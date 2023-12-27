How To Earn $500 A Month From Apple Stock

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares closed slightly lower on Tuesday, despite an overall surge in the stock market.

Apple is reportedly discussing licensing its content with several news and publishing firms to boost its generative artificial intelligence.

The company is under the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) antitrust radar for blocking Beeper, an app that enabled Android users access to iMessage.

With the recent buzz around Apple, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company’s dividends. As of now, Apple has a dividend yield of 0.50%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 24 cents a share (96 cents a year).

To figure out how to earn $500 monthly from Apple dividends, we start with a yearly target of $6,000 ($500 x 12 months).

Next, we take this amount and divide it by Apple's $0.96 dividend: $6,000 / $0.96 = 6,250 shares

So, an investor would need to own approximately $1,206,563 worth of Apple, or 6,250 shares to generate a monthly dividend income of $500.

Assuming a more conservative goal of $100 monthly ($1,200 annually), we do the same calculation: $1,200 / $0.96 = 1,250 shares, or $241,313 to generate a monthly dividend income of $100.

Also Read: Beat Inflation With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Energy Sector From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment by the current stock price. As the stock price changes, the dividend yield will also change.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and its current price is $50, its dividend yield would be 4%. However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield would decrease to 3.33% ($2/$60).

Conversely, if the stock price decreases to $40, the dividend yield would increase to 5% ($2/$40).

Further, the dividend payment itself can also change over time, which can also impact the dividend yield. If a company increases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will increase even if the stock price remains the same. Similarly, if a company decreases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will decrease.

Story continues

AAPL Price Action: Shares of Apple fell 0.3% to close at $193.05 on Tuesday.

Read More: Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Jeff Bezos-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, and you only need $100.

Photo: Shutterstock

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article How To Earn $500 A Month From Apple Stock originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.