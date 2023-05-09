You can earn up to $25 an hour training AI to write better in other languages

Scale AI is looking for writers to train AI models to become better writers. Greenhouse

Scale AI has job listings for training AI in languages including Spanish, Mandarin, and German.

The jobs are remote, require a minimum of 20 hours, and writers can make up to $25 an hour.

If you're a writer with an interest in AI and other languages, there's a job available for you.

Scale AI, a data-labeling company, has job listings for writers to train generative AI models to become better writers in different languages. The company is looking for writers who can translate between languages including Spanish, Mandarin, German, Vietnamese, Persian, and Swedish, for example.

On the job, writers will work on different open projects for the language they're hired for, including ranking AI model responses, writing short stories about a topic, and checking the factual accuracy of text produced by an AI model, according to the listing.

Preferred candidates have a background as a professional translator, or experience writing professionally as a copywriter, journalist, or technical writer, the listing says. Candidates can also apply if they are enrolled in or completed an undergraduate or graduate degree in the humanities or writing fields.

Writers can work remotely and have flexible hours, but Scale requires a minimum of 20 hours a week, according to the job listing.

Earnings vary on each of the job listings, but writers can earn up to $25 an hour. For example, on the listing for a Spanish writer, the job description says Spanish-experts in Spain can make $18.50 an hour, but US-based candidates can make $25 an hour based on experience. Earnings are sent out weekly, according to the listings.

The position involves contracting with a Scale AI affiliate, the listing says. AI companies have been known to rely on armies of data-labeling contractors to train and improve their large-language models.

ChatGPT creator OpenAI, for example, reportedly hired around 1,000 contractors around the world in late 2022 to help improve its GPT AI model. Contractors at Invisible Technologies, one firm that works with OpenAI, work to improve GPT's ability to code, communicate better, and also to not say certain things, Insider's Aaron Mok previously reported.

