How To Earn $500 A Month From Eli Lilly Stock Ahead Of Q1 Earnings Report

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is set to report first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, April 30.

Analysts expect the Indianapolis, Indiana-based company’s quarterly earnings to be $2.46 per share, up from $1.62 per share in the year-ago period. Eli Lilly is projected to post revenue of $8.92 billion, compared to $6.96 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Fresh off its acquisition of a manufacturing facility from Nexus Pharmaceuticals, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends. Eli Lilly currently offers an annual dividend yield of 0.71%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of $1.30 per share ($5.20 a year).

So, how can investors exploit its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $846,471 or around 1,154 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $169,441 or around 231 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($5.20 in this case). So, $6,000 / $5.20 = 1,154 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $5.20 = 231 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

LLY Price Action: Shares of Eli Lilly rose 1.2% to close at $733.51 on Friday.

