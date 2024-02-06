How To Earn $500 Per Month From McDonald's Stock

McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) stock closed at $285.97 on Feb. 5. In the trailing 52 weeks, the stock price fluctuated between a high of $302.39 and a low of $245.73.

On Feb. 5, the global foodservice retailer released its earnings for the year ending Dec. 31, 2023. The financing activities section on McDonald's cash flow statement showed $4.53 billion in cash dividends paid for the 2023 fiscal year compared to $4.17 billion in fiscal 2022.

Based on its current quarterly dividend of $1.67 per share, the annualized dividend payout for McDonald's is $6.68 per share. Using the stock price on Feb. 5, its dividend yield is 2.34%.

How Can You Earn $500 Per Month As A McDonald’s Investor?

If you want to earn $500 per month — $6,000 annually — from McDonald's dividends, your estimated investment value is approximately $256,410, which is about 897 shares at $285.97 each. If you reduce your earnings target to $100 per month, your estimated investment value drops to $51,282 for about 179 shares.

Calculating your estimated investment value using dividend yields: To calculate your estimated value of investments, you would rely on two factors. The first is your desired annual income — $6,000 or $1,200 — and the second is the dividend yield of the stock, which is 2.34% in this case. So, $6,000 / 0.0234 = $256,410 to generate an income of $500 per month, and $1,200 / 0.0234 = $51,282 for $100 per month.

To calculate the dividend yield of a stock, divide its annual dividend payments by the current price of the stock. A stock's dividend yield changes because of fluctuations in stock prices. Just like a change in the stock price affects the yield, any changes in the dividend policies can also impact its yield.

Assuming the stock price remains fixed, the dividend yield will increase with an increase in the dividend payout and vice versa. The yield and the payouts are positively correlated.

Assume a stock pays a $2 annual dividend is priced at $50. Its dividend yield would be $2 / $50 = 4%. If the stock price rises to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2 / $60). A drop in stock price to $40 will have an inverse effect and increase the dividend yield to 5% ($2 / $40).

Disclaimer: This calculation is according to the price per share at the close on Feb. 5 using an annualized dividend. The price of McDonald’s stock at the end of the trading session on Feb. 5 was $285.97.

