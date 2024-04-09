How To Earn $500 A Month From PriceSmart Stock Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) is scheduled to release earnings results for its second quarter, after the closing bell on April 9, 2024.

Analysts expect the San Diego, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share, up from $1.02 per share in the year-ago period. PriceSmart is projected to post revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 2, PriceSmart boosted its annual dividend from 92 cents to $1.16 per share

With the recent buzz around PriceSmart, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company’s dividends. As of now, PriceSmart has a dividend yield of 1.39%, representing an annual dividend of $1.16 per share (29 cents quarterly).

To figure out how to earn $500 monthly from PriceSmart, we start with the yearly target of $6,000 ($500 x 12 months).

Next, we take this amount and divide it by PriceSmart’s $1.16 dividend: $6,000 / $1.16 = 5,172 shares

So, an investor would need to own approximately $432,017 worth of PriceSmart, or 5,172 shares to generate a monthly dividend income of $500.

Assuming a more conservative goal of $100 monthly ($1,200 annually), we do the same calculation: $1,200 / $1.16 = 1,034 shares, or $86,370 to generate a monthly dividend income of $100.

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment by the current stock price. As the stock price changes, the dividend yield will also change.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and its current price is $50, its dividend yield would be 4%. However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield would decrease to 3.33% ($2/$60).

Conversely, if the stock price decreases to $40, the dividend yield would increase to 5% ($2/$40).

Further, the dividend payment itself can also change over time, which can also impact the dividend yield. If a company increases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will increase even if the stock price remains the same. Similarly, if a company decreases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will decrease.

PSMT Price Action: Shares of PriceSmart gained 0.7% to close at $83.53 on Monday.

