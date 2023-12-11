Earn Up to $200 in Rewards With This Limited Time Capital One Shopping Trick





When shopping online, it can be helpful to use browser extensions and apps to make sure you get the best deal and don't overspend. Keeping more money in your wallet as you shop benefits your personal finances.

Capital One Shopping is a popular shopping tool that you can use to earn rewards and get bigger discounts on your purchases. You can now earn up to $200 in rewards with Capital One Shopping for a limited time. Here's what you need to know.

Introducing Capital One Shopping

You're missing out if you have yet to try Capital One Shopping. This easy-to-use shopping tool could help you save money as you shop and earn rewards. It's free to join, and you can use the website, browser extension, or mobile app when shopping. Even better, you don't have to have one of the best Capital One credit cards in your wallet to use this tool.

How does it work? You can earn shopping credit rewards when activating offers with participating retailers and making eligible purchases. You won't earn cash like when you use other cash back apps like Rakuten. But you can redeem your shopping rewards for gift cards to top retailers like Gap, Macy's, Old Navy, Kohl's, and Nike. That's a solid way to get rewarded.

Capital One Shopping will also alert you if a coupon code could provide additional savings. Discount opportunities could allow you to keep your next credit card bill reasonable. With valuable features like this, it's no wonder so many shoppers use it. It could be a great tool to add to your shopping strategy if you want to spend less money and boost your rewards potential.

Refer friends and family and earn up to $200 in rewards

It's not uncommon for shopping tools and cash back apps to offer referral bonuses. But not every bonus is generous. Capital One Shopping is no different. Capital One recently upped its referral bonus payout to encourage more people to share the news about this shopping app.

For a limited time, you can earn up to $200 in shopping credit rewards when you refer a friend and they make an eligible purchase of $10 or more within 30 days. Plus, when using your referral link, they can earn up to $200 in rewards -- making this a win-win solution for everyone.

However, this is a targeted referral bonus offer. That means referral bonus amounts vary. Some users may see lower referral bonus amounts listed in their accounts. Based on data from other users, you can expect to earn $40 to $200 per successful referral. You can review referral bonus payment details by logging into your Capital One Shopping account.

If you're new to this shopping tool, you may want to consider using a referral bonus link to sign up so you can earn bonus rewards. If you already use this app, you can share your referral link with others to boost your rewards potential. Don't ignore this timely promotion.

Don't ignore referral bonuses

Referral bonuses like this offer a simple way to boost your rewards. Don't miss out on earning more Capital One Shopping Rewards credits. Earning gift cards by doing the shopping you've already planned can be advantageous because you can use your gift cards to cover future shopping expenses. With this tool, you can keep more money in the bank.

As you shop during this busy holiday season, consider using a rewards credit card to pay for your purchases. Rewards credit cards offer another way to get rewards (like points or miles) as you shop. If you want to earn cash back specifically, check out our best cash back credit cards list to find out how.

