How To Earn $1,000 Per Month From ESG Investing

In recent years, environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing has surged in popularity, reflecting a global shift toward responsible and sustainable financial decisions.

As concerns about climate change, social justice and corporate governance continue to grow, many are turning to ESG investments like renewable energy companies, not just as an ethical choice but as a smart financial one.

Like all stocks, ESG equities can exhibit volatility based on market dynamics, industry trends and global events. But some ESG-focused companies, especially established ones in sectors like renewable energy or sustainable infrastructure, regularly pay dividends to their shareholders.

This means that even in periods of price fluctuation, investors can still realize a return on their investment through dividend payouts. Such consistent dividend distributions can provide a cushion against short-term market uncertainties and enhance long-term total returns for investors.

To illustrate how this dynamic operates in the ESG world, here's a look at NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

NextEra Energy is a global leader in the renewable energy sector, with a diversified portfolio that includes a substantial emphasis on wind and solar power generation. Based in Juno Beach, Florida, the company operates through multiple subsidiaries, including Florida Power & Light Co., which serves millions of customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources LLC, which is the world's largest producer of wind and solar energy.

Shares of NextEra Energy have not been hot commodities lately — they are down 20% over the past month.

But Morgan Stanley analyst David Arcaro sees a rebound on the horizon. The analyst recently reiterated an Overweight rating on NextEra Energy with a price target of $91. Considering that shares currently trade at $54.78, the price target implies a potential upside of 66%.

With NextEra Energy, investors can also collect dividends.

Passive Income From ESG

On Friday, NextEra Energy's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 46.75 cents per share. At the current share price, that gives the stock an annual dividend yield of 3.4%.

If you want to collect $1,000 per month from the company, you are looking at $3,000 per quarter. And that means you would need 6,417.11 shares of the company. This is calculated by dividing the $3,000 by the per share quarterly payout of $0.4675.

And because NextEra Energy currently trades at $54.78 per share, 6,417.11 shares would mean about $351,529 worth of the stock.

If you aim for a smaller target of earning $200 per month — or $600 per quarter — you would need 1,283.42 shares ($600/$0.4675) or $70,306 worth of NextEra Energy stock (1,283.42 x $54.78).

Remember, stocks can fluctuate wildly, and even top analysts aren’t right 100% of the time. So always conduct comprehensive research and due diligence before diving in.

