How To Earn $500 Per Month From Exxon Mobil Stock

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) stock started trading at $104.27 on Nov. 29, with a market cap exceeding $414 billion. The 52-week low price for Exxon was $98.02, and the 52-week high was $120.07.

The dividend for the quarter ending June to September was $0.91 per share against $0.88 for the same period of 2022, according to the company's 10-Q filing on Oct. 31. The cumulative dividend from January to September was $2.73 per share, higher than $2.64 per share for the preceding year. Dividend payments in the first nine months of 2023 were $11.1 billion — $70 million less than the payments in the same period of the preceding year.

If you want to earn $500 per month, or $6,000 annually, from Exxon Mobil dividends, your investment value should be roughly $165,290. At $104.27 a share, you will have around 1,585 shares of Exxon. If you are considering a lower earnings target of $100 per month, your investment value reduces to $33,058 or 317 shares.

Using dividend yields to calculate your investment value: You can determine an approximate investment value based on two parameters. The first is your desired annual income. The second is the dividend yield of the stock. The dividend yield can be calculated by dividing the annual dividend payments by the market price of a stock.

If you want to earn $500 per month, your investment value will be $6,000 annually divided by the dividend yield of 3.63% ($6000/0.0363 = $165,290). When the earnings expectation is $100 per month or $1,200 per year, the calculation will be $1,200/0.0363 or $33,058.

Important note: The dividend yield can change over time because of the movement in stock prices or a change in the dividend payments. The above estimations assume that the stock price is constant. If there is a capital appreciation, the dividend yield decreases — the dividend yield and the stock price have an inverse correlation.

Take a numerical example for clarity. If a stock pays $2 as an annual dividend and is priced at $50, its dividend yield would be $2/$50 or 4%. When the stock price appreciates to $60, the dividend yield declines to 3.33% ($2/$60). When the stock price dips to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

