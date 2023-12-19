How To Earn $1,000 Per Month From Exxon Mobil Stock

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) stock closed at $99.20, 0.28% higher at the end of the extended trading hours on Dec. 13. The stock price has dropped 7.13% on a year-to-date basis, and the current market cap is approximately $396.5 billion. The 52-week high price for Exxon was $120.07. The stock recorded its 52-week low price of $97.48 on Dec. 12.

The company declared a dividend of $0.91 per share for the third quarter that ended in September compared to $0.88 for the same period of 2022. According to the company’s 10-Q filing on Oct. 31, the cumulative dividend from January to September was $2.73 per share compared to $2.64 per share for the preceding year. The total dividend expense for the first nine months of 2023 was $11.1 billion.

Don't Miss:

Jeff Bezos called the meteoric success of this real estate investing strategy early on. He bet millions on the growth of fractional investing, and you can get in on the action with as little as $100.

Hedge funds intend to snatch all pre-IPO shares of future AI unicorns before you can. But there is one venture product investing on your behalf.

Earning $1,000 Per Month With Your Exxon Mobil Investment

If you want to earn $1,000 Per Month, or $12,000 annually, from Exxon Mobil dividends, your investment value should be roughly $330,579. At $99.20 a share, you will have around 3,333 shares of XOM. If you opt for a lower earnings target of $200 Per Month, your investment value reduces to $66,116 or 667 shares.

Calculating the estimated investment value using dividend yields: You can determine an approximate investment value using two variables. The first is your desired annual income and the second is the dividend yield of the stock. The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payments by the market price of a stock.

If you want to earn $1,000 per month, your investment value will be $12,000 annually divided by the dividend yield of 3.63% ($12,000 / 0.0363 = $330,579). When the earnings expectation is $200 per month or $2,400 per year, the calculation will be $2,400 / 0.0363 or $66,116.

Story continues

Important note when estimating your investment value: The dividend yield of a stock can change over time because of the movement in stock prices or a change in the dividend payments. The above estimates assume that the stock price is constant. If there is a capital appreciation, the dividend yield decreases — the dividend yield and the stock price have an inverse correlation.

Take a numerical example for clarity. If a stock pays $2 as an annual dividend and is priced at $50, its dividend yield would be $2 / $50 or 4%. When the stock price appreciates to $60, the dividend yield declines to 3.33% ($2 / $60). When the stock price dips to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2 / $40).

Read Next:

This REIT just teamed up with the company that built Elon Musk's tiny house to develop affordable housing communities. Here's how you can be among the first to buy shares .

Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Jeff Bezos-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, and you only need $100.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

This article How To Earn $1,000 Per Month From Exxon Mobil Stock originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.