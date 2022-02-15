U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,407.50
    +13.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,531.00
    +60.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,317.00
    +64.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,024.20
    +4.80 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.02
    -0.44 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,878.40
    +9.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    +0.13 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1321
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    +0.0410 (+2.10%)
     

  • Vix

    28.33
    +0.97 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3541
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3970
    -0.1530 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,533.21
    +1,714.46 (+4.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    996.75
    +40.54 (+4.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.59
    -129.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.66
    -72.93 (-0.27%)
     

EarlyBirds Helps Large Organizations Keep Up With The Relentless Acceleration of Technologies

EarlyBirds
·4 min read

Forde, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds has created an open innovation ecosystem that helps private and public organizations capitalize on the innovations currently being offered by startups, scaleups and mature organisation who are willing to share their technological advantages in exchange for mutual commercial benefits. Readers can find out more about the company and its services by heading over to their website at earlybirds.io.

The relentless pace of technology development and digital disruption continues to accelerate across all areas of public and private sector business. For example, 5G will open up a whole new world of functionality enabled by its significant bandwidth and connectivity advantages over 4G, bringing billions of new devices online that will be aware of each other and work together to serve a greater function. However, there are only a few international conglomerates that are currently offering 5G enabled hardware that can work with existing networks. Therefore, there is a need now to find alternatives that allow businesses to take advantage of the coming wave of the 5G revolution in a cost-effective manner without bowing to the hegemony of these few players.

One such company is EdgeQ, launched in 2018 by former executives at Broadcom, Intel, and Qualcomm. EdgeQ’s SoC (System on a Chip) is capable of connecting to private 5G networks while also offering AI compute capabilities that can handle critical processing required by industries such as manufacturing, energy, automotive, and others. The birth of a company like EdgeQ is only possible when individuals whose goals are closely aligned come together to solve a pressing industry problem. Startups like EdgeQ need the support, both monetary and symbolic, of industry leaders who recognize the value of such endeavors and have the foresight to see how a small company’s efforts can benefit them as well as the whole world.

The emergence of new technology is not showing any signs of slowing down. 5G is just one piece of the puzzle as there are a lot of technologies that can piggyback off the innovations in communications and open up use cases that were not possible just a decade ago. McKinsey published an in-depth article that outlines the most exciting technologies that are bound to make an impact in the coming decades. These include next-gen computing, applied AI, distributed infrastructure, trust architecture, bio-revolution, automation and virtualization, nano-materials, and clean technologies, just to name a few. Large corporations such as Meta have also expressed their desire to implement their vision for the future which includes the building of a metaverse that leverages existing innovations such as sensors, computer vision, augmented reality, and spatial computing to give individuals and businesses a whole new way of interacting with the broader world.

For business leaders and executives, it becomes crucial to identify the technologies that show the most potential for revolutionizing their industry. In some technologies, there are literally thousands of choices or there are hidden areas of emerging relevant technology that are difficult to find. One challenge is shaping requirements and matching them to what is commercially available. A lot of resources are spent on research for identifying what disruptive technologies are worth pursuing to gain competitive advantages in the market or to obtain efficiencies to meet organizational goals.

For example, Amazon envisioned a future where drone technology is ubiquitous and well-accepted to a point where short-distance deliveries can be made using a fleet of interconnected drones. The company already spends $47 billion dollars each year on shipping costs. From the company’s perspective, it made complete sense to acquire Kiva Systems, a company that manufactures mobile robotic fulfillment systems, in 2012. The company now has more than 200,000 Kiva packing and shipping robots that have been given the moniker Prime Air which will soon make good on its original promise of 30-minute drone deliveries making it the cheapest and fastest way for customers to get products at home.

EarlyBirds is solving the innovation problem by using artificial intelligence to quantify the value of over 4 million innovators across all these technologies and many more on its platform. EarlyBirds can help shape business strategies and solve these technology needs with their unique platform plus the Challenger and Explorer programs. They can also create innovation maps based on a specific technology group that remove the complexity for solving challenges using an intuitive data set. Its AI-enabled platform of over 4 million startups, scaleups, and mature innovators is updated regularly and can be searched, curated using unique search assessment tools to meet business and technology needs.

Mature corporations that want to take advantage of the innovations on the EarlyBirds platform and their services can do so by signing up as Early Adopters at the link: https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter.

###

For more information about EarlyBirds, contact the company here:

EarlyBirds
Mr Kris Poria and Mr Jeff Penrose
+61 401 287 060
support@earlybirds.io
‘FORDE’ SUITE 10, LEVEL 1, 26 FRANCIS FORDE BOULEVARD, FORDE, ACT 2914

CONTACT: Mr Kris Poria and Mr Jeff Penrose


Recommended Stories

  • Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) at $10,000

    Bitcoin hash rate has reached a new all-time high of 248.11 million terahashes per second one year after China kicked crypto miners out.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy After iPhone Maker's Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan

    The 60s are probably the most common age that Americans retire during. Retiring at age 59 is a possibility, though, with some proper planning. For most people, once they’ve turned 59.5, they can begin withdrawing from their tax-advantaged retirement accounts without … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • COVID-19: Booster vaccination rollout was 'unfortunate' based on data, doctor says

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician & Editor-in-chief of MedPage Today, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Walmart pulling back its mask mandate for employees, herd immunity myths, boosters and vaccinations, and keeping hospitals safe through vaccine mandates.

