All securities of Poko controlled by Cannmed are held for investment purposes. In the future, it (directly or indirectly), may acquire and/or dispose of securities of Poko through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions may warrant.

This press release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the early warning report to be filed by Cannmed in connection with the Transaction will be available on the Poko's SEDAR profile once it has been filed in accordance with applicable securities laws and may be obtained by contacting:

CANNMED PRODUCTS LIMITED

David Hughes, CEO

david@orhmarketing.com

SOURCE Cannmed Products Limited

