U.S. markets open in 4 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,067.50
    +62.75 (+1.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,524.00
    +365.00 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,517.25
    +272.50 (+2.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,812.00
    +29.60 (+1.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.54
    +0.34 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.10
    +12.10 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    +0.21 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0494
    +0.0056 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.68
    -2.19 (-7.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2474
    +0.0150 (+1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3700
    +0.3170 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,595.27
    +811.73 (+2.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    686.60
    +443.92 (+182.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.46
    +56.66 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

Earlybird VC closes new €350M fund for Western European startups, with a deeptech angle

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

Earlybird VC was one of the, if not the “OG” of the emergence of Berlin as a key global tech startup ecosystem 15 years ago. Founded in 1997, it’s gone on to back N26 and UiPath, among many others. And in the past four months, two more Earlybird portfolio companies have become Unicorns: Aiven, a Finnish software company that combines open source with cloud infrastructure and OneFootball, a German sports and soccer media platform.

It’s now closed its seventh early-stage fund at a hard cap of €350 million, making it one of the largest European early stage funds, and the firm says it was oversubscribed. A couple of years ago Earlybird split into Earlybird West and East, with the latter taking on regions like Central Europe and Turkey. This new fund is anchored in the Digital West (as in Western Europe) investment team.

The Earlybird Digital West fund VII will look at Enterprise Software, Fintech and Sustainability, with a particular focus on deep tech. Earlybird Digital West has made over 17 investments out of this new fund and they include both existing and new portfolio companies such as Aleph Alpha, Deed, Finmid, Hive Technologies, HiveMQ, Marvel Fusion, MAYD, Remberg, Sikoia and ThingsTHINKING.

Hendrik Brandis, Partner and Co-Founder at Earlybird said in a statement: "Our portfolio companies Isar Aerospace, Aleph Alpha, Marvel Fusion or SimScale show that deep tech startups are on the rise and stem from continuous work of scientific institutions across Europe. Our role is to offer these highly scientific young companies, besides our other focus sectors such as Fintech, Enterprise Software and Sustainability, commercialization and growth opportunities on a global scale, in order to make ground-breaking ideas available to society."

Christian Nagel, Partner & Co-Founder at Earlybird added: "We are grateful for the high-level of commitment and trust coming from our long-term investors, many of whom accompanied us along almost all our fund generations.”

Earlybird has had some other recent wins: the recent $900 million funding round for N26 – making its the second most valuable retail bank in Germany; and the rise of Isar Aerospaceone of the best-funded space tech company in Europe.

Recommended Stories

  • EU Companies to Keep Buying Russian Gas

    As bans of Russian oil continue to weigh on markets, the European Union is now softening its stance on Moscow, giving companies the green light to keep buying Russian gas without breaching sanctions. David Stringer reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein says recession possibility is 'very high risk factor'

    Former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein said on Sunday he believes the economy is at risk of possibly going into a recession, as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates to tackle rising inflation. Speaking on "Face the Nation" on CBS, Blankfein said a recession is "a very, very high risk factor."

  • What is so scary about calling for dialogue?

    What exactly is so frightening about critical thinking and critical questions being debated, when nuclear annihilation is one very real possibility?

  • Goldman Sachs Raises Japan Inflation Bets on Yen, Food Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its inflation forecasts for Japan as the yen’s slump and faster-than-expected food price hikes add to upward pressure. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionCore i

  • The SEC Is Sending a Clear Message About Sustainable Investments

    The agency is examining funds' and advisors' disclosure practices and possible misrepresentation of environmental, social, and governance factors.

  • Stock Futures Edge Up Ahead of Retail Sales Data

    Stock futures gained ahead of monthly retail sales figures that will be watched for clues on consumer behavior during a period of soaring inflation.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Michael 'Big Short' Burry Shorts Apple

    Infamous investor Michael Burry of "The Big Short" has bet against Apple ( ), according to a SEC filing. During the first quarter, Burry, a hedge fund investor who is known for predicting and profiting from the housing bubble and subprime mortgage crisis by betting against collaterized debt obligations or CDOs during the mid 2000s, stocked up on Alphabet ( ), Meta Platforms (FB), and Discovery ( ) for Scion Asset Management. The hedge fund owned bearish put options against 206,000 Apple shares as of March 31.

  • SpaceX Employees Offer to Sell Shares at $125 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- SpaceX employees are offering to sell shares via a private placement that would value Elon Musk’s launch and satellite company at around $125 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneGoldman’s Blankfein Says US

  • UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire buys Citigroup and several other stocks, slashes Verizon

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added new investments in Citigroup Inc and several other companies in the first quarter, as Warren Buffett's conglomerate took advantage of volatile stock markets to invest $51.1 billion that had largely been sitting in cash. In a regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of March 31, Berkshire reported new stakes in Ally Financial Inc, chemicals and specialty materials company Celanese Corp, insurance holding company Markel Corp, drug distributor McKesson Corp and Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Dived by Over 31% Today

    All stocks have bad days at least once in a while, but Monday for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) was one of the ugliest trading sessions in its history. The company's stock lost nearly one-third of its value after the company announced a financial engineering move that sent investors scrambling for the exits. Tonix announced Monday afternoon that it is effecting a 1-for-32 reverse split of its common stock.

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).

  • 2 Reasons Why Sea Limited Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a digital entertainment and e-commerce company, were tumbling today likely for two reasons. First, some investors have grown increasingly pessimistic about high-growth stocks, especially in the tech sector, because of worries about the U.S. economy. Additionally, some Sea investors are likely selling today ahead of the company's first-quarter financial results, which Sea will announce before the market opens tomorrow.

  • Will Apple Come to The Rescue of a Struggling Tesla Rival?

    The rout in the financial markets raises questions about the ability of upstart companies to raise funds.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • George Soros Has Faith in Two Tesla Rivals But Not in GM

    If it were up to iconic investor and short-seller George Soros to pick the winners of automotive electrification, General Motors would have a lot to worry about. The legacy carmaker is however doing everything to be one of the major players in the very lucrative segment of electric vehicles. GM seems to have a vehicle in each segment to compete with.

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • Tencent, Alibaba Look Like Utilities After $1 Trillion Drubbing

    (Bloomberg) -- For years they were two of the fastest-growing companies worldwide -- stock-market darlings worth a combined $1.7 trillion at their peak.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionNow Tencent Holdings

  • Big-Money Investors Who Boosted Bitcoin’s Price Might Now Crash It

    Everyone celebrated the arrival of institutional investors to the bitcoin market as their rising adoption helped send prices soaring. Now, with correlations to traditional markets at an all-time high, fingers are pointing over the market swoon.