Earn 3 Times More Points on National Burrito Day Through the Chronic Tacos Loyalty Program

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronic Tacos, leading fast-casual authentic Mexican grill, is celebrating National Burrito Day where customers can earn 3 points per dollar on all orders online, in-app or in stores on April 7th. This promotion will last all day.

"We are excited to offer our loyal customers a way to earn more points on National Burrito Day," said Michael Mohammed, Chronic Tacos CEO. "Our new app will allow our customers to earn points which they can redeem for free menu items. The more points they earn, the more food they can enjoy."

Customers can live the #TacoLife on Chronic Tacos' new app that allows customers to earn points, receive rewards, and save their favorites off the Chronic Tacos' menu. Redeemable items include free churro bites in exchange for 25 points, a free taco in exchange for 50 points, a small burrito in exchange for 75 points and 100 points earns a free item up to $10 off. To download the new app, visit the Google Play and App Stores.

About Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos is a California-inspired Taco Shop that celebrates authenticity and the individuality of guests through the #TacoLife. They respect tradition and keep it real. Founded in 2002, the Southern California-based brand has over 60 locations operating across the United States, Canada and Japan. The #Tacolife consists of undeniable tacos and the most authentic recipes, a laid back So Cal vibe with an irresistible edge, and only the most personal, friendly service.

Chronic Tacos prides itself on serving the highest quality ingredients, with bold flavor profiles, made from authentic Mexican recipes. On the menu, you'll find a wide variety of traditional Mexican items including tacos, burritos, and bowl-ritos, along with some non-traditional items such as California burrito and Chronic Fries. Guests are able to walk down the prep line and see their items being made, whilst adding all the toppings they can imagine. The menu also features kid's meals, all day breakfast, and an array of vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegan options, as well as choices of: Carne Asada (Premium, Grass-Fed Steak, Carnitas (Pork), Al Pastor (Pork), Pollo Asado (Chicken), Beyond Beef (100% Plant-Based Protein), and Beer-Battered or Sauteed Mahi Mahi (Fish) and Shrimp.

The #Tacolife is all about good food, good vibes and good experiences, so to capitalize on this, each taco shop features original artistic designs inspired by traditional "Day of the Dead" art along with lively, engaging music. No matter what Chronic Tacos you visit, you are sure to have an unforgettable experience. For more information, or to find the nearest Chronic Tacos, visit www.chronictacos.com

