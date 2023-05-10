Earn $900 towards travel with the Chase Sapphire Reserve® credit card

Travel in luxury with the Chase Sapphire Reserve card, one of our favorite travel cards of the year.

Making a habit of globetrotting? The Chase Sapphire Reserve® card can show you a whole new world with its elite travel perks, robust rewardsand an excellent welcome offer. If you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first three months of owning this travel card, you'll score a whopping 60,000 bonus points. When you redeem those points through the Chase Ultimate Rewards program, that hefty total equals $900 that you can put towards your next trip abroad.

With all these travel benefits in mind, it's no surprise that the Chase Sapphire Reserve® is one of our best travel credit cards of the year. Plus, it won't penalize you for spending money on your ventures away from home, making it our favorite credit card with no foreign transaction fees. The upside doesn't end there, as this card comes with a $300 travel credit for every anniversary of your account opening to offset the cost of travel purchases.

In addition, once you expend $300 on travel via Chase Ultimate Rewards, you'll instantly gain access to amazing reward rates. You'll get five points for every dollar spent on airline tickets and 10 points for every dollar spent on hotels and car rentals. Aside from long-distance travel, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® also offers 10 points in exchange for every dollar spent on Lyft rides, three points back for every buck put towards dining costs and one point per dollar spent on any other purchases.

If those returns aren't enough, this travel card will get you into luxury airport lounges worldwide following a simple one-time enrollment in Priority Pass Select. And if you're looking to expedite your travel process, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® comes with a $100 application fee credit every four years for programs like TSA PreCheck. So if you want to fly quickly and in style, this elite travel card has the perfect benefits for you.

With a plethora of travel rewards on this card and a new sign-up bonus to boot, its $550 annual fee balances out. Frequent fliers will get more bang for their buck with the Chase Sapphire Reserve® than homebodies, yet if you find yourself on a plane more often than not, this card is a no-brainer. It has a 21.49% - 28.49% variable annual percentage rate (APR) and enough perks to suit anyone who wants to explore the world more. If you see traveling in your future, consider adding the Chase Sapphire Reserve to your wallet for a premium globetrotting experience.

