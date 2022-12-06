U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,998.84
    -72.86 (-1.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,947.10
    -482.78 (-1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,239.94
    -221.56 (-1.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.22
    -52.62 (-2.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.41
    +0.48 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.00
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0509
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    +0.0930 (+2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2204
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4520
    -0.2330 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,027.47
    -203.11 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.42
    -8.80 (-2.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.54
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,813.68
    -6.72 (-0.02%)
     
MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

EarlyBirds Can Help with the Adoption of Healthcare Early Detection Technologies

EarlyBirds
·3 min read

Forde, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds, an open innovation ecosystem platform with services innovators, early adopters, and subject matter experts (SMEs) to work with each other in finding ways to speed up technology advancement and adoption in an organisation, wants healthcare organisations to know that they can help with the adoption of new technologies such as those for early detection of disease. Early detection, such as in certain kinds of cancer like colon cancer and ovarian cancer, increases the chances of survival significantly. This is why scientists and doctors have been increasing their efforts for the development of cutting-edge technologies for detecting cancer cells early in their life.

While the early detection of diseases is an exciting development for medicine, medical ethicists are concerned that technological developments could result in computers taking too large a role in medical decision making without the evidence to support them. Thus, while algorithms can be helpful in detecting diseases as early as possible, more testing is required to ensure that there would be no false-positive diagnoses. This has to be taken into account in the development of new technologies and their adoption in the healthcare industry.

Meanwhile, several large research projects are underway for the development of new technologies where AI and Deep Learning play an important role in fighting cancer and other diseases like Alzheimer’s, arthritis, Parkinson’s, lupus, and more. Deep learning is a machine learning technology that allows computers to learn by example, which is a natural learning method used by people. AI and Machine Learning (ML) models offer various benefits for pharmaceutical companies in their development of new drugs for treating and curing various illnesses and to better monitor the severity of the disease. According to the US Government Accountability Office (GAO), researchers in the government, academic, and private sectors are working to expand the capabilities of ML-based medical diagnostic technologies. They noted three broad emerging approaches of autonomous, adaptive and consumer-oriented ML diagnostics that can be used for detecting various diseases.

Those involved in the development of new technologies are the innovator companies, which are typically start-up and scale-up companies although there are mature companies that are also involved in technological innovations. The EarlyBirds platform allows these innovators to come in contact with companies that are eager to adopt new technologies as a way to improve their products and services. In the above-mentioned cases, it is the healthcare and pharmaceutical companies that are looking for such innovations as early detection of diseases and facilitation of the development of new drugs. Innovator companies joining EarlyBirds will stand to benefit a lot, especially start-ups, because the platform allows them to be in contact with early adopters resulting into a win-win situation.

EarlyBirds can serve as the ideal partner for healthcare organisations in the development of an innovation capability map of the worldwide technology ecosystem for early detection systems. This includes the development of new drugs that will offer support for research and solution development, including clinical trials, implementation, and continuous product development. An innovation map can be specific to a project or opportunity they are focused on. The maps are dynamic, meaning they are regularly updated as new technologies emerge and current technologies evolve, offering critical information for research up to ensuring that solutions are keeping up with emerging technological innovations. The EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem offers a way for different organisations to come together, whether they are early adopters, innovators, or SMEs. The resulting collaborations are then expected to boost speed, culture, and capacity to adopt new innovations for solving difficult challenges through their Explorer and Challenger programs.

People who would like to know more as to how the Early Birds can help with the application of advanced early detection technologies for the health care industry can check out or contact EarlyBirds at earlybirds.io.

###

For more information about EarlyBirds, contact the company here:

EarlyBirds
Mr Kris Poria and Mr Jeff Penrose
+61 401 287 060
support@earlybirds.io
‘FORDE’ SUITE 10, LEVEL 1, 26 FRANCIS FORDE BOULEVARD, FORDE, ACT 2914

CONTACT: Mr Kris Poria and Mr Jeff Penrose


Recommended Stories

  • The Southern Hemisphere is stormier than the north. Now, scientists think they know why

    A new study finds that the Southern Hemisphere is 24% stormier than the North

  • NASA capsule flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home

    NASA’s Orion capsule and its test dummies swooped one last time around the moon Monday, flying over a couple Apollo landing sites before heading home. Orion will aim for a Pacific splashdown Sunday off San Diego, setting the stage for astronauts on the next flight in a couple years. “Orion now has its sights set on home," said Mission Control commentator Sandra Jones.

  • Japanese billionaire to make ‘big announcement’ on space after Musk meeting

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa tweeted on Monday that he plans to make a "big announcement" related to space after a meeting with SpaceX owner Elon Musk. Yusaku Maezawa, founder of online fashion site Zozo Inc, completed a tourist trip to the International Space Station (ISS) on a Soyuz spacecraft in December last year and plans to journey around the moon with Musk's rocket and satellite company SpaceX in 2023. The 47-year-old entrepreneur tweeted that he had held an online meeting with Musk and "can now make a big announcement about space on December 9".

  • China astronauts return from Tiangong space station

    Three Chinese astronauts safely returned to Earth on Sunday after six months aboard the Tiangong space station, state media quoted the country's space agency as saying, with their mission deemed a "complete success."

