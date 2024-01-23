Advertisement
How To Earn $500 Per Month From Pfizer Stock

Shay Boloor
·3 min read

Looking to supplement your income with The Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) dividends? Aiming for $500 monthly? Here’s how much you need to invest.

Pfizer's Financial Snapshot

As of Jan 22, Pfizer's shares were trading at $28.31. The company, with a market cap of $160 billion experienced a 52-week range between $45.11 and $25.76.

Analyzing Pfizer's Dividend Payouts

During the third quarter of 2023, Pfizer announced a dividend of $0.41 per share, a slight increase from $0.40 in the same period of 2022. The total dividends paid from January to September 2023 were $1.23, compared to $1.20 in the previous year.

Investment Calculations for Desired Dividend Earnings

To consistently earn $500 per month from dividends, you’ll need to invest around $101,695 based on Pfizer's current dividend yield of 5.9%. This calculation is derived from dividing your annual dividend goal ($6,000) by the yield percentage. For a smaller goal of $200 monthly, the investment would be around $40,678.

Fluctuations in Dividend Yields

Let’s take a look at how dividend yield is impacted by stock price movements with a straightforward example. Consider a stock that consistently pays an annual dividend of $4. Initially, the stock is priced at $100, resulting in a dividend yield of 4% (calculated as $4 divided by $100). If the stock price rises to $120, while the dividend stays at $4, the yield reduces to approximately 3.33% ($4 divided by $120). On the other hand, if the stock price drops to $80, the yield would increase to 5% ($4 divided by $80). This example illustrates the inverse relationship between dividend yield and stock prices, assuming the dividend amount remains constant.

