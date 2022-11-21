Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 Intercap Acquires Shares of E INC. (TSX: EINC)

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Intercap Equity Inc. ("Intercap") has acquired 4,814,100 common shares in E Automotive Inc. d/b/a E INC. ("E INC.") (TSX: EINC). This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62–103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issuers in connection with the filing of an early warning report.

On November 18, 2022, Intercap acquired 4,814,100 common shares of E INC. at a price of C$4.23 per common share, for total consideration of C$20,363,643. Intercap acquired the common shares on a private placement basis pursuant to the rules of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions.

Prior to the acquisition, Intercap, together with its joint actors, beneficially owned, controlled or directed an aggregate of 33,338,618 common shares, 1,021,240 share purchase warrants and 36,544 deferred share units, representing approximately 69.3% of the outstanding common shares of E INC. on a non-diluted basis and approximately 69.9% on a partially diluted basis, assuming Intercap's exercise of its warrants and vesting of Jason Chapnik's deferred share units.

Following the acquisition, Intercap, together with its joint actors, beneficially owns, controls or directs an aggregate of 38,152,718 common shares, 1,021,240 share purchase warrants and 36,544 deferred share units, representing approximately 72.0% of the outstanding common shares of E INC. on a non-diluted basis and approximately 72.6% on a partially diluted basis, assuming Intercap's exercise of its warrants and vesting and settlement in common shares of Jason Chapnik's deferred share units.

Intercap's equity interests are beneficially owned, controlled or directed, directly or indirectly, by Jason Chapnik, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Intercap, and accordingly Jason Chapnik is considered to be a joint actor. Intercap may, depending on market or other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over, or exercise its current rights to acquire, common shares through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

Intercap's head office is located at 261 Davenport Road, Suite 200, Toronto, Ontario, M5R 1K3. E INC.'s head office is located at 10 Lower Spadina Avenue, Suite 400 and Suite 500, Toronto, Ontario, M5V 2Z2.

An early warning report will be electronically filed by Intercap with the applicable securities commission in each jurisdiction where E INC. is reporting and will be available on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com.