  • Luminex Continues to Expand Cuyes West High-Grade Underground Mineralization; 7.0 Metres of 12.2 g/t Au Eq

    Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV: LR) (OTCQX: LUMIF) (the "Company" or "Luminex") is pleased to announce drill results from four holes at the Cuyes West structure and from three holes at the Ruiz structure. At Cuyes West, the current drilling has confirmed the strike length of the structure is in excess of 300 metres, and it has been mapped at surface for more than 500 metres. The drill intersection in hole CU22-12, the deepest so far, indicates that it has a vertical extent of at least 250 metres.

  • Musk’s Neuralink faces federal probe, employee backlash over animal tests

    Elon Musk’s Neuralink, a medical device company, is under federal investigation for potential animal-welfare violations amid internal staff complaints that its animal testing is being rushed, causing needless suffering and deaths, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and sources familiar with the investigation and company operations. Neuralink Corp is developing a brain implant it hopes will help paralyzed people walk again and cure other neurological ailments. The investigation has come at a time of growing employee dissent about Neuralink’s animal testing, including complaints that pressure from CEO Musk to accelerate development has resulted in botched experiments, according to a Reuters review of dozens of Neuralink documents and interviews with more than 20 current and former employees.

  • Construction begins on the world's largest radio telescope

    Construction has begun on the world's largest radio astronomy observatory, known as the Square Kilometre Array.

  • Watch: NASA astronauts spacewalk over a blue Earth

    STORY: The array was delivered to the ISS during a resupply mission by SpaceX’s Dragon cargo craft on November 27th.NASA astronaut Nicole Mann and Koichi Wakata of Japan’s space agency, JAXA, helped guide the spacewalking duo from inside of ISS.

  • Space training facility in Hawaii safe from Mauna Loa lava flow

    A facility that serves as a research center for exploration expeditions to the moon and Mars was under threat from lava produced by the world's largest volcano.

  • Twitter, Tesla, Neuralink, SpaceX: The Week That Ran on Elon Musk Time

    The busy entrepreneur’s propensity for ambitious, fuzzy deadlines—familiar to followers of his companies—is now on display at the social-media platform.

  • SpaceX forms ‘Starshield’ business unit to focus on national security

    Details on Starshield are light, but the company says the new unit will initially focus on Earth observation and communication capabilities.

  • The Bitcoiner Who Stood Up to Toxicity

    Nic Carter, a commentator and venture capitalist, has taken a stand against toxic Bitcoin maximalism. That’s why he is one of CoinDesk’s Most Influential 2022.

  • Coastal erosion expected to reveal more skeletons

    Remains of shipwrecked sailors could increase as coastal sites are exposed, say experts.

  • Orion Successfully Performs Final Lunar Flyby and Heads for Home

    NASA’s Orion spacecraft has executed its final close flyby of the Moon, in what is expected to be the last major course correction of the Artemis 1 mission.

  • Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope

    South African officials and scientists on Monday celebrated a milestone towards building the world's largest radio astronomy instrument, which is co-hosted with Australia and aims to unlock mysteries of the universe. The construction launch outside the remote town of Carnarvon, Northern Cape, marks the next phase of developing a complex instrument aimed at revealing events since the cosmic dawn, when the first stars and galaxies were formed. South Africa said it will add 133 dishes to its 64-dish MeerKAT radio telescope to create SKA-Mid in the next phase of developing a so-called Square Kilometre Array (SKA).

  • 3 Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 6-month mission

    Three Chinese astronauts landed in a northern desert on Sunday after six months working to complete construction of the Tiangong station, a symbol of the country’s ambitious space program, state TV reported. A capsule carrying commander Chen Dong and astronauts Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe touched down at a landing site in the Gobi Desert in northern China at approximately 8:10 p.m. (1210 GMT), China Central Television reported. Prior to departure, they overlapped for almost five days with three colleagues who arrived Wednesday on the Shenzhou-15 mission for their own six-month stay, marking the first time China had six astronauts in space at the same time.

  • Chinese astronauts return from 6-month mission in space

    Three Chinese astronauts who spent half a year aboard their country's space station have safely made it back to Earth. The astronauts – Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe – embarked on the space voyage to supervise the final construction stage of China’s Tiangong space station. The six-month mission was a “complete success,” according to China’s space agency.

  • Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly

    Long before the dinosaurs or even the advent of the earliest true amphibians and reptiles, a unique creature called Whatcheeria was a genuine apex predator. New research is providing a deeper understanding of Whatcheeria, which lived roughly 330 million years ago during the Carboniferous period and arose during a time of evolutionary experimentation and innovation that unfolded in the tens of millions of years after vertebrates first conquered the land. After a close examination of its fossilized bones, scientists were surprised to find that Whatcheeria did not follow a slow-and-steady growth pattern during its life akin to many modern reptiles and amphibians but rather grew quickly while young, like birds and mammals.

  • Mysterious hair-like growth inside brain may be behind perception of time, study finds

    Mice lacking brain cilia were deficient in recalling information about their location and orientation in space, scientists say

  • Chinese astronauts return to Earth after six-month mission

    The astronauts carried out a successful mission to build the Tiangong space station, China says.