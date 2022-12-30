Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103-Acquisition of Securities Of Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

MONTREAL, Dec. 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Greatland Investments Limited (the "Acquiror") has today filed an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") advising that on December 23, 2022 participated in a private placement (the "Transaction") according to which the Acquiror was issued 20,000,000 common shares ("Shares") and 20,000,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") of Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. ("Mobi724" or the "Company") (TSXV: MOS). The Shares were issued at a price of $0.025 per Shares each Warrant expiring on December 23, 2027 and are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per shares.

Prior to the Transaction, the Acquiror owned directly or indirectly 27,692,307 Shares representing approximately 9.6% of the outstanding Shares on an undiluted basis and 20,000,000 Warrants representing 16.7% on a partially undiluted basis. Following the closing of the Transaction, the Acquiror has beneficial ownership over directly or indirectly 47,692,307 Shares and 40,000,000 Warrants representing approximately 14.3% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 23.5% on a partially diluted basis.

16,700,000 of the 20,000,000 Shares and Warrants were closed in escrow pending receipt of the final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

This news release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103-The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issuers in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") and relates to the Company whose head office situated at 1275 Avenue des Canadiens de Montreal, suite 500, Montreal, Quebec, H3B 0G4 and to the Acquiror with its head office located at unit 4/F, Yally industrial Building, 6, Yip Fat Street WONG Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

A copy of the Early Warning Report with additional information in respect of the foregoing matters may be found on www.SEDAR.com. On the Company profile. A copy of such report may also be obtained by contacting Mrs. Anita Got for Mr. Bernard Pouliot (Anita.Got@bfbelmont.com) +852 3703 5268

