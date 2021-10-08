Early Warning Reporting for the Acquisition of Securities of Ranchero Gold Corp.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Gustavo Mazón reports that he acquired indirect ownership and control of an aggregate of 39,291,018 common shares of Ranchero Gold Corp. (formerly, Melior Resources Inc.) (the “Company”) through the exchange of previously-held common shares of the private entity Ranchero Gold Corp. pursuant to the reverse takeover transaction of the Company described in the filing statement dated September 30, 2021 (the “Filing Statement”) filed on SEDAR under the Company’s profile.



Immediately prior to the Transaction, Mr. Mazón did not indirectly or directly hold any securities of the Company. Immediately following the Transaction, Mr. Mazón owns indirectly through the entities Inmopitic, S.A. de C.V., Golden Calf Mining S.A. de C.V., GC Grupo Cimarron, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Minero Tom Hast S.A. de C.V. and Inmuebles del Norte de Sonora, S.A. de C.V. an aggregate of 39,291,018 common shares of the Company, which represents approximately 59.77% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on an undiluted basis.

The common shares of the Company controlled by Mr. Mazón are for investment purposes only, and are subject to terms of a Form 5D – Escrow Agreement of the TSX Venture Exchange, as more particularly described in the Filing Statement. Mr. Mazón currently has no plans or intentions that relate to, or would result in, any of the actions requiring disclosure under applicable early warning reporting provisions. In accordance with applicable securities laws, Mr. Mazón may, from time-to-time, acquire additional securities of the Company in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of such securities from time-to-time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to such securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Company and other relevant factors, subject to applicable escrow restrictions.

An early warning report respecting this acquisition (the “Early Warning Report”) will be filed with the British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario Securities Commissions and will be available for viewing on SEDAR under the profile of the Company. To obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report, please contact Mr. Mazón by telephone at +52 662 437 8520. The address of Mr. Mazón is Hidalgo #74, Colonia Centenario, CP. 83260, Hermosillo, Sonora México.

“ Gustavo Mazón ”

GUSTAVO MAZÓN



