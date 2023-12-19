GettyImages-1128492098

When it comes to dividend investing, know that it is a process and not a get rich quick scheme. Therefore, investors need to allow the process to play out in order to see the rewards down the road. In today's video, I explain the process of compounding dividends and then look at three stocks, including one ETF which is the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD).

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Dec. 15, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 18, 2023.

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in Broadcom and Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Home Depot. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

How to Earn $1,000 per Month in Dividends From 3 Stocks was originally published by The Motley Fool