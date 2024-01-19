Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,804.04
    +23.10 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,639.75
    +171.14 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,152.26
    +96.62 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,920.05
    -3.60 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.15
    +0.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    2,028.90
    +7.30 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    -0.12 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0886
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1610
    +0.0170 (+0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2672
    -0.0037 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2130
    +0.0990 (+0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    40,678.05
    -1,802.03 (-4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.76
    +6.67 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,963.27
    +497.10 (+1.40%)
     

How To Earn $500 Per Month From Coca-Cola Stock

shayanboloor@benzinga.com
·3 min read

Looking to supplement your income with The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) dividends? Aiming for $500 monthly? Here’s how much you need to invest.

Coca-Cola's Financial Snapshot

As of Jan 18, Coca-Cola's shares were trading at $59.70. The company, with a market cap of $258 billion experienced a 52-week range between $64.99 and $51.55.

Analyzing Coca-Cola's Dividend Payouts

During the third quarter of 2023, Coca-Cola announced a dividend of $0.46 per share, a slight increase from $0.44 in the same period of 2022. The total dividends paid from January to September 2023 were $1.38, compared to $1.32 in the previous year.

Don't Miss:

Investment Calculations for Desired Dividend Earnings

To consistently earn $500 per month from dividends, you’ll need to invest around $193,548 based on Coca-Cola's current dividend yield of 3.1%. This calculation is derived from dividing your annual dividend goal ($6,000) by the yield percentage. For a smaller goal of $200 monthly, the investment would be around $77,419.

Fluctuations in Dividend Yields

Let’s take a look at how dividend yield is impacted by stock price movements with a straightforward example. Consider a stock that consistently pays an annual dividend of $4. Initially, the stock is priced at $100, resulting in a dividend yield of 4% (calculated as $4 divided by $100). If the stock price rises to $120, while the dividend stays at $4, the yield reduces to approximately 3.33% ($4 divided by $120). On the other hand, if the stock price drops to $80, the yield would increase to 5% ($4 divided by $80). This example illustrates the inverse relationship between dividend yield and stock prices, assuming the dividend amount remains constant.

Read Next:

Image Credit: Shutterstock

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article How To Earn $500 Per Month From Coca-Cola Stock originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Advertisement