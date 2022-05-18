U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,979.43
    -109.42 (-2.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,908.22
    -746.37 (-2.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,622.82
    -361.70 (-3.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.10
    -41.20 (-2.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.36
    -2.04 (-1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.90
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    -0.20 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0504
    -0.0051 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9150
    -0.0530 (-1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2407
    -0.0086 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2450
    -1.1130 (-0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,032.01
    -1,056.12 (-3.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    648.85
    -21.83 (-3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,449.78
    -68.57 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 John S. Bailey Reports Unitholdings in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BSRTF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and TORONTO, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62‐103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103") in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") by John S. Bailey in respect of normal course purchases of trust units ("Trust Units") of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust ("BSR" or the "REIT") (TSX: HOM.U) (TSX: HOM.UN).

On May 17, 2022, Mr. Bailey, through an entity over which he has control or direction, purchased an aggregate of 4,200 Trust Units over the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange at a price of US$16.95 (C$21.75) per Trust Unit for total consideration of US$71,190.00 (C$91,365.25).

As a result of the REIT's recent equity issuance of Trust Units resulting in an increase in issued and outstanding Trust Units and therefore a dilution in Mr. Bailey's holdings, even following the acquisition of Trust Units, Mr. Bailey's beneficial ownership interest in the REIT has decreased in amount greater than 2% of the outstanding Trust Units that was the subject of the most recent report filed by Mr. Bailey pursuant to NI 62-103.

In addition to controlling certain other Trust Units, Mr. Bailey also controls certain class B units ("Class B Units") of BSR Trust, LLC, the REIT's operating subsidiary. Each Class B Unit is redeemable by the holder thereof for cash or one Trust Unit (subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments), as determined by BSR Trust, LLC in its sole discretion.

Prior to yesterday's purchases, Mr. Bailey beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 3,395,316 Trust Units and 6,453,968 Class B Units (in each case including all securities held by certain entities over which Mr. Bailey has control or direction), which together represented an approximate 17.00% interest in the REIT (determined as if all Class B Units are redeemed for Trust Units) and an approximate 9.10% and 31.29% interest in the outstanding Trust Units and Class B Units, respectively.

Following yesterday's purchases, Mr. Bailey beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over 3,399,516 Trust Units and 6,453,968 Class B Units (in each case including all securities held by certain entities over which Mr. Bailey has control or direction), which together represent an approximate 17.01% interest in the REIT (determined as if all Class B Units are redeemed for Trust Units) and an approximate 9.11% and 31.29% interest in the outstanding Trust Units and Class B Units, respectively.

The Trust Units and Class B Units held by Mr. Bailey are being held for investment purposes and he may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership or control of Trust Units or Class B Units whether through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of convertible securities or otherwise.

A copy of the early warning report to be filed by Mr. Bailey in connection with the transactions described herein will be available on the REIT's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The head office of the REIT is located at 333 Bay Street, Suite 3400, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2S7. John S. Bailey's address is 1400 W. Markham, Suite 202, Little Rock, AR, 72201.

SOURCE BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/18/c2199.html

Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Target misses earnings as rising costs cut into profits, stock plunges premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Target.

  • Could Novavax's Next Step Make It a Multibagger?

    Novavax disappointed investors when its regulatory submissions fell behind. Now, all eyes are on Novavax's next step: winning authorization in the U.S. Could this nudge the stock out of its slump -- and even turn it into a multibagger? Novavax reported revenue of $704 million and net income of $203 million.

  • 61 Billion Reasons to Buy Unity Software Stock

    What's more, the huge end-market opportunity the company is sitting on in real-time 3D content makes buying Unity stock a no-brainer following its big plunge. The impressive increase in revenue was driven by robust growth in customer spending.

  • Shopify's Net Losses in Q1 2022 Are Not Because of Fulfillment Network

    Now investors can add one more item to the list of concerns: Shopify reported a $1.47 billion net loss in Q1 2022, compared to a $1.26 billion net profit a year ago. During the full-year 2021 financial update a few months ago, Shopify outlined how it would ramp up its investment in its shipping and logistics segment Shopify Fulfillment Network (SFN) in the next couple of years. This concerned some shareholders as Shopify continuously moves away from its ultra-asset-light and profitable e-commerce software business as it tries to woo over more merchants from platforms like Amazon.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Warren Buffett Isn't Perfect And Is Losing Big On 6 Stocks, Too

    Warren Buffett is having a good year with S&P 500 stocks — it's his kind of market. But he's suffering from his fair share of blowups.

  • Buffett vs. Burry: Who's Right on Apple?

    Warren Buffett is legendary for perhaps the greatest long-term investing performance in history. Michael Burry is legendary in his own right for his shorting the housing market and banks before the financial crisis of 2008, immortalized in the movie The Big Short. Perhaps the most interesting takeaway was that Buffett, or at least someone at his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), bought even more shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) last quarter, despite its already being Berkshire's largest position.

  • Why Upstart Holdings and Global-e Online Soared on Tuesday

    Investors instead looked at the massive declines in stocks over the first four months of 2022 and concluded that even with some reasons for worry, the downturn had been too fast. Both Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) were up quite strongly on the day, and shareholders seem to be having a change of heart after having been extremely negative on the high-growth companies ' prospects recently. Shares of Upstart Holdings jumped 23% on Tuesday.

  • Better Buy: Palantir Technologies vs. Amazon

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) both burned the bulls after their stocks hit all-time highs last year. Palantir's stock started trading at $10 after the data-mining firm went public via a direct listing in September 2020. Amazon's stock closed at an all-time high of $3,731.41 last July, but it subsequently tumbled to about $2,200 as investors fretted over its slowing e-commerce growth and rising expenses.

  • Twitter Strikes Back, Says It Will Enforce Agreement With Elon Musk

    Elon Musk and Twitter are at odds as to whether the deal hinges on additional information on fake accounts.

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 8.7% — with inflation still near 40-year highs, it might be a good move to nail down some income

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help ease the pain.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • Stocks open lower after retail earnings, Fed Chair Powell comments

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Wednesday.

  • Jamie Dimon Dealt Rare Blow as JPMorgan Holders Reject Pay Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon was handed a rare defeat from shareholders as they rejected a pay proposal, just months after the board unfurled lucrative incentives for the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief to stay on for a number of years.Most Read from BloombergUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt Burde

  • Crypto Rout: Another Stablecoin Falls After UST and Luna

    Cryptocurrency prices undermined by fears of recession. Tokens, which are supposed to reduce volatility, are collapsing.

  • Why Nio Stock Just Rocketed by More Than 9%

    In just two days, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings-- at least, according to Nasdaq.com, it is. The company hasn't officially announced its release date yet, and other financial data providers point out that, seeing as Nio reported its Q1 earnings on May 28 in two of the past three years, it's more likely to report closer to that date this year as well. Is there a good reason to buy Nio stock ahead of earnings?

  • These 3 Former High-Flying Stocks Can Soar Up to 439%, According to Wall Street

    No matter your level of experience investing money on Wall Street, it's been a rough year. Meanwhile, the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite declined close to 30% from its November all-time high, firmly placing it in a bear market. This is why Wall Street analysts typically have a bullish outlook on many of the companies they cover.

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    The stock market is highly volatile now. Robotic-assisted surgery is the future of surgery, and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is already dominating the space. Biotech company Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) and internet retail company Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) also have remarkable growth prospects that could bring in some exciting long-term returns.

  • Market check: Stock indices fall, Target stock tumbles, bitcoin falls below $30,000

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.