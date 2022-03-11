U.S. markets closed

EarlyBirds Open Innovation Ecosystem Helps Startups and Scaleups Find Customers

EarlyBirds
·4 min read

Forde, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Innovation System EarlyBirds is inviting Innovators - Startups, scaleups and even mature organizations to find their business profiles on the EarlyBirds platform, link it to their other business profiles, and add products, solutions (or “innovations”) and services so other organizations can understand what they do and contact them directly if they are interested in doing business together. EarlyBirds strives to encourage innovation by connecting innovator organizations with early adopter organizations and subject matter experts who can work together to share products and ideas with each other so all of their businesses can thrive.

A key problem faced by startup, scaleup and mature companies is to identify large customers, both in public and private sector, for their products and services, to help them get a more consistent revenue so they can scale their companies. Large corporations have considerable and often complex organization structures, so it can be challenging for an Innovator to find the right people to talk to about utilizing their products. Most startups and scaleups have limited resources for promoting themselves and engaging with large organizations, which makes it extra difficult for them to navigate the complex organizational structures of the companies they want to promote themselves to. Large organizations also tend to have long and complicated procurement cycles, involving lots of people and processes to decide what products and services they want to use as a company. It can be especially difficult for companies that are creating entirely new technologies to find early adopters for their innovations, as not every company is interested in trying a product that doesn’t have a long use history or track record as a functional product. The companies that do want the disruptive products with the new innovations might have a hard time finding them because of their complex procurement cycles and organization structure.

The founders of EarlyBirds, Kris Poria and Jeff Penrose, experienced this exact issue once, helping a large customer that needed an innovative solution to their problems, when a startup with a solution that would have been a great solution fit didn’t make it. . After witnessing this failure, the founders launched EarlyBirds and built one of the largest known Open Innovation Ecosystems to bring innovators together with the companies that want to be the first or early to adopt innovative solutions for their business problems. EarlyBirds already tracks over 4 million global innovators using their artificial intelligence platform, and a number of tier 1 public and private customers are using the platform to identify potential startups, scaleups and mature innovators to work with that might meet their needs. Innovators can also use EarlyBirds to sell their products directly on the platform, especially for customers who are looking to get started quickly with an initial proof of concept, pilot program or license. Organization can buy products directly through EarlyBirds for testing and evaluation, rather than needing to go through procurement each time and work with each individual company to secure trials to find out if a product is right for them.

Organizations who use the EarlyBirds Open Innovation Ecosystem get a variety of benefits, mostly depending on the kind of business they are and how they want to use the platform. Early Adopter organizations are able to quickly resolve their business challenges with access to innovative solutions and subject matter experts who can help them solve their problems. Innovator companies will find it easy to engage with the Early Adopter customers who will help them develop their product into the best it can be. Subject matter experts get a flexible contract and a wide variety of customers to help solve problems for. EarlyBirds can help innovators to find early adopter opportunities, all they need to do is “search my company” on the EarlyBirds platform and follow the steps on the platform. Anyone who is interested in connecting with other companies via the EarlyBirds platform can visit their website or contact the company to find out more about pricing, process, and the opportunities that may be available in the EarlyBirds Open Innovation Ecosystem.

###

For more information about EarlyBirds, contact the company here:

EarlyBirds
Mr Kris Poria and Mr Jeff Penrose
+61 401 287 060
support@earlybirds.io
‘FORDE’ SUITE 10, LEVEL 1, 26 FRANCIS FORDE BOULEVARD, FORDE, ACT 2914

CONTACT: Mr Kris Poria and Mr Jeff Penrose


