How To Earn $1,000 Per Month From Kenvue (NYSE: KVUE) Stock

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) stock closed up 1.4% on Dec. 13 and was priced at $21.04 at the end of the after-hours trading session. But on a year-to-date basis, the stock price has plunged approximately 22%. In the preceding 52-week period, the stock's price fluctuated between a low of $17.82 and a high of $27.80.

With a dividend yield of 1.98% and a payout of $0.40 per share, the company reported a total dividend expense of $383 million from January to September. The company paid a dividend of $0.20 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 on Nov. 22. This is equal to the $0.20 cash dividend for the previous quarter paid on Sept. 7. The total dividend expenses for the nine months from January to September were $383 million.

How Can You Earn $1,000 Per Month As A Kenvue Investor?

If you want to earn $1,000 per month or $12,000 annually from Kenvue’s dividends, your investment value needs to be approximately $606,061, which is about 28,805 shares at $21.04 each. Alternatively, if you want to earn $200 per month, your investment value drops to $121,212 or 5,761 shares.

Dividend yield and estimated investment value calculation: You need two key variables to estimate the investment value. One is the dividend yield of the stock. The second is the desired annual income — $12,000 or $2,400 in this case. So, $12,000 / 0.0198 = $606,061 to generate an income of $1,000 per month, and $2,400 / 0.0198 = $121,212 for $200 per month.

The dividend yield can be calculated by dividing the company’s annual dividend expenses by the current price of the stock.

A change in stock price can affect the yield. Likewise, any changes in the dividend payments can also impact the yield. Assuming the stock price remains constant, the dividend yield will increase when the company increases the dividend value and vice versa.

The dividend yield is subject to change over time. This is the outcome of fluctuations in stock prices and the dividend policies on a rolling basis.

For instance, if a stock that pays $2 as an annual dividend is priced at $50, its dividend yield would be $2 / $50 = 4%. If the stock price rises to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2 / $60). A drop in stock price to $40 will have an inverse effect and increase the dividend yield to 5% ($2 / $40).