  • What Conflict in Ukraine Would Mean for Oil, Gas and Food

    (Bloomberg) -- Tensions over Ukraine are entering a critical period, driving up prices of raw materials key to the global economy, and piling pressure on governments already struggling with surging inflation. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextNasdaq 100 Climbs 1%, Leading Rebound in Stocks: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesBiden Should Put the CDC

  • I Used Apple AirTags, Tiles and a GPS Tracker to Watch My Husband's Every Move

    In mid-January, my husband and I were having an argument. Our 1-year-old had just tested positive for COVID-19 and was occasionally grunting between breaths. I called urgent care and was told we should take her to the emergency room. But, because I had been up all night with her, I was too exhausted to drive. “I’m worried,” I told my husband. “I want you to take her to the hospital.” “Doctors always tell us to take the baby to the ER whenever we call about anything,” he replied, exasperated. (Th

  • Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire?

    A health savings account (an HSA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account designed for healthcare spending. You can make contributions to your account at any time so long as you aren’t enrolled in Medicare. During any period when you … Continue reading → The post Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Microsoft Returning to the Office on Feb. 28 as Covid Cases Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. told many U.S. employees to begin returning to their offices starting Feb. 28, making a fresh attempt to get the software maker’s operations back to normal as Covid-19 cases abate. Unless they have a special arrangement, workers should begin a 30-day transition period on that date “to make adjustments to their routines and adopt the working preferences they’ve agreed upon with their managers,” Chief Marketing Officer Chris Capossela said in a blog post Monday.Micro

  • India Bans 54 Chinese Apps Including That From Sea, Alibaba, NetEase, Tencent

    India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has banned 54 apps it says are of Chinese origin, including Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE) marquee game Free Fire, Bloomberg reports. The apps banned include those belonging to Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), and NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES), and are re-branded versions of apps already banned by India in 2020. Sea, founded in Singapore by Chinese-born founders who became Singaporean citizens, has focused on b

  • Artificial intelligence giant SenseTime moves further beyond facial recognition systems with new initiative in manufacturing sector

    SenseTime, the Hong Kong-based software company that runs the world's largest artificial intelligence (AI) platform, is moving further beyond facial recognition systems by applying its technology to the car components manufacturing sector. The company, which went public in Hong Kong last December, said in a statement on Monday that it has launched an AI-enabled automated engine defect detection system with SenseSpring - its proprietary industrial quality inspection training platform - for use by

  • These 6 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    A half-dozen stocks are responsible for the vast majority of what Berkshire Hathaway receives in payouts.

  • How Oil Could Hit $150. It’s Not Just About Russia.

    "The oil cycle will price higher until it finds demand destruction,” says Michael Tran of RBC Capital Markets.

  • Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Some Amazon employees fear missing out as pay boost takes effect

    Though employees in certain roles have been told there could be salary increases this April, they aren't guaranteed for everyone and could be given out unevenly. "It is clear that Amazon is further alienating the top talent that they supposedly want to retain," says one employee.

  • Book review: Tech wunderkind shares inspiring success story

    Mims Cushing says Michael Sayman's memoir chronicles his remarkable success, which began when he was still a teenager creating successful apps.

  • India bans Garena Free Fire, 53 more China-linked apps

    India has banned Tencent's Xriver, Garena's Free Fire, NetEase's Onmyoji Arena and Astracraft and 50 more apps with apparent links to China, the latest in a series of similar blockings over the past one and half years on national security grounds. The South Asian nation's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, citing the Section 69a of the IT ACT, 2000, placed the order, according to a person familiar with the matter. In a statement, a Google spokesperson acknowledged the order and said the firm was complying.

  • Motus GI Stock Surges On FDA Approval For Next-Gen Pure-Vu EVS System

    The FDA has granted 510(k) clearance to Motus GI Holdings Inc's (NASDAQ: MOTS) upgraded Pure-Vu EVS System. The new Pure-Vu EVS System is intended to improve the speed of set-up, enhance navigation capabilities in tortuous anatomy, build upon the Pure-Vu system's cleansing capabilities, and enable physicians to rapidly overcome the challenges of poorly prepared colons during a colonoscopy. The Pure-Vu platform facilitates the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon to improve visualization during th

  • Bitcoin Holds Above $41K as Hashrate Surged to All-Time High

    Hashrate levels hit all time highs of 248.11 million terahashes per second on Saturday.

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 312%, Says Wall Street

    It's only February, but investors are already having a tough year. The technology sector is suffering the most with the Nasdaq 100 index down over 12% year to date. First-of-its-kind artificial intelligence company, C3.ai (NYSE: AI), might be one candidate.

  • My 2 Best Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Warren Buffett is without a doubt one of the greatest stock pickers and business minds of our time. The secret to Buffett's success cannot be summarized in a single sentence, but he once explained his investment philosophy like this: "In business, I look for economic castles protected by unbreachable moats." Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Visa (NYSE: V) are perfect examples.